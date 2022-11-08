Read full article on original website
scsuhuskies.com
No. 9 St. Cloud State meets No. 7 Mustangs in NSIC Quarterfinal
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Reigning Northern Sun Champion No. 9 St. Cloud State opens play at the 2022 NSIC Tournament by squaring off with No. 7 Southwest Minnesota State in the Quarterfinal at the Gangelhoff Center in St. Paul on Friday evening. First serve is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CT.
scsuhuskies.com
Huskies Volleyball adds four recruits to 2023 signing class
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Volleyball has announced the addition of four student-athletes to their 2023 recruiting class. Hannah Bruskiewicz, Annika Forbes, Shelby Kimm and Abby Wachal will join the Huskies next season. "We're very excited about this class," said head coach Chad Braegelmann, "It's another class...
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Adds Two to 2023 Signing Class
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - St. Cloud State men's basketball announced its 2023 recruiting class. With the 2022-23 season just days away, the Huskies have added depth and talent to their roster. Guard Anish Ramlall and forward Wyatt Hawks have signed National Letters of Intent. Meet the 2023 St. Cloud State...
gophersports.com
Gophers Ink Seven on Signing Day
MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota head softball coach Piper Ritter announced the addition of seven new Golden Gophers for the 2024 season Wednesday afternoon with the signing of National Letters of Intent. Joining Minnesota are Cameron Grayson (Noblesville, Ind.), Lucy Hooper (Valley Center, Kan.), Brooklyn Jones (Ramsey, Minn.), Lacie Lilyquist (Hudson, Wis.),...
fox9.com
Gophers sign top recruits Dennis Evans, Cam Christie to 2023 class
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota men’s basketball program signed its best class in several years on Wednesday, adding Cam Christie and Dennis Evans to the 2023 class. Ben Johnson, in his second season as a head coach, announced that he also added Erick Reader as a preferred walk-on,...
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Women’s Soccer Adds Nine to Class of 2023
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Soccer announced the addition of nine early signees to the Class of 2023 who chose to continue their academic and athletic careers at St. Cloud State University. Head Coach Gretta Arvesen and assistant coach Jade Smith added future Huskies from the states of Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Ohio and Michigan. The talented group has earned numerous all-conference and all-state honors and are currently competing with elite regional club teams.
Minnesota high school football Power 25 heading into the state playoffs
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 30 - Nov. 5) 1. Rosemount (10-0) Last week’s ranking: 1 Next game: Nov. 10 vs. No. 8 Centennial (8-2) at Stillwater Ranking rationale: Rosemount had to survive its fair share of close games in a grueling regular season schedule. ...
Check Out Minnesota Gophers Coach PJ Fleck’s Amazing Lake House
University of Minnesota head football coach PJ Fleck has quite the home on Lake Minnetonka. When you're the head football coach at the biggest college in Minnesota, you're going to have a pretty nice home, right? And, for PJ Fleck, current head coach of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, this home on Lake Minnetonka would probably qualify as 'pretty nice.'
kvrr.com
Big Powerball tickets sold in North Dakota, Minnesota
NORTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA (KVRR) — It may not be the lucky ticket sold in California worth the record $2.04 billion but there are other big Powerball winners in North Dakota and Minnesota. A $50,000 ticket was sold Minot and a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in...
Costco vs. Sam’s Club – Which One is the Favorite in Minnesota?
Which bulk-buying store is the best in Rochester - Costco, or Sam's Club? This is a debate that many struggle with as they try to decide where to do their bulk shopping in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Many people have their favorite and have some very strong opinions on why their pick is #1.
10 Things People From Wisconsin Secretly Think About Minnesota
They may not say them out loud, but you can be sure every person from Wisconsin has had these 10 thoughts about Minnesota. I'll start off by saying I'm a reformed Wisconsinite. I was born over in America's Dairyland, I went to college there and it's where I lived my entire life until I met the love of my life and moved to Minnesota in 2012.
How About This $12 Million Minnesota Cabin In The Woods!?
How much of a Minnesota cabin in the woods can you get for $12 million dollars. A lot! That's how much. There are lots of cabins built in the tall jackpines of Minnesota. I've seen tons of 'em. But I've never seen a “cabin” like this one in the north-central part of the state.
This Amazing Pohlad Family-Owned Minnesota Lake Home Sold For Over $10 Million
There are so many amazing homes that sit right on the lake. From beautifully constructed cabins in northern Minnesota to the incredible mansions on Lake Minnetonka, there are truly a variety of homes out there. This one, in particular, was owned by someone from the Pohlad family, according to Bring...
Sauk Rapids veteran wins big on "Wheel of Fortune"
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man took the "Wheel of Fortune" for a spin during the show's Veterans' Week, raking in a fortune in the process!Sauk Rapids resident Tim Johnson appeared on the beloved game show Monday evening, where he won more than $39,000 in cash and prizes, including a Caribbean vacation.RELATED: Minnesota 'Wheel Of Fortune' Co-Contestants Become Fast FriendsThe U.S. Air Force Veteran plans "to donate a portion of his winnings to local charities, along with getting himself a new telescope and camera," according to the show. Johnson, who was deployed in the United Arab Emirates and Alaska, is currently an adjunct professor at St. Cloud State University. He also volunteers for Miracle League Baseball, which gives child and adult athletes with disabilities a chance to shine on specialized fields.Johnson says he watched "Wheel" as a child alongside his grandmother, and he credits the show with helping him get better at spelling.RELATED: Answers to your "Wheel of Fortune" Good Questions
Minnesota Had Four Big Powerball Winners Monday, Jackpot Reportedly Won
There was a little drama Monday as the record Powerball jackpot climbed over the $2 billion mark. Usually, the drawings are held at 9:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, but there was a delay on November 7. The delay was reportedly due to one of the 48 participating lotteries...
Minnesota City Nicknames I’ll Bet You Didn’t Know!?
There are 87 counties and around 850 cities in Minnesota. Many of these towns and cities have nicknames. How many of these did you know?. I've traveled, vacationed, and hung out in towns all across Minnesota. Lots of these cities have a rich history that has prompted locals to give...
willmarradio.com
Fall snowstorm heading to Minnesota later this week
(Undated) -- Winter may be weeks away, but Minnesota is expecting its first snowstorm of the season. Showers and thunderstorms today through Thursday will turn to snow as temperatures decline heading into the weekend. Heavy snow and freezing temperatures hit the state Friday with the possibility of half to one foot of snow. More than two-thirds of the state will be affected, including the Twin Cities.
iheart.com
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
2022 Minnesota Congressional races: Craig defeats Kistner in close battle for 2nd District
Minnesota's 2nd District election was the closest fought congressional race on Tuesday night, with Democrat Angie Craig ultimately prevailing again over Republican Tyler Kistner. The race, one of the most expensive in the country with tens of millions of dollars poured into it, was decided by a few percentage points...
How Walz won Minnesota governor’s contest against Jensen in charts
DFL Gov. Tim Walz beat GOP candidate Scott Jensen in Tuesday’s election by 7.7 percentage points, a smaller margin than his 11.4-point victory in 2018. Nonetheless, it was considered a major victory for the DFL in a year where political headwinds of inflation and crime made it seem like voters could favor Republicans.
