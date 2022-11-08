Kasasa, a startup financial institution, is getting creative with its messaging after regulation reshaped how it can market to consumers to attract new customers. In its 60 second ad, this contest aims to raise brand awareness with new customers and shed light on why trust and connection are so important in the financial and banking industries. The ad featuring comedian Trey Kennedy is running on NBC Network as well as its streaming platform Peacock. The two parties did not say their financial agreement.

2 DAYS AGO