NEW YORK (AP) — David Jones scored 20 points as Saint John's (NY) beat Lafayette 83-68 on Saturday night. Jones also contributed five rebounds for the Red Storm (2-0). Dylan Addae-Wusu scored 14 points, finishing 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Joel Soriano was 5 of 8 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

LAFAYETTE, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO