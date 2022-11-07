Read full article on original website
Johnnie Reba Hittson
Aug. 30, 1930 - Nov. 5, 2022. 1930, in Merkle, Texas. Reba spent her youth as a tomboy and farmer’s daughter, growing up in the rural areas of Merkle and O’Donnell. She married Jesse Robert Hittson and settled in Levelland. Reba worked in Levelland in the hospital administration...
Antelopes survive first half surge
The Whiteface Antelopes had to overcome a second quarter surge from the O’Donnell Eagles to take a 62-36 win and sole possession of the UIL Class 1A-1, Region II, District 5 High School Football Championship last Friday in O’Donnell Whiteface opened with the ball, starting on the O’Donnell 27 thanks to a big kick return from Jeremias Chavez. Ethan Kauffman took them down to the Eagles’ 22-yard-line with a strong first carry, then Jeremiah Rendon found Julio Borunda open for the first touchdown of the night just over a minute into the game.
Private services scheduled for J. Garcia, Jr.
A private memorial services for Jacobo Garcia, Jr., 69, of Brownfield, formerly of Levelland and Lometa, will be held for family and friends. Internment will be held at a later date in the Terry County Cemetery in Brownfield, under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland. He passed away November 5, 2022, in Brownfield. Jacobo was born September 9, 1953, to Jacobo Sr. and Leonila Garcia, in Brownsville. He attended High school in Lometa and worked as a contract carpenter and chemical Technician for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Juanna Garcia and Anna Maria Garcia Limon; and a grandson, Chayden Garcia. He is survived by his sisters, Lupe Lucero and Eva Garcia, both of Lubbock and Carmen (John) of Kingsland; brothers: Roberto Garcia, Raul (Amanda) Garcia, and Ruben Garcia, all of Brownfield and Adam Garcia of Kingsland.
Veteran takes up shield at Levelland PD
Exchanging the military uniform for a police uniform, officer John Hernandez has settled into the Levelland Police Department with a sense of familiarity and confidence in his new home. Hernandez, 32, was born November 11, 1990, in Cristoval, Texas. A small town south of San Angelo, Hernandez always had a military presence in his family thanks to his father who was in the Marine Corps. With a brother in the Army and two sisters in the Navy, Hernandez knew his future after high school had him in the armed forces. “I always knew I was going to join the military,” said Hernandez. “Growing up, I would always watch the movie Black Hawk Down, and I always wanted to be an Army Ranger. I always wanted to try my hand at the army.” After graduation, Hernandez enlisted in the Army and made his way to Fort Benning, Georgia where he would become a part of the infantry. After basic training, he was shipped to Hawaii where he would join the 25th Infantry Division. After learning and enjoying the Hawaiian culture for a short period of time, he also spent time in various countries such as Germany, Guam and South Korea. In July of 2010, Hernandez was tasked with his first deployment to Iraq. Sent to Baqubah located in the northern province of Diyala. He spent roughly a year on deployment. “It’s difficult to say what the overall mission was at the time,” explained Hernandez. “They tell us it’s hearts and minds and we’re trying to establish some sort of democracy, or some type of selfgoverning entity while we’re.
Memorial services pending for Jerry Anderson, 72
Memorial services for Jerry Anderson are pending, under the direction of Krestridge Funeral Home in Levelland. He passed away November. 3, 2022. Jerry was born November 21, 1950, to Bud and Berniece Anderson in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He moved to Levelland in. 2010. Jerry was preceded in death by his...
Bail count below normal due to lack of rainfall, fertility and a late freeze
The 2022 cotton harvest season is off to a slow start but is gaining momentum going into the month of November. As of Tuesday, November 8, the bail count reported, ginned by three gins in Hockley County, is at 9,043 and another 1,483 were reported ginned by the combined gins in Cochran County. United Cotton Growers reported 7,400 bales ginned; Long S Gin reported 221 bales ginned; Citizens Shallowater Coop reported they will not begin ginning until the week of November 14; Ropes Farmers Coop reported 1,422; and Buster’s Gin was unavailable for a report.
October building permits hit million mark
The City of Levelland reported $1.6 million in building permits for the month of October, bringing the total amount to $18.9 million, on the year. In October, the city granted a total of 54 permits, bringing the total permit count for the year to 422. One permit was granted for a single-family dwelling, while one was granted for a mobile home and a business. Regarding alterations and additions, one permit was issued for a dwelling and a business.
