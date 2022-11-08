Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Breaks Silence After Losing Money In The Bank Briefcase
The common consensus among wrestling fans is that Austin Theory was "buried" by WWE creative during the closing stages of this week's "WWE Raw," as the 25-year-old superstar lost his Money in the Bank briefcase in a failed cash-in attempt against United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, Theory himself is...
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Reportedly Returning Soon
The Bloodline have been dominating the WWE landscape for some time now, and the group recently set their sights on Sheamus when they assaulted him with a steel chair on SmackDown a few weeks ago. Following the show WWE announced a storyline injury for Sheamus when it was revealed that...
wrestlinginc.com
Veteran WWE Star Returns To Raw For Match With Austin Theory
Veteran WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin returned to "WWE Raw" this week for his first singles match in nearly nine months. Before the show, Benjamin confronted Austin Theory in a backstage segment, telling Mr. Money in the Bank that he has "failed to live up to the hype," and will never be on the level of top WWE Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Bobby Lashley.
wrestlingrumors.net
Championship Dropped In The Trash On Monday Night Raw, Possibly Finished
That’s it? There are a lot of titles under the WWE umbrella and some of them are among the most well known championships in all of wrestling. It means a lot for a wrestler to win one of them but it can also mean a lot for someone to lose it as well. This time though, someone seemed to have lost a title, though not in the traditional way. She might even be happy about it.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
wrestlinginc.com
Samu Warns The Bloodline About Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn has wormed his way into the most successful and prominent faction in WWE's landscape today, The Bloodline. The group is spearheaded by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and also includes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Former WWF World Tag Team Champion Samu, who is a cousin to Reigns, The Usos, and Sikoa, gave a warning to the entire Bloodline about Zayn.
wrestlinginc.com
R-Truth Reveals Extent Of His Injury Ahead Of Surgery
R-Truth has confirmed he will require surgery following an injury that occurred on the November 1 episode of "WWE NXT" while competing against Grayson Waller. Over five minutes into their bout, R-Truth performed a front flip out of the ring and landed hard on the floor instead of his opponent. As a result, the referee ultimately called the match and awarded the victory to Waller since Truth was unable to continue.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sheamus WWE Status Update, More Photos from Sheamus’ Recent Wedding
Sheamus is scheduled to return to the road with WWE this week. As seen in the tweet below, The Celtic Warrior is scheduled to appear at the Cricket Wireless store in Speedway, Indiana on Friday, November 11 from 11am until 1pm ET. SmackDown will take place that night in Indianapolis, which is just a few miles away.
ringsidenews.com
Jason Jordan Was Very Busy Backstage During WWE RAW This Week
Jason Jordan was promoted to the role of Lead Producer last year. This came after John Laurinaitis was moved to overseeing talent relations. Seth Rollins is one of the most popular and consistent performers on the WWE roster today. The Visionary has gained a reputation as an incredible storyteller inside the squared circle. It looks like Jordan produced all of Seth Rollins’ segments.
PWMania
Ric Flair Calling Some People Out “Big Time” Regarding the Plane Ride From Hell
Ric Flair did not appear in the opening intro video of Crown Jewel, but he did appear in the opening intro video of RAW. Ric was asked why he wasn’t in the opening of Crown Jewel:. “I have no idea. Here’s the deal. I don’t care what anybody says....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Writer Claims Vince McMahon Caused Shawn Michaels To Have Bad Feelings Towards Hulk Hogan In 2005
MLW owner Court Bauer was interviewed on The Insiders podcast for AdFreeShows.com where he shared stories from his time as a writer for WWE in the mid-2000s. During it, he talked about why Shawn Michaels started to resent putting Hulk Hogan over at SummerSlam 2005. The original plan was for three matches to happen between them, but only one actually happened.
wrestletalk.com
Ric Flair Not Happy About WWE Star Appearing On Raw
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is not happy to see one name return to our screens on Raw. The Nature Boy was watching the November 7 edition of Raw when he described JBL’s presence as a ‘joke.’. Ric Flair referred to John Bradshaw Layfield’s history of controversy...
How The Rivalry Between WWE's Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Started
Let’s take a look at how Roman Reigns and Logan Paul wound up in the same ring.
itrwrestling.com
Mia Yim Returns On WWE Raw
Ever since Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to WWE Raw to aid AJ Styles in his battle with The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley has proven herself to be a thorn in the side of The OC. She consistently interferes in their matches, and the members of The OC have alluded to finding someone to take care of their “Rhea Ripley problem.”
ewrestlingnews.com
The Producers For Last Night’s Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed
You can check out a complete list of producers from this week’s episode of WWE RAW below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Jamie Noble produced the Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle match. * Adam Pearce produced the Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin match. * Jason Jordan produced all...
wrestlinginc.com
Natalya Believes Stephanie McMahon Could Bring Back Beloved WWE PLE
The future of all-women's wrestling pay-per-views has been a hot topic this week due to Billy Corgan's comments about a possible NWA EmPowerrr 2 happening. However, WWE fans are also eagerly awaiting the possibility of another WWE Evolution show. When speaking to "Faction 919" Natalya said, "I definitely see Stephanie wanting to do more with women's wrestling," when asked about the possibility of it happening again. Natalya was in a six-woman tag team match on that show, teaming with Sasha Banks and Bayley to defeat The Riott Squad, and ever since, those on the roster have made it clear they want Evolution to be a regular event, and Natalya is confident women's wrestling will keep growing.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE and Impact Star to Debut for AEW Tonight, Thirteen Matches Set for AEW Dark
Thirteen matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. The undefeated tag team of Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will be back in action tonight, going against AR Fox and Caleb Konley. Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will also be in action as they face The Wingmen’s Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi.
wrestlinginc.com
Paul Heyman Says WWE Star Has Impacted Brock Lesnar's Psyche
Brock Lesnar has well established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the landscape of mixed martial arts, and professional wrestling. Defeating the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns and The Rock, Lesnar evidently slayed some of the best performers that WWE has offered him up. However, a bout with "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley had been 20 years in the making.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Survivor Series War Games Participants for the Women’s Division
The first competitors for the Women’s War Games match at the WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event are now confirmed. Tonight’s post-Crown Jewel edition of RAW saw Asuka, Alexa Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair come to the ring to issue a War Games challenge to Damage CTRL’s Bayley and new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The segment led to a brawl, with Nikki Cross attacking Belair and her crew from behind, then helping Damage CTRL take out the babyfaces and stand tall. Bayley responded to Belair’s challenge and said she will see them at Survivor Series.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Notes on Triple H Bringing Back WWE King of the Ring
There’s been a lot of talk as of late about WWE making significant changes to Premium Live Events in 2023, and it was reported that the King of the Ring tournament is likely to return. A new report from Wrestlevotes notes that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is...
