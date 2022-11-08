ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

The Guardian view on Qatar’s World Cup: sportwashing stains football’s image

If sportswashing was once a novel concept, it now appears standard for major international events. But the World Cup, which kicks off next Sunday, so far seems to have done more to stain the image of football than improve Qatar’s. Diehard fans as well as human rights campaigners have complained that this looks more like a grubby hymn to money and power than a joyous celebration of the game – even if the drama and tension of the tournament will end up overwhelming many people’s qualms.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

GLASGOW, Scotland — (AP) — Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time after Belinda Bencic completed a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets Sunday in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gives Switzerland an unassailable 2-0...

