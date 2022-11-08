Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Related
Yardbarker
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Lebron James is trying to compensate for lack of shooting
One former Los Angeles Lakers player had an incredibly brutal assessment of how the current team is playing around LeBron James so far this season. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who played for the Lakers’ 2020 championship team, said he thinks James is trying to do too much to compensate for the lack of shooting around him.
Yardbarker
Richard Jefferson Thinks LeBron James Signing An Extension With The Lakers Was The Biggest Mistake Of His Career
LeBron James has not been able to compete for a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers since the 2019-20 season. The team made the playoffs and got eliminated in the first round in the 2020-21 season while missing the playoffs entirely in the 2021-22 season. Despite those struggles, LeBron James ended up signing a contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers this past offseason.
Yardbarker
Julius Erving On Kyrie Irving: "The Owners Are Greedy, He's Going To End Up Playing For Somebody."
After all that Kyrie Irving has said and done over the past five years, his basketball future has never been more in jeopardy. In light of his recent actions, Irving has landed in some pretty serious trouble, with his return to the court only possible once he fulfills a number of conditions for the Nets.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: Anthony Davis And LeBron James Are Probable, Two Players Are Out
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to win their first matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers since the 2020 Orlando bubble, as the Clippers have emphasized their superiority over the Lakers in all recent encounters. This includes the Lakers' second game of this season, which ended in a narrow 103-97 loss for the purple and gold. The.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"
Magic Johnson went through a unique struggle to end his career after he was diagnosed to be HIV positive in the early 90s. The Lakers legend was far from done with basketball at this point, but the disease had a huge stigma surrounding it. Despite attempting a comeback later in his life, for all intents and purposes, Magic's career essentially ended following the Dream Team run.
Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals which NBA team he loves playing against
Despite taking his first L of the NBA season on Monday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo was a big fan of the competition. The two-time NBA MVP Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks suffered their first defeat of the year, dropping to the Atlanta Hawks on the road by a 117-98 final. The Bucks were 9-0 heading into the game but were halted in their tracks by Atlanta as Antetokounmpo shot just 9-for-20 from the field.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Panicking After LeBron James Hurts Groin Against Clippers: "That's All Folks"
The Los Angeles Lakers may have had their horrible start to the season turn into a nightmare after an apparent groin injury to LeBron James during the Lakers' game against the Los Angeles Clippers. While down by 12 points and 5:41 left, LeBron left the game and walked into the locker room grabbing at his groin.
Dejounte Murray, Hawks hand Bucks first loss of season
Dejounte Murray took over the reins for injured Trae Young and finished with 25 points and 11 assists Monday night
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate If The Utah Jazz Are For Real After They Become No. 1 Seed In The West: "The Best Tanking Team I've Ever Seen"
The Utah Jazz blew the Los Angeles Lakers out to doom the team wearing purple and gold to a 2-8 start to their season. While most have focused on the misfortunes of top teams like the Lakers, Warriors, Clippers, and Nets, the success stories are becoming underappreciated. The definition of...
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Plan Protest Outside Crypto.com Arena: "We Will Make Jeanie And Rob Do Something. They’ve Been Hiding Long Enough."
The Los Angeles Lakers have started their opening 10 games of the season with a very poor 2-8 record. The Lakers look like longshots to even make the playoffs at this point as the front office has failed to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with good talent amidst injury concerns for their two star players in recent seasons.
Yardbarker
Ja Morant reportedly got technical foul for savage comment to referee
Ja Morant apparently got a referee in his feelings on Monday night. The Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Morant received a technical foul in the first half of his team’s 109-106 loss to the Boston Celtics. Grizzlies beat writer Damichael Cole spoke with a fan sitting courtside who revealed what Morant said to earn the T — Morant asked the ref if he was playing FanDuel.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Insider Provides Update On The Catcher Situation
The St. Louis Cardinals have entered the 2022-2023 MLB offseason with a few goals in mind: to acquire a catcher and add a veteran bat to their lineup. Several catchers could potentially catch the Cards’ eye this offseason. Christian Vazquez is available in free agency, as is Tucker Barnhart.
Yardbarker
Utah Jazz at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
After shipping out Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, the entire league expected a deep rebuild for the Utah Jazz. However, the roster has yet to get the message. The Jazz have raced out to the top seed in the Western Conference. On paper, the Jazz roster lacks a clear leader....
Yardbarker
The Knicks Have A Nagging Problem
The New York Knicks are currently the seventh seed in the East with a 5-5 record. This is not nearly as good as fans had hoped but also not as bad as they had feared. There have been moments of greatness with this New York team and certain players – like newcomer Jalen Brunson – are looking good.
What Juwan Howard said after Michigan basketball beat Purdue Fort Wayne
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A solid win with some growing pains — that’s how Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard categorized the Wolverines’ 75-56 win over Purdue Fort Wayne. It was a solid offensive effort, though certainly not perfect, while the defense had some lapses that...
ESPN
Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97
CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
ESPN
Magic limit Luka Doncic to 24 points, beat Mavericks 94-87
ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or...
Yardbarker
Pistons' Cade Cunningham may have just had the worst game of his young career
Cade Cunningham is going to be a great player in the NBA for years to come. There's a reason the Detroit Pistons selected him No. 1 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. He's the type of point guard who can easily average near a triple-double when he's on his game.
Yardbarker
Jazz win fourth straight, continue to own Hawks
Lauri Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the visiting Utah Jazz won their fourth straight game, a 125-119 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Markkanen made 9-for-18 from the field, including a season-high six 3-pointers, with eight rebounds to help Utah become the first team in the league to win 10 games.
Comments / 0