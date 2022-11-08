ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

This Is What They Built On Orchard Mesa In Grand Junction

For the last few months, you've probably encountered construction when eastbound on Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado. What are they building?. Ongoing construction has affected traffic right next to the new auto parts store on the southeast corner of 27 Road and Highway 50. This construction had nothing to do with the new business.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

How to Know When School Is Canceled in Grand Junction

School cancellations and delays aren't all that common in Grand Junction, but they do happen and there are some easy ways to know if today is one of those days. Growing up in northeastern Colorado where snowstorms and winter blizzards were rather common, snow days were fun days. The weather would be too bad to get to school, but never too bad for us to get out and play in the huge snow drifts and towering mounds of snow created by the snow plows.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Ranks Poorly on List of States With ‘Miserable’ Winters

Colorado winters can be summed up by three "Ss" - sun, snow, and sports. It's no wonder why Colorado ranks high compared to other states when it comes to winter. The Thrillist just ranked "Every State Ranked By How Miserable Their Winters Are." It should come as no surprise Colorado ranked as one of the "not-so-bad" states. In other words, we are good at being "not bad" when it comes to winter weather. Just how "not bad" are we?
COLORADO STATE
watchers.news

Very bright fireball over Arizona and Nevada, U.S.

A very bright fireball was observed streaking through the night sky over Arizona and Nevada at 01:53 UTC on October 25, 2022. The event was seen by people from Utah to California and detected by a NASA all-sky meteor camera at the MMTO observatory in southern Arizona and several internet-accessible cameras in the region.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Adopt A Homeless Grand Junction Pet For Half Price Right Now

If you have been wanting to adopt a homeless pet now is the perfect time to do it because you can do it for half the cost. Even though they make wonderful pets and are mature, house-trained, and loyal, sometimes senior pets have a difficult time finding a home. Consequently, Roice-Hurst is offering a special deal on senior pet adoptions. November 1 through November 7, all senior pets at Roice-Hurst have 50% off adoption fees.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KRQE News 13

Forest thinning project begins in Gila National Forest

Forest thinning project begins in Gila National Forest. Forest thinning project begins in Gila National Forest. Shoplifter threatens Family Dollar customers with …. Shoplifter threatens Family Dollar customers with gun. NMSU hosts program teaching people how to grow food. NMSU hosts program teaching people how to grow food. ABQ BioPark...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Power 102.9 NoCo

Colorado’s Amazing Mesa Verde National Park Ranks Among ’21 Most Underrated’

There are seven national parks within Colorado; Mesa Verde National Park has been selected as one that is highly underrated. Have you visited?. Colorado takes up nearly 105,000 miles, altogether; it's a challenge to get to all seven of our national parks. Take a look at why Mesa Verde National Park, in the southwestern part of the state, is worth the effort and one of great places to see in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy