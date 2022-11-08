ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How brands are leveraging TikTok’s tools and data to reach new audiences

Despite being one of the hottest apps on the planet, not every business has mastered the power and reach of TikTok ads for boosting engagement and sales. While becoming a social media star isn’t for everyone, making a brand accessible and known on social media is a fast, inexpensive way to grow engagement with a very large and relevant audience.
Why this financial company worked with NBC Universal to launch its ad featuring comedian Trey Kennedy

Kasasa, a startup financial institution, is getting creative with its messaging after regulation reshaped how it can market to consumers to attract new customers. In its 60 second ad, this contest aims to raise brand awareness with new customers and shed light on why trust and connection are so important in the financial and banking industries. The ad featuring comedian Trey Kennedy is running on NBC Network as well as its streaming platform Peacock. The two parties did not say their financial agreement.

