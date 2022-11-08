Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
GBP/EUR Falls By 3% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 3.61% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:28 EST on Sunday, 13 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.678% up from its 52-week low and 6.244% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news
USD/JPY Is 2% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 2.3024% for the last session’s close. At 14:25 EST on Sunday, 13 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $138.46. About USD/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.177% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $141.54 and 5.543% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $146.58.
via.news
AUD/USD Over 1% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – AUD/USD (AUDUSD) has been up by 1.5308% for the last session’s close. At 14:06 EST on Friday, 11 November, AUD/USD (AUDUSD) is $0.67. Regarding AUD/USD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.04% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.64 and 1.728% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.66.
via.news
EUR/JPY Bullish Momentum With A 4% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 4.46% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:27 EST on Sunday, 13 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $143.49. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.337% up from its 52-week low and 3.285% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
via.news
USD/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.931% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.9312% for the last session’s close. At 08:07 EST on Friday, 11 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.95. Regarding USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.242% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.97 and 3.577% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.99.
via.news
Silver Futures Over 18% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 18.9% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:51 EST on Saturday, 12 November, Silver (SI) is $21.80. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 73449, 99.99% below its average volume of 16756123993.92. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
S&P 500 Rises By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 7.86% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Friday, 11 November, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,958.24. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 447381502, 80.01% below its average volume of 2238387968.96. Regarding S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news
GBP/USD Bullish Momentum: 0.833% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD (GBPUSD) has been up by 0.833% for the last session’s close. At 12:06 EST on Friday, 11 November, GBP/USD (GBPUSD) is $1.18. Concerning GBP/USD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.819% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.14 and 0.993% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.17.
via.news
IBOVESPA Bearish By 5% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.95% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Friday, 11 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $111,125.73. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.65% up from its 52-week low and 8.63% down from its 52-week high. Index Price...
via.news
USD/CNH Bearish By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.016% for the last session’s close. At 11:09 EST on Friday, 11 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.08. Regarding USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.965% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.22 and 2.784% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.28.
via.news
Copper Futures Jumps By 18% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 18.77% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Saturday, 12 November, Copper (HG) is $3.94. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 108044, 99.99% below its average volume of 16834809095.54. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Natural Gas Futures Is 4% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 4% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:56 EST on Friday, 11 November, Natural Gas (NG) is $5.80. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 78864, 99.99% below its average volume of 5672013186.28. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
via.news
Cocoa Futures Bullish By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Cocoa (CC) has been up by 9.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:54 EST on Friday, 11 November, Cocoa (CC) is $2,551.00. Today’s last reported volume for Cocoa is 4656, 99.97% below its average volume of 17450943.14. Volatility. Cocoa’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Trimble Stock Over 15% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) jumped by a staggering 15.26% in 5 sessions from $53.79 at 15.26, to $62.00 at 16:25 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.88% to $11,323.33, following the last session’s upward trend. Trimble’s last close...
via.news
Less Than Two Hours Before The Market Open, Mizuho Financial Group Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Mizuho Financial Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.35% up. Mizuho Financial Group’s last close was $2.30, 21.77% under its 52-week high of $2.94. The last session, NYSE ended with Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) jumping 6.48% to...
via.news
Zai Lab Stock Bullish Momentum With A 24.98% Jump Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Zai Lab (ZLAB) jumping 24.98% to $37.98 on Friday while NASDAQ jumped 1.88% to $11,323.33. Zai Lab’s last close was $30.39, 66.91% below its 52-week high of $91.84. About Zai Lab. Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat...
via.news
Nikola Stock Bullish By 9% So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) rose 9.12% to $2.99 at 14:50 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.92% to $11,327.06, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, so far, an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today. Nikola’s last...
via.news
Transocean Stock 10.78% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Transocean rising 10.78% to $4.42 on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE rose 0.92% to $15,374.20, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a somewhat up trend trading session today. Transocean’s last close...
via.news
Nikola Stock Was 9.31% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Nikola rising 9.31% to $3.00 on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ rose 1.88% to $11,323.33, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. Nikola’s last close was $2.74,...
via.news
Prudential Public Limited Company Stock Rise Before The Weekend, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK) rising 9.35% to $23.92 on Friday while NYSE jumped 0.92% to $15,374.20. Prudential Public Limited Company’s last close was $21.87, 48.49% under its 52-week high of $42.46. About Prudential Public Limited Company. Prudential plc provides,...
