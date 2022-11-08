Read full article on original website
UN rights body to hold urgent session on Iran amid crackdown
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights body will hold a special session on Iran in the wake of the government’s violent and deadly crackdowns on protesters, threats against journalists and other alleged human rights violations in the Islamic republic. The Human Rights Council will meet on Iran in the week of Nov. 21 following a diplomatic push led by Germany and Iceland. Demonstrations that have swept Iran this fall have become one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s ruling clerics since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Security forces have sought to quash dissent.
Israel’s Netanyahu given chance to form far-right government
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s president has asked former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government, presenting the longtime leader currently standing trial on corruption charges with the chance to end an era of political instability and elections in Israel with his partners on the far right. Friday’s decision by President Isaac Herzog was announced by his office after he consulted with leaders of all of the parties elected to Parliament in last week’s general election. He will formally designate Netanyahu with the task on Sunday and give him a month to cobble together a governing coalition. It looks set to become the most right-wing government in Israel’s history.
US Customs and Border Protection commissioner resigns
President Joe Biden has accepted the resignation of US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Christopher Magnus, the White House said Saturday. Biden thanked Magnus for “nearly forty years of service,” according to a statement from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and added that he “wishes him well.”
Amid crisis, Hezbollah seeks ally in next Lebanese president
BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group says he wants the next Lebanese president to be a figure who won’t “betray” the Iran-backed faction. Hassan Nasrallah spoke on Friday through a video-link to supporters gathered to mark Hezbollah’s Martyrs Day, a commemoration of the group’s fallen fighters. Nasrallah did not name a favorite but his remarks indicated the shadowy militant leader plans to exert influence over who becomes next president. Lebanon’s parliament failed to elect a new president in five attempts after the term of President Michel Aoun, a strong ally of Hezbollah, ended on Oct. 31. That left Lebanon in a political vacuum with a caretaker government that does not have full powers.
Lawyer: Saddam’s relative has no role in IS killings in Iraq
BEIRUT (AP) — The lawyer of a great-nephew of the late Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein says her client has no links with the Islamic State group though Iraqi authorities alleged his involvement. The lawyer told The Associated Press Sunday that her client, Abdullah Yasser Sabaawi, was living in Yemen in June 2014, when IS fighters massacred hundreds of Iraqi troops in central Iraq. The lawyer said Lebanese authorities handed over Abdallah to Iraq on Friday despite the fact that he had been registered as a refugee in Lebanon. Iraqi authorities have sought to link Saddam’s great-nephew with the massacre of Iraqi soldiers by IS militants in 2014.
Biden to meet with top US allies Japan and South Korea following midterm boost
President Joe Biden landed in Cambodia on Saturday still reveling in midterm election results that have produced an unexpected boost at home for his second two years in office. The scale of the challenges abroad, and the effort to translate 21 months of intensive engagement into tangible results for US...
Auschwitz hero’s son seeks millions for dad’s 1948 execution
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The son of World War II Auschwitz death camp hero Witold Pilecki is seeking millions in compensation from the Polish government for his father’s post-war arrest and 1948 execution by the country’s communist authorities of the time. The case opened Thursday before a...
OAS launches external ethics probe into chief over romance
MIAMI (AP) — The Organization of American States has launched an external probe into allegations that Secretary General Luis Almagro may have violated the organization’s code of ethics while carrying on an intimate relationship with a staffer. As a result of Friday’s near unanimous vote, the OAS will seek to hire a company to look into whether Almagro violated the OAS’ code of ethics or any other staff rules that prohibit supervisors from favoring co-workers with whom they are romantically involved. Almagro said he supports a transparent investigation of his relationship with a woman who he said was his “partner” for nearly three years until their breakup a few months ago.
Slovenia set to elect liberal lawyer as 1st female president
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia looks set to have its first female head of state. Opinion polls suggest 54-year-old human rights advocate and lawyer Natasa Pirc Musar is poised to win the small, central European country’s runoff presidential election runoff on Sunday. Center-right former Foreign Minister Anze Logar. is the other candidate. Logar was ahead after the first round of voting two weeks ago. Analysts predicted then the tables would turn in the runoff as centrist and liberal voters rallied behind Pirc Musar. The winner will succeed President Borut Pahor, a centrist politician who sought to bridge Slovenia’s left-right political divide during his decade in office. Having served two five-year terms, Pahor was ineligible to seek a third.
Japan minister quits over execution remark, PM delays trip
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has delayed his departure for three upcoming summits in Southeast Asia to sack and replace his justice minister, who was widely criticized over a remark he made about capital punishment. Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi told reporters he submitted his resignation on Friday. That was two days after he commented at a meeting that his low-profile job only made the noon news when he approved death penalties in the morning. The remark sparked criticism from the opposition as well as within governing party, which is already mired in a controversy over its decades-long ties to the Unification Church. The South Korea-based church is accused in Japan of improper recruitment and brainwashing of adherents into making huge donations.
SE Asian leaders do little to raise pressure on Myanmar
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders have done little to ramp up pressure on Myanmar to comply with their plan for peace, agreeing to a course of action that largely kicks the matter down the road. With violence in Myanmar spiraling out of control since the military seized power in 2021, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations has been trying to implement a five-point plan for peace, so far with little effect. The group has banned leaders of Myanmar from participating in its top-level events, and some had been pushing for that ban to be broadened. But instead, leaders decided Friday to review the matter later “if the situation requires.”
Japan vies for ‘last chance’ as major global chip producer
TOKYO (AP) — Japan is investing 70 billion yen ($490 million) to beef up semiconductor development and production, setting up a consortium that brings together Toyota, Sony and other major companies. The government says the new company called Rapidus, which means “quick” in Latin, will work on developing next-generation, or “post-5G,” semiconductors. The government said the effort will involve working closely with Japan’s ally the U.S. to bring together “the best and the brightest” from both nations. Japan’s economy ministry acknowledged it had fallen 10 years behind the global competition for chips technology, including the U.S., South Korea, Taiwan and some European nations.
South Korean court approves extradition of woman accused of New Zealand ‘suitcase murders’
A court in South Korea has approved the extradition of a woman facing murder charges in New Zealand in connection with a case in which the remains of two dead children were found in abandoned suitcases. The Seoul High Court told CNN Friday it had ruled that the woman could...
Democrats' big midterm gains threaten Wall Street's split-government hopes
Nov 13 (Reuters) - A stronger-than-expected showing by Democrats in the U.S. midterm elections may force investors to rethink the split government scenario many had expected. Democrats held onto control of the U.S. Senate, extinguishing hopes of the "red wave" that Republicans had expected leading into the midterm elections. Republicans remain close to seizing control of the House of Representatives as officials continued counting ballots, with results expected to become apparent over the next several days.
Thousands protest in Bulgaria for higher salaries
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Thousands of Bulgarians have taken to the streets to demand higher salaries to compensate for surging inflation that has hit the European Union’s poorest member. The demonstration on Friday was organized by the country’s two largest trade unions. Protesters gathered in front of the parliament building holding banners and chanting requests for decent pay as winter nears. The unions handed to parliament a joint declaration which calls for a speedy adoption of next year’s budget to avoid the risk of freezing the minimum wage at its current level despite inflation. They also demanded support for large groups of people that are exposed to energy poverty before the heating season and protection of labor rights of workers.
Popular Istanbul mayor on trial, could face political ban
ISTANBUL (AP) — A prosecutor has repeated a demand for Istanbul’s mayor to be convicted on charges of insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council. The move came on Friday. Critics allege the case is an attempt to remove a key opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the political scene. Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu is a member of the opposition Republican People’s Party. He faces up to four years in prison if found guilty of the charge and could also be barred from holding office. Imamoglu was elected to lead Turkey’s largest city in March 2019 and Erdogan’s party challenged his win. He denies insulting members of the electoral council. The trial was adjourned until Dec. 14.
Haitian police briefly lose control of armored car
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Just weeks after the United States and Canada sent a fleet of armored vehicles to Haiti to keep gangs at bay, Haitian police briefly lost control of one of the cars. The incident speaks to the difficult path ahead for the Caribbean country paralyzed by gang warfare. Officials say the armored car was on the outskirts of the capital when it got caught in a sand trap and was assaulted by minors wielding Molotov cocktails. Police fled the vehicle in an attempt to avoid armed conflict and young men surrounding the vehicle while firing automatic weapons in the air. Police said Friday that they later reclaimed the vehicle.
China eases some quarantine for travelers even as cases rise
BEIJING (AP) — Travelers arriving in China will spend less time in quarantine under changes to sweeping anti-virus controls announced Friday to reduce disruptions to the economy and society. The announcement came as a surge in COVID-19 cases prompted Beijing to close parks and impose other restrictions. The country reported more than 10,000 new cases, and more than 5 million people were confined to their homes in the southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou and the western megacity of Chongqing. Most of Beijing’s 21 million people are undergoing near-daily testing.
Greece: New York flight recalled over scare, nothing found
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece ordered an Emirates flight to New York to return to Athens international airport and grounded a second airliner over security concerns. But police say nothing suspicious was found after the planes and passengers were checked on Thursday. Public ERT television says the flight recall was made following a request by U.S. authorities. But Greek police officials did not confirm the source of the request. The second Emirates flight was stopped in Athens before taking off for Dubai. Police said information was received about a potentially suspicious passenger but inspections did not confirm it.
Ethiopia hosts UN internet meeting after cutting off Tigray
GENEVA (AP) — A U.N. body devoted to promoting broader and better access to the internet is about to hold its annual gathering in Ethiopia. The Internet Governance Forum had scheduled this year’s meeting in Ethiopia well before the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spearheaded a military campaign in the Tigray region starting in November 2020. His government cut off internet access in the region during the two-year war. Critics call Ethiopia one of the world’s most egregious examples of preventing people from getting online. Advocacy groups want internet shutdowns like Ethiopia’s to be high on the agenda and for governments to stop shutting down the internet as a weapon of war.
