Read full article on original website
Related
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 4,000 Points in October; Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus
Stocks finished lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets. Wall Street's sharp rally on Friday, paced by the best single-day gain for Apple (AAPL) -...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Bullish Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,957.80. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.89% up from its 52-week low and 8.45%...
3 Stocks to Buy Now for the Next Bull Market
The Fed’s recent approval to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points has once again raised recession fears. However, given the possibility of a lower pace of rate hike...
Goldman Sachs Has 5 Stocks to Buy Under $10 With 100% to 800% Upside Potential
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Goldman Sachs does have research coverage.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise Ahead of Midterms
Stocks gained ground Monday as investors looked ahead to a busy week of earnings and economic data, as well as Tuesday's highly anticipated midterm elections. While the outcome of the midterms will certainly draw some interest from investors, the results of Thursday's consumer price index will likely be more important to markets. "It is still all about inflation and while this report might not be as hot as the last few, it still should show that rents and the core-service sector part of the economy are still hot," says Edward Moya, senior market strategist at currency data provider OANDA. "Inflation might not fall as quickly as some Fed members are expecting and that could support the idea that rates will stay higher for longer."
via.news
Copper Futures Bullish By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.77% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, Copper (HG) is $3.66. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 18317, 99.99% below its average volume of 16604589478.55. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Palladium Futures Is 2% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 2.95% for the last 5 sessions. At 22:53 EST on Tuesday, 8 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,935.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1, 99.99% below its average volume of 6044922907.42. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
CBOE Drops By 24% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 24.65% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:11 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, CBOE (VIX) is $25.34. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 58.08% up from its 52-week low and 34.93% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
S&P 500 Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 6.24% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,812.66. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 369078322, 83.65% below its average volume of 2257621005.38. Regarding S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news
NYSE FANG Over 9% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 9.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:15 EST on Thursday, 10 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,365.38. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.25% up from its 52-week low and 0.01% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Coffee Futures Bearish By 26% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 26.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:52 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, Coffee (KC) is $164.65. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 1047, 94.27% below its average volume of 18275.28. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
USD/CHF Rises By 3% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 3.49% for the last 21 sessions. At 00:06 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.99. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.491% up from its 52-week low and 2.789% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
via.news
IBOVESPA Bearish Momentum With A 3% Slide In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.12% for the last 5 sessions. At 15:08 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $113,277.79. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.91% up from its 52-week low and 6.87% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
GBP/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.86% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.8597% for the last session’s close. At 06:11 EST on Thursday, 10 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. Regarding GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.9% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.13 and 0.305% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.15.
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Bullish By 5% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 5.68% for the last session’s close. At 10:17 EST on Thursday, 10 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,940.98. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1142532000, 81.87% below its average volume of 6303378340.57. NASDAQ Composite Range. Concerning...
via.news
NeuroMetrix Stock Is 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) dropped by a staggering 27.19% in 21 sessions from $2.17 to $1.58 at 14:05 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.44% to $10,463.00, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NeuroMetrix’s last close...
via.news
GBP/USD Went Down By Over 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD (GBPUSD) has been up by 1.6073% for the last session’s close. At 18:08 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, GBP/USD (GBPUSD) is $1.14. Gbp/usd Forex Signal: On the edge of a Pullback – 09/11/2022. The GBP/USD pair also rose after the latest statement by Bank...
via.news
EUR/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.776% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.7758% for the last session’s close. At 17:06 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.98. Regarding EUR/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.334% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.99 and 0.836% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.99.
Comments / 0