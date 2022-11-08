Read full article on original website
ASU students headed to the polls for the 2022 midterms
Students across ASU's campuses came out in person to vote in this year's crowded Arizona elections that will determine the next governor, the future of abortion rights and public education in the state. At the Tempe campus polling location, in-person voting had been open since Thursday and began Tuesday at...
ASU swimming transfer Laura Garcia Marin adds another experienced swimmer to squad
When redshirt sophomore Laura Garcia entered the transfer portal this summer after spending her freshman year on the University of Houston swim and dive team, she was looking to find a team that was more tight-knit. She found it at ASU. Over the summer, the ASU swim and dive team...
Hundreds of bikes are stolen on ASU campuses, solutions are hard to come by
Every ASU student knows it: If you ride a bike to campus, bring a lock, and even then, be prepared to come back from class with it stolen. It happened to Sara Hambleton last month. Hambleton, a sophomore studying marketing, parked her bike outside of the Sun Devil Fitness Complex to go to work. She locked it up using U-lock, considered to be the more secure lock for bikes.
Bread & Puppet Theater arrives in Arizona bringing political satire, spectacle
For the first time in Phoenix in over a decade, Arizonans will have the opportunity to witness the spectacle of the Bread & Puppet Theater, stirring up excitement among local artists and puppet enthusiasts. Founded in 1963 by Peter Schumann in New York, Bread & Puppet is an iconic political...
ASU men's basketball fights back for 62-59 victory over Tarleton State
Frankie Collins had 21 points and four assists in his Sun Devil debut as ASU secured a scrappy 62-59 victory over Tarleton State at Desert Financial Arena to open the season. Sophomore guard Collins, who transferred from Michigan this summer, was a consistent source of offense on a night where the Sun Devils had difficulties finding quality shots. After taking only 18 three-pointers through his entire freshman year at Michigan and making just three of them Collins shot 4-11 from deep tonight.
Art exhibit created by ASU students and faculty brings voting importance to young voters
Between Oct. 31 and Nov. 10, ASU students and faculty are running an art exhibition intended to motivate students to exercise their right to vote. The exhibition, called "Spin the Vote," is created by ArtistsWhoVote, a nonpartisan collective of students, faculty and alumni who use art as a medium to mobilize voter participation.
Sophomore transfer Frankie Collins is ready to lead ASU men's basketball at point guard
Since joining the Sun Devil men's basketball team, sophomore transfer point guard Frankie Collins has made his presence felt, and he's set big goals and expectations for himself. "First off, I want to win because if we don't win, none of these goals I want will happen," Collins said. "But...
Opinion: ASU must do more to fight voter suppression and intimidation
Voter intimidation and suppression are increasing around Arizona, and people need to mobilize to protect the right to vote. The case of ballot dropbox monitoring in Maricopa County is a pertinent example of how that suppression and intimidation is manifesting itself, and other efforts must be anticipated. After it was...
DIY or die: Finding community in the local, live music scene
The Dunbar House sits along a line of suburban, cookie-cutter houses in south Tempe. It's an unassuming and humble backdrop for an emerging mecca of Phoenix’s revived underground music scene. Guided by the moon and the occasional streetlight, I walked up to the driveway on an early Saturday night....
