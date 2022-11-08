ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Yardbarker

Richard Jefferson Thinks LeBron James Signing An Extension With The Lakers Was The Biggest Mistake Of His Career

LeBron James has not been able to compete for a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers since the 2019-20 season. The team made the playoffs and got eliminated in the first round in the 2020-21 season while missing the playoffs entirely in the 2021-22 season. Despite those struggles, LeBron James ended up signing a contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers this past offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: Anthony Davis And LeBron James Are Probable, Two Players Are Out

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to win their first matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers since the 2020 Orlando bubble, as the Clippers have emphasized their superiority over the Lakers in all recent encounters. This includes the Lakers' second game of this season, which ended in a narrow 103-97 loss for the purple and gold. The.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"

Magic Johnson went through a unique struggle to end his career after he was diagnosed to be HIV positive in the early 90s. The Lakers legend was far from done with basketball at this point, but the disease had a huge stigma surrounding it. Despite attempting a comeback later in his life, for all intents and purposes, Magic's career essentially ended following the Dream Team run.
Larry Brown Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals which NBA team he loves playing against

Despite taking his first L of the NBA season on Monday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo was a big fan of the competition. The two-time NBA MVP Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks suffered their first defeat of the year, dropping to the Atlanta Hawks on the road by a 117-98 final. The Bucks were 9-0 heading into the game but were halted in their tracks by Atlanta as Antetokounmpo shot just 9-for-20 from the field.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Plan Protest Outside Crypto.com Arena: "We Will Make Jeanie And Rob Do Something. They’ve Been Hiding Long Enough."

The Los Angeles Lakers have started their opening 10 games of the season with a very poor 2-8 record. The Lakers look like longshots to even make the playoffs at this point as the front office has failed to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with good talent amidst injury concerns for their two star players in recent seasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Ja Morant reportedly got technical foul for savage comment to referee

Ja Morant apparently got a referee in his feelings on Monday night. The Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Morant received a technical foul in the first half of his team’s 109-106 loss to the Boston Celtics. Grizzlies beat writer Damichael Cole spoke with a fan sitting courtside who revealed what Morant said to earn the T — Morant asked the ref if he was playing FanDuel.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Provides Update On The Catcher Situation

The St. Louis Cardinals have entered the 2022-2023 MLB offseason with a few goals in mind: to acquire a catcher and add a veteran bat to their lineup. Several catchers could potentially catch the Cards’ eye this offseason. Christian Vazquez is available in free agency, as is Tucker Barnhart.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Utah Jazz at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

After shipping out Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, the entire league expected a deep rebuild for the Utah Jazz. However, the roster has yet to get the message. The Jazz have raced out to the top seed in the Western Conference. On paper, the Jazz roster lacks a clear leader....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

The Knicks Have A Nagging Problem

The New York Knicks are currently the seventh seed in the East with a 5-5 record. This is not nearly as good as fans had hoped but also not as bad as they had feared. There have been moments of greatness with this New York team and certain players – like newcomer Jalen Brunson – are looking good.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97

CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Magic limit Luka Doncic to 24 points, beat Mavericks 94-87

ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Jazz win fourth straight, continue to own Hawks

Lauri Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the visiting Utah Jazz won their fourth straight game, a 125-119 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Markkanen made 9-for-18 from the field, including a season-high six 3-pointers, with eight rebounds to help Utah become the first team in the league to win 10 games.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

