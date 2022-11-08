Read full article on original website
The Guardian view on Qatar’s World Cup: sportwashing stains football’s image
If sportswashing was once a novel concept, it now appears standard for major international events. But the World Cup, which kicks off next Sunday, so far seems to have done more to stain the image of football than improve Qatar’s. Diehard fans as well as human rights campaigners have complained that this looks more like a grubby hymn to money and power than a joyous celebration of the game – even if the drama and tension of the tournament will end up overwhelming many people’s qualms.
Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup
GLASGOW, Scotland — (AP) — Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time after Belinda Bencic completed a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets Sunday in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gives Switzerland an unassailable 2-0...
Poland 'keeper Drągowski to miss World Cup with injury
Poland goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski will miss the World Cup after seriously injuring his right ankle while playing for Spezia in the Italian league
Watch: Alejandro Garnacho Scores Winning Goal For Manchester United v Fulham
Alejandro Garnacho has scored his first Premier League goal for Manchester United to win it against Fulham in the Premier League.
