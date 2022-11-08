Read full article on original website
Austin Theory Breaks Silence After Losing Money In The Bank Briefcase
The common consensus among wrestling fans is that Austin Theory was "buried" by WWE creative during the closing stages of this week's "WWE Raw," as the 25-year-old superstar lost his Money in the Bank briefcase in a failed cash-in attempt against United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, Theory himself is...
Baron Corbin Welcomes Austin Theory To The Club After Failed MITB Cash-In
Baron Corbin has had different runs in the WWE. He was once a constable of the Monday Night show and is now called the ‘Modern Day Wrestling God,’ as JBL accompanies him. This week on Raw, Austin Theory tried to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase on the United States Champion Seth Rollins. His attempt was foiled by a stomp from the champion after a lot of help from Bobby Lashley.
Bobby Lashley Is About ‘Hurting People’ Instead Of Winning Matches After WWE RAW
Bobby Lashley is a former 2-time WWE Champion and continues to be one of the most dependable stars in the company. However, he hasn’t had the best of luck as of late, especially after losing the United States Championship. He caused carnage on RAW this week and has now sent a warning to the WWE locker room.
Championship Dropped In The Trash On Monday Night Raw, Possibly Finished
That’s it? There are a lot of titles under the WWE umbrella and some of them are among the most well known championships in all of wrestling. It means a lot for a wrestler to win one of them but it can also mean a lot for someone to lose it as well. This time though, someone seemed to have lost a title, though not in the traditional way. She might even be happy about it.
Former WWE Writer Claims Vince McMahon Caused Shawn Michaels To Have Bad Feelings Towards Hulk Hogan In 2005
MLW owner Court Bauer was interviewed on The Insiders podcast for AdFreeShows.com where he shared stories from his time as a writer for WWE in the mid-2000s. During it, he talked about why Shawn Michaels started to resent putting Hulk Hogan over at SummerSlam 2005. The original plan was for three matches to happen between them, but only one actually happened.
WATCH: Another Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut
He’s another one on the list. The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works as there are now several different spots available for various wrestlers. Rather than having WWE as the only major promotion for wrestlers to go to, AEW has offered somewhere new for the wrestlers to go. Some former WWE stars will appear in AEW and now another name has.
WWE News: Dana Brooke Comments on 24/7 Title Being Tossed in the Trash, Nikki Cross Challenges Anyone to Stop Her, Raw Video Highlights
– As noted, Nikki Cross won the 24/7 title last night on WWE Raw and then promptly threw thew title in the trash. Former champion Dana Brooke was not happy with the development as she noted on Twitter. Dana Brooke wrote, Everything I have worked for & tried to elevate…...
Elias Thought Austin Theory’s Money In The Bank Cash-In For The United States Title Was Bizzare
After winning the Money In The Bank contract earlier this summer, Austin Theory had a couple of failed attempts for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. He then teased going for the NXT Championship before deciding to cash in for the United States Championship with lackluster results. On the November 7th...
Nikki Cross Reacts To Botched WWE 24/7 Title Trash Can Segment On RAW
Nikki Cross isn’t letting her botched segment during this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW get to her. On the show, Cross won the WWE 24/7 Championship from Dana Brooke, marking the Scot’s 10th reign with the title. Backstage, Cross attempted to throw the title in the...
Austin Theory’s Failed MITB Cash-In Achieves First-Ever Record
Though Austin Theory’s Money in the Bank contract cash-in wasn’t successful, it made history all the same!. On the November 7th episode of WWE Raw, Seth Rollins declared that he would bring back the concept of open challenges for the United States Championship, a practice made popular by John Cena during his 2015 reign with the belt. Though Mustafa Ali first interrupted him on the tron, Ali was met with an angry Bobby Lashley backstage and suffered a brutal attack at the hands of the former champion.
WWE Star Tips Stephanie McMahon And Triple H To Bring Back Premium Live Event
In October 2018 WWE held their first, and to date only, all-female pay-per-view event, Evolution. The show was designed a showcase for WWE women’s division which had grown in importance in recent years. Ever since the event took place there have been calls from fans for a second ‘Evolution’...
Jimmy Korderas Says Ending of WWE Raw With Austin Theory Cash-In Didn’t Click
– During his latest Reffin’ Rant this week, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas critiqued the ending for last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw, and Austin Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase against Seth Rollins after Lashley beat up Rollins. However, Theory lost his subsequent match with Rollins, so it was a failed cash-in. Korderas stated the following:
Former WWE and Impact Star to Debut for AEW Tonight, Thirteen Matches Set for AEW Dark
Thirteen matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. The undefeated tag team of Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will be back in action tonight, going against AR Fox and Caleb Konley. Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will also be in action as they face The Wingmen’s Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi.
Nikki Cross Comments On Leaving The WWE 24/7 Title On The Floor At WWE Raw
Nikki Cross won the WWE 24/7 Title on Monday's WWE Raw when she defeated Dana Brooke. As she was walking backstage alongside Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, & Dakota Kai), Cross approached a trash can and attempted to drop the belt into the trash can, but missed. The title ended up on the floor next to the trash can as Cross and Damage CTRL kept walking.
NoDQ Review 212: John Cena returning at Wrestlemania 39? Austin Theory’s WWE future, more
Here is the latest edition of the NoDQ Review with our panel, moderated by Virtue, discussing the latest news topics in the world of wrestling…. If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Say YES to NoDQ!
WWE star explains why he thinks Austin Theory’s Money in the Bank cash-in was “bizarre”
During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Elias commented on Austin Theory’s failed Money in the Bank cash-in from the November 7th 2022 edition of RAW…. ““I’m gonna be honest here. I thought the whole thing was a little bit bizarre. First off, it’s an open challenge. So what are you doing in the first place? Secondly, then he wants to use it on a random Monday Night RAW. If I was Austin Theory and I had the Money in the Bank, I would have waited for a way bigger moment, and maybe somebody like Roman Reigns when they were vulnerable. So hey I get it. Seth, he’s resilient, he did it again, he came out on top. But as for Austin Theory, I think the whole thing’s bizarre all around.” (quote courtesy of Colin Tessier)
WWE RAW News – JBL/Baron Corbin, The Bloodline/The New Day, More
As seen during Monday night’s episode of RAW, Baron Corbin defeated Cedric Alexander in a singles match. You can check out some highlights from that bout below:. Also on RAW, Matt Riddle came out to assist The New Day in their ongoing battle with The Bloodline. Prior to The...
Natalya Believes Stephanie McMahon Could Bring Back Beloved WWE PLE
The future of all-women's wrestling pay-per-views has been a hot topic this week due to Billy Corgan's comments about a possible NWA EmPowerrr 2 happening. However, WWE fans are also eagerly awaiting the possibility of another WWE Evolution show. When speaking to "Faction 919" Natalya said, "I definitely see Stephanie wanting to do more with women's wrestling," when asked about the possibility of it happening again. Natalya was in a six-woman tag team match on that show, teaming with Sasha Banks and Bayley to defeat The Riott Squad, and ever since, those on the roster have made it clear they want Evolution to be a regular event, and Natalya is confident women's wrestling will keep growing.
Solomonster reacts to Sasha Banks teasing something BIG this month
From Solomonster: Solomonster reacts to Sasha Banks and Naomi being re-inserted into the opening signature on WWE shows and Sasha’s recent Instagram post teasing something BIG happening for her this month. Survivor Series happens to be in Boston and now would be a great time to get her back in time for the women’s War Games match. Also, news on how the Shinsuke Nakamura match with The Great Muta on the Pro Wrestling NOAH New Year’s show came to be, and Otis of the Alpha Academy shares a positive story about reading his first book.
Scrapped Plans For Huge WrestleMania Match Revealed
As WWE WrestleMania approaches another milestone, it’s always interesting in to hear about what might have been. MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke to The Insiders podcast (subscription required) about plans for a match that would have taken place at WrestleMania 22. Speaking about the return of Bret Hart...
