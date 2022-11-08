During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Elias commented on Austin Theory’s failed Money in the Bank cash-in from the November 7th 2022 edition of RAW…. ““I’m gonna be honest here. I thought the whole thing was a little bit bizarre. First off, it’s an open challenge. So what are you doing in the first place? Secondly, then he wants to use it on a random Monday Night RAW. If I was Austin Theory and I had the Money in the Bank, I would have waited for a way bigger moment, and maybe somebody like Roman Reigns when they were vulnerable. So hey I get it. Seth, he’s resilient, he did it again, he came out on top. But as for Austin Theory, I think the whole thing’s bizarre all around.” (quote courtesy of Colin Tessier)

1 DAY AGO