Tempe, AZ

statepress.com

ASU students headed to the polls for the 2022 midterms

Students across ASU's campuses came out in person to vote in this year's crowded Arizona elections that will determine the next governor, the future of abortion rights and public education in the state. At the Tempe campus polling location, in-person voting had been open since Thursday and began Tuesday at...
TEMPE, AZ
statepress.com

Hundreds of bikes are stolen on ASU campuses, solutions are hard to come by

Every ASU student knows it: If you ride a bike to campus, bring a lock, and even then, be prepared to come back from class with it stolen. It happened to Sara Hambleton last month. Hambleton, a sophomore studying marketing, parked her bike outside of the Sun Devil Fitness Complex to go to work. She locked it up using U-lock, considered to be the more secure lock for bikes.
TEMPE, AZ
statepress.com

ASU men's basketball fights back for 62-59 victory over Tarleton State

Frankie Collins had 21 points and four assists in his Sun Devil debut as ASU secured a scrappy 62-59 victory over Tarleton State at Desert Financial Arena to open the season. Sophomore guard Collins, who transferred from Michigan this summer, was a consistent source of offense on a night where the Sun Devils had difficulties finding quality shots. After taking only 18 three-pointers through his entire freshman year at Michigan and making just three of them Collins shot 4-11 from deep tonight.
TEMPE, AZ
statepress.com

Opinion: ASU must do more to fight voter suppression and intimidation

Voter intimidation and suppression are increasing around Arizona, and people need to mobilize to protect the right to vote. The case of ballot dropbox monitoring in Maricopa County is a pertinent example of how that suppression and intimidation is manifesting itself, and other efforts must be anticipated. After it was...
statepress.com

DIY or die: Finding community in the local, live music scene

The Dunbar House sits along a line of suburban, cookie-cutter houses in south Tempe. It's an unassuming and humble backdrop for an emerging mecca of Phoenix’s revived underground music scene. Guided by the moon and the occasional streetlight, I walked up to the driveway on an early Saturday night....
TEMPE, AZ

