iheart.com
Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The Record-Setting $2.04 Billion Jackpot
One player won Monday's record-setting Powerball jackpot. A ticket purchased in California matched all six numbers to win the estimated grand prize of $2.04 billion ($997.6 million), the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website. Additionally, one player in Florida matched the five white...
The Winning $2 Billion Powerball Ticket Was Sold in California
The odds of winning were roughly one in 303 million.
Did anyone win Powerball last night? Jackpot soars to record $1.9 billion.
The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.9 billion after no winning tickets matched all of the numbers on Saturday, according to the New Jersey Lottery. The winning numbers were 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69 and the Powerball number was 20. The next Powerball drawing – set for...
Did Anyone Win Powerball's $1.6B Jackpot on Saturday? Results Revealed
The Powerball numbers in the November 5 drawing were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and the Powerball was 20.
Glitch delays Powerball from revealing winning numbers with jackpot at $1.9 billion
Powerball players will have to patiently wait after Monday night's drawing was delayed due to a participating lottery "needing extra time to complete the required security protocols," officials announced. The delay was due to a participating lottery needing more time to complete the required security protocols. Once the required security...
'One Lucky Ticket' in California Wins Record $2.04B Powerball Jackpot, Officials Say
California lottery officials said the ticket was purchased at Joe's Service Center in Altadena Lottery officials have announced that one Powerball ticket has won the record-breaking jackpot, which climbed up to $2.04 billion at the time of the drawing. "California Lottery makes its FIRST EVER Billionaire! One lucky ticket sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena matched all 6 numbers in the November 7 #Powerball draw," California lottery officials wrote on Twitter Tuesday. "We are so excited and we just can't hide it," they added in a follow-up Tweet. "Not only did California...
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $700 Million Jackpot?
Wednesday's jackpot was worth an estimated $700 million.
Why the winning numbers for record $1.9b Powerball were delayed
The drawing of the winning numbers in the record $1.9bn Powerball jackpot was delayed Monday night after officials cited the need for additional security measures.“Tonight’s Powerball drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur,” the California Lottery tweeted on Monday night, at around the same time the winning numbers were expected to be announced.The state Lottery noted that “when the required security protocols are complete”, the draw for the record jackpot...
CBS News
Powerball's largest jackpot this year — $700 million — is up for grabs tonight
It has been exactly 12 weeks since a Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania won the last grand prize. The jackpot grew quite a bit in the meantime, and, after 35 consecutive rounds without a grand prize winner, stood at an estimated $700 million for Wednesday night's drawing. The winning numbers...
WLKY.com
Numbers drawn for record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot
Will someone finally win the Powerball jackpot? It's time to check your tickets. The numbers drawn Saturday night for the record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot are white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20. The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won in more than three months, which led...
Powerball Grows to Record $1.9B After No Jackpot-Winning Saturday Tickets
The next drawing for the latest jaw-dropping sum will take place on Monday The Powerball jackpot has increased to a staggering $1.9 billion after no tickets matched all the lottery numbers on Saturday evening. That record-breaking figure comes after the $1.6 billion drawing, with the winning numbers 28-45-53-56-69 and a Powerball of 20. The next drawing is set for Monday. The odds of winning the massive sum remain 1 in 292.2 million, CNN reported. A winner can receive the prize as an annuity over 29 years or...
NBC New York
NY Sees Two Win $1 Million (or More) on Powerball; No One Hits $1 Billion Jackpot
The Powerball Jackpot will continue to grow, as nobody won the $1 billion jackpot in Monday night's drawing -- but a couple of people in New York became millionaires overnight. One ticket in New York matched all five white balls, winning $1 million, according to the Powerball website. There was...
dallasexpress.com
Powerball Jumps to $1.6 Billion
The Powerball Jackpot Lottery still has no lucky winner after Wednesday’s drawing. The jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.6 billion, with a cash-out value of $782.4 million. The next drawing will be held on Saturday, November 5, according to Powerball. The winning numbers in Wednesday night’s estimated $1.2...
