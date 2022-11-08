Read full article on original website
WSFA
Ensler becomes Alabama’s first Jewish legislator in more than 40 years
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama saw the election of its first Jewish state lawmaker in more than forty years Tuesday as Democrat Phillip Ensler unseated his Republican rival by a commanding margin. Ensler’s victory over Republican state Rep. Charlotte happened with 60% of the vote. Surrounded by family and close...
WHNT-TV
Alabama Amendments – Midterm Election Results
ALABAMA (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping up with votes as they are reported across the area. There were 10 amendments on the ballot this election, along with two local amendments in North Alabama counties. Below you will find the votes as...
wtvy.com
Alabama voters decide on multiple state constitutional amendments
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters at the polls on Tuesday voted on 10 statewide amendments. The Associated Press has projected all 10 amendments on the ballot got a ‘yes’ vote. Amendment 1 would allow judges to deny bail to a wider class of people charged with crimes. The...
Alabama county votes to make superintendent an elected, not appointed role
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Cullman County voters will return to electing their school superintendent after a 60/40 vote to approve a local amendment to do so. The amendment, sponsored by Rep. Corey Harbison in 2021, allowed...
WSFA
AP projects Andrew Sorrell to win Alabama auditor’s race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Republican Andrew Sorrell and Libertarian Leigh LaChine competed in the race for the Alabama state auditor position. The Associated Press is projecting Republican Andrew Sorrell as the winner in Tuesday’s general election. Sorrell has represented District 3 in the Alabama House since 2018. During his...
WSFA
Alabama state parks to change firearm rules in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gun owners will soon be able to carry a firearm into Alabama state parks without written permission. The change in rules about firearms in parks will happen around the same time the new constitutional carry law goes into effect next year. The new law says anyone...
WSFA
AP projects Steve Marshall to win Alabama attorney general’s race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Steve Marshall is the projected winner of Alabama’s attorney general’s race, according to The Associated Press. With 54% of the unofficial vote count in so far Tuesday evening, the Republican was leading the Democrat challenger, Tarrant Police Chief Wendall Major, in his race for reelection.
WSFA
AP projects Ainsworth to win 2nd term as Alabama lt. governor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Republican Will Ainsworth will once again hold the seat as Alabama’s lieutenant governor. The race for seat came down to Ainsworth and Libertarian Ruth Page-Nelson. Unofficial results Tuesday evening showed Ainsworth beating his challenger by a wide margin. Ainsworth says he will use his time...
WSFA
AP projects Wes Allen to win Alabama secretary of state’s race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s secretary of state race came down to three candidates: Democrat Pamela Laffitte, Libertarian Matt Shelby and Republican Wes Allen. The Associated Press is projecting Allen to win the seat after defeating his two opponents by a wide margin in Tuesday’s general election. Allen...
WSFA
AP projects Kay Ivey to win Alabama governor’s race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Associated Press is projecting Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will retain her office after beating two opponents in the November general election. “Tonight, our voters have spoken loud and clear by their support for our conservative record for results, and it’s a record I’m sure proud of too!” Ivey said to a crowd at her downtown Montgomery campaign party.
WSFA
AP projects Rep. Barry Moore reelected to Alabama’s District 2 House seat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Barry Moore is the projected winner of Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District House race, according to The Associated Press. With 13% of the unofficial vote count in so far Tuesday evening, the Republican representative was leading both challengers, businesswoman Democrat Phyllis Harvey-Hall and comedian/actor Libertarian Jonathan Realz in his race for reelection.
Election results 2022: Ivey wins Alabama governor’s race, Britt US Senate race
Gov. Kay Ivey is projected to win a second full term as Alabama’s governor Tuesday night, as Republican Katie Britt was likewise poised to win a seat in the U.S. Senate. In both races, projected by the Associated Press, Republican women took the two biggest prizes as the GOP looked to strengthen its hold on the state’s top posts.
WSFA
Pate projected to win reelection as Alabama agriculture commissioner
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rick Pate has won reelection as Commissioner of Alabama Agriculture and Industries, according to a projection by The Associated Press. Pate was far outpacing his opponent in the race, Libertarian Jason Clark, Tuesday night. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts...
WSFA
AP projects Young Boozer to win Alabama treasurer’s race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Republican Young Boozer has defeated Libertarian Scott Hammond to once again serve as Alabama treasurer, The Associated Press projects. One of the most important roles for the treasurer is oversight of more than $1 billion in unclaimed property. Boozer, the incumbent, previously held the office from...
Alabama State Senate election results for Nov. 8, 2022
Following are live race results for state senate seats in Alabama’s general election. Candidates who ran unopposed are not displayed.
What’s in Alabama’s new state constitution of 2022? What’s changed?
Rep. Merika Coleman, the Birmingham Democrat who spearheaded Alabama’s new state constitution, said she’s tired of the South’s national image. She said she hates seeing the South shown in movies as a place where no one has air conditioning and every road is a dirt road and is tired of negative assumptions from people who don’t live in the region. Coleman said Alabama is “an amazing place.”
birminghamtimes.com
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway Defeats GOP Newcomer, Re-Elected to Second Term
Mark Pettway, who made history as the first Black sheriff elected in Jefferson County (AL) four years ago, was re-elected Tuesday night to another full four-year term. Pettway, a Democrat, received 52.09 percent, or 102,440 votes, to defeat Republican challenger and newcomer Jared Hudson, who received 47.84 percent, or 94,077, according to unofficial results.
Yolanda Flowers with ‘no assistance from Democratic party,’ ran her own campaign
As the first woman of color to win a party vote to run for governor, Flowers says she was disappointed at particularly the lack of the Black vote.
WSFA
Law enforcement veteran challenging incumbent Alabama attorney general
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s attorney general faces a challenger in Tuesday’s election from a veteran of law enforcement. Republican Steve Marshall is running against Tarrant Police Chief Wendell Major, a Democrat. Each offers a different perspective on the attorney general’s office and its role in state government.
Alabama voting guide 2022: What races, constitutional amendments are on the ballot? What to know
Alabamians will head to the polls tomorrow for mid-term elections that will decide the state’s next U.S. Senator, Governor and more. Here’s what you need to know about voting in mid-term elections:. When is the election?. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls open at 7 a.m. and...
