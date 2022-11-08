Why Vinny Guadagnino's Dancing With The Stars Run Is The Most Entertaining Of Season 31

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Dancing With The Stars ’ latest episode, called “‘90s Night.” Read at your own risk!

Dancing With The Stars Season 31 is headed for the home stretch following “‘90s Night,” so some tough decisions were on the way for the judges deciding the lineup for the semifinals. The latest double elimination made things a bit easier as it removed Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev without much fanfare but left Carrie Ann Inaba and others to choose who to eliminate out of the remaining Bottom 2 couples. In the end, it was a unanimous decision to save Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater , which meant Vinny Guadagnino’ s entertaining run with Koko Iwasaki was finally at an end.

I’m well aware that there are Dancing With The Stars fans who felt this elimination was a long time coming, but I loved using my Disney+ subscription to watch Jersey Shore ’s Vinny Guadagnino do his thing in Season 31. So, in honor of his exit, I’m laying out all the reasons Guadagnino was a joy, and was even more entertaining than this season’s now-infamous boob chicken moment .

Vinny Was An Objectively Bad Dancer, Which Felt Natural For This Show

In an age when modern Dancing With The Stars competitors like Jojo Siwa and Charli D’Amelio are coming onto the show with professional dance backgrounds, it’s refreshing to see a celebrity who is pretty bad at dancing but actually sticks around. Vinny Guadagnino managed to stay in the competition for eight episodes, and of those eight, had the lowest score in six of them. He struggled out there more than others who left before him (like Joseph Baena ) , but in all honesty, that’s relatable for an average joe like me who would likely perform exactly the same. I did wonder, however, how Guadagnino didn’t have an easier time keeping some rhythm with all of his Chippendales training . Perhaps he should’ve popped the shirt off for more dances like he teased at one point to attempt and get better scores?

Vinny Genuinely Tried To Get Better At Dancing

Vinny Guadagnino probably figured out early on he wouldn’t be on the same level as the consistent top three competitors of Dancing With The Stars Season 31, but that didn’t stop him from busting his ass every week and trying to get better. He may not have necessarily succeeded in impressing the judges, but it was clear he was putting in the work. In the end, he managed to outlast his Jersey Shore co-stars and former DWTS competitors Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi , so that has to count for something, right?

Fans Kept Voting Him Through, Despite His Poor Performances

Dancing With The Stars doesn’t usually reveal just how many votes its contestants get, but it seems clear that Vinny Guadagnino was one of the more popular competitors this season. Even though he had the lowest score for six weeks, he never once saw the Bottom 2. It took the latest double-elimination episode to bring him down, which effectively took the decision away from fans and allowed the judges to politely send him home and create less of a disparity in skill level ahead of the semifinals. Still, I would’ve loved to know if the vote would’ve saved Vinny if it were an option, or if it was finally time for the reality star to make his way back to the Shore after a solid run. Thanks for the effort, Vinny Guadagnino, it was a helluva run.

Dancing With The Stars streams live on Disney+ on Mondays starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. The semifinals are here, so expect more drama next week, and possibly yet another upsetting elimination depending on how viewers felt about this one.