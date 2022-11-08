Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Bobby Lashley Is About ‘Hurting People’ Instead Of Winning Matches After WWE RAW
Bobby Lashley is a former 2-time WWE Champion and continues to be one of the most dependable stars in the company. However, he hasn’t had the best of luck as of late, especially after losing the United States Championship. He caused carnage on RAW this week and has now sent a warning to the WWE locker room.
How The Rivalry Between WWE's Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Started
Let’s take a look at how Roman Reigns and Logan Paul wound up in the same ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Paul Heyman Says WWE Star Has Impacted Brock Lesnar's Psyche
Brock Lesnar has well established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the landscape of mixed martial arts, and professional wrestling. Defeating the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns and The Rock, Lesnar evidently slayed some of the best performers that WWE has offered him up. However, a bout with "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley had been 20 years in the making.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Producers For Last Night’s Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed
You can check out a complete list of producers from this week’s episode of WWE RAW below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Jamie Noble produced the Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle match. * Adam Pearce produced the Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin match. * Jason Jordan produced all...
WWE Raw Recap as Seth Rollins Returns and Austin Theory's Cash-In Backfires
WWE Raw is back after its sojourn in Saudi Arabia for the fourth Crown Jewel, and Austin Theory was one of the night's biggest losers
ComicBook
Roman Reigns Hits Unexpected Milestone As WWE Champion
Roman Reigns' WWE world championship reign officially reached 800 days on Tuesday after he successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Saturday's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Reigns' dominance over WWE's main event scene began in 2020 when he won the Universal Championship at Payback just one week after returning from hiatus at SummerSlam 2020. With his new "Tribal Chief" persona and Paul Heyman at his side, he began to rack up successful title defenses — beating Jey Uso, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Edge, Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, John Cena, Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Goldberg, Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre and Logan.
Bleacher Report
WWE Appears to Officially Retire 24/7 Title After 3 Years
Days after after Nikki Cross attempted to throw the WWE 24/7 Championship into the garbage, it appears the company finished the job. WWE's official site lists the title as being active from 2019-22, indicating it may have been mothballed. Cross cast the gold aside Monday night on Raw after beating...
wrestlinginc.com
Samu Picks Who Would Win At WWE WrestleMania: The Rock Or Roman Reigns
2022 has been a year of the unpredictable, with many promotions stepping through the "forbidden door" and assembling a multitude of "dream matches." Perhaps not so forbidden, but more familial, is the potential clash of two representatives from the famous Anoa'i family. Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been a highly sought after match since the rise of "The Tribal Chief" as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and leader of The Bloodline, and now a cousin of the two has weighed in with his thoughts on the possible bout.
Bleacher Report
Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on John Cena, Sheamus and More
"You can't see me" might be John Cena's catchphrase, but he has taken it a bit literally since his SummerSlam 2021 main event against Roman Reigns, disappearing from WWE Television amid his blossoming Hollywood career. That may be changing soon, according to a recent report, as Cena could be eyeing...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW News – JBL/Baron Corbin, The Bloodline/The New Day, More
As seen during Monday night’s episode of RAW, Baron Corbin defeated Cedric Alexander in a singles match. You can check out some highlights from that bout below:. Also on RAW, Matt Riddle came out to assist The New Day in their ongoing battle with The Bloodline. Prior to The...
411mania.com
WWE News: KAIRI Reacts To Asuka and IYO SKY Promo Battle, Top 20 Seth Rollins Moments, Lineup For Today’s WWE Main Event
– One moment from Monday’s WWE RAW that went viral was a promo exchange from Asuka and IYO SKY, which was in Japanese. In a post on Twitter, Asuka’s former tag team partner KAIRI reacted to it. – WWE has released a new video showing the top 20...
411mania.com
WWE News: Baron Corbin & JBL Set for Next Week’s The Bump, Executive Set for SBJ Dealmakers Conference
– WWE Hall of Famer JBL and Baron Corbin will be in-studio guests for next week’s edition of The Bump:. – WWE Co-Head of Revenue Strategy Alex Varga is speaking at the SBJ’s Dealmakers Conference tomorrow to discuss WWE deals and new revenue trends in the sports media world:
411mania.com
List of Producers For This Week’s WWE Raw
A new report has the list of producers from this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on the show:. * Jamie Noble produced the Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle. * Adam Pearce produced the Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin match.
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE Planning “Craziness” for WarGames at Survivor Series
Fans can expect some “craziness” at Survivor Series during the WarGames matches, according to Bryan Alvarez’s Twitter Super Followers feed. The reason for this is that WWE requires footage for future video packages, and the only footage they currently have is from NXT. The majority of the footage they have is of NXT talent who is no longer with the company.
Bleacher Report
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades Reaction and Analysis from November 9
On the road to Full Gear on November 19, All Elite Wrestling rolled into Boston for an episode of Dynamite that further built its top storylines and feuds in preparation for its final pay-per-view of 2022. Jamie Hayter battled Skye Blue in one-on-one action, looking for one more key victory...
411mania.com
Bobby Lashley Wants His Next Brock Lesnar Match To Take Place In The Street
Bobby Lashley says his rivalry with Brock Lesnar is far from over, and says that he wants their next bout to take place in the street. Lashley lost to Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel but took him out after the match, and he talked about their longtime rivalry on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
wrestlingworld.co
Former WWE Tag Team Set to Reunite at NJPW Strong: Detonation
Former Lucha House Party teammates Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik are set to reunite outside of WWE as part of NJPW Strong: Detonation on November 30th. The two stars haven’t teamed together since their time in WWE as part of The Lucha House Party and were even released together in November 2021.
nodq.com
Video: Jeff Jarrett takes a shot at Braun Strowman and Triple H during AEW Dynamite
During the November 9th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett cut a promo and took a shot at WWE’s Braun Strowman and Triple H while talking about Satnam Singh…. “Satnam is a legit, seven-foot-five giant. This isn’t a make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans [Strowman] and is produced by the Banana Nose [Triple H] Circus. No. This guy is one in a billion. Why is he one in a billion? That’s the name of his Netflix special. He’s the only player in the history of the NBA, the history of the National Basketball Association to be born and bred in India.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ric Flair Comments On Potential Roman Reigns vs. The Rock Match At WWE WrestleMania 39
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, he was asked if Roman Reigns vs. The Rock has to be for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. This is a match that WWE hopes to do, but it depends on The Rock’s schedule.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Will Ospreay Still Hoping For Showdown With Seth Rollins, Names Other Dream Opponents
NJPW superstar and current IWGP United States champion Will Ospreay recently spoke with Tokyo Sports about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on WWE’s Seth Rollins and Ricochet, and how he hopes to face both men at some point in the future. Check out the United Empire leader’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
