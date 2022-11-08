Read full article on original website
Jones' 20 lead Saint John's (NY) over Lafayette 83-68
NEW YORK (AP) — David Jones scored 20 points as Saint John's (NY) beat Lafayette 83-68 on Saturday night. Jones also contributed five rebounds for the Red Storm (2-0). Dylan Addae-Wusu scored 14 points, finishing 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Joel Soriano was 5 of 8 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.
Falko's 19 help Binghamton take down Marist 78-75
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob Falko scored 19 points as Binghamton beat Marist 78-75 on Saturday night. Binghamton had a six-point lead with five seconds to play before Marist's Noah Harris hit a 3-pointer to cap the scoring.
Troy's Martial sets NCAA tackles record in win over Army
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Carlton Martial became the NCAA all-time leader in tackles when the sixth-year senior notched the 546th of his career and Troy went on to beat Army 10-9 on Saturday. Martial, a linebacker, finished with 22 tackles for Troy (8-2), passing the FBS career record of...
