Texas Tech University System Announces New Vice Chancellor
LUBBOCK, TX – James Mauldin has been named vice chancellor and chief financial officer (CFO) of the Texas Tech University System (TTU System), Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., announced Thursday (Nov. 10). Mauldin will begin his appointment on Jan. 2, 2023 A proven finance and strategic organizational leader of more than 25 years, Mauldin arrives at the TTU System Administration after serving as vice president of treasury management for the Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport and a tenure at the University of North Texas System (UNT System) as associate vice chancellor for…
Wuensche family brings Texas Tech into Guinness World Records
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Wuensche family with deep ties to Lubbock made the Guinness World Records and brought Texas Tech University in too for “most family members to graduate from the same university.” The family posted about it Thursday on social media. GWR wrote, “The most family members to graduate from the same university is […]
Andrews, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas has some news
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Goodwill Career Resource Center (CRC) is opening and will provide more room for education. The grand opening is Thursday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. at 6520 University Avenue. The new CRC offers more classroom space and computers stations. You can get more information at goodwillnwtexas.org or by calling 806-744-0440.
Veteran takes up shield at Levelland PD
Exchanging the military uniform for a police uniform, officer John Hernandez has settled into the Levelland Police Department with a sense of familiarity and confidence in his new home. Hernandez, 32, was born November 11, 1990, in Cristoval, Texas. A small town south of San Angelo, Hernandez always had a military presence in his family thanks to his father who was in the Marine Corps. With a brother in the Army and two sisters in the Navy, Hernandez knew his future after high school had him in the armed forces. “I always knew I was going to join the military,” said Hernandez. “Growing up, I would always watch the movie Black Hawk Down, and I always wanted to be an Army Ranger. I always wanted to try my hand at the army.” After graduation, Hernandez enlisted in the Army and made his way to Fort Benning, Georgia where he would become a part of the infantry. After basic training, he was shipped to Hawaii where he would join the 25th Infantry Division. After learning and enjoying the Hawaiian culture for a short period of time, he also spent time in various countries such as Germany, Guam and South Korea. In July of 2010, Hernandez was tasked with his first deployment to Iraq. Sent to Baqubah located in the northern province of Diyala. He spent roughly a year on deployment. “It’s difficult to say what the overall mission was at the time,” explained Hernandez. “They tell us it’s hearts and minds and we’re trying to establish some sort of democracy, or some type of selfgoverning entity while we’re.
New Outdoor Store Coming to Lubbock: They Have Everything
Calling all adventure and outdoor lovers, a new place in Lubbock is coming for you. There is a new store coming called Baker Outdoors that will offer an outdoor, paddlesports, and travel retailer bringing an innovative outdoor lifestyle to West Texas. The Baker family loves to seek adventure and finding...
Buttercream Dream: Inside One of Lubbock’s Best Designed Homes
One of Lubbock's most recognizable homes is currently for sale. This house, which I am dubbing "The Buttercream Dream," because of its exterior color, is a 4 bed, 4.5 bath that's a whopping 5,769 square feet situated on at nearly half acre lot. If I had the money, I would...
City urges Lubbock residents to winterize homes ahead of freezing temps
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City is expecting freezing and near freezing temperatures from Friday, November 11 until Saturday, November 19. Now is the time to winterize your home to prevent irrigation and plumbing damage by following the tips below. Winterizing Outdoor Plumbing & Irrigation. Manually turn off irrigation...
Texas Tech Alumni-owned Toasted Yolk is now open
LUBBOCK, Texas – Toasted Yolk Cafe, originally started in 2010 in Houston, Texas, has made its way to Lubbock. After a few delays in the opening process, Toasted Yolk Cafe has opened its doors ready to share everything the Houston-based eatery has to offer. Mark Murray, Texas Tech Graduate and franchise owner says the original […]
Texas Tech student files $40 million lawsuit against Houston lawyer, claims libel for tweet
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas Tech University student convicted of a misdemeanor in the shooting and injury of a homeless man in Nashville filed a defamation lawsuit against a Houston lawyer for a post on Twitter, according to a release from the Quackenbush Law Firm in Amarillo. The lawsuit was filed against Ben Crump on behalf of […]
2022 Midterm Election Results
The Amarillo Pioneer is proud to report election results for local races in Amarillo and Lubbock, as well as all statewide races. Results should begin coming when polls close at 7:00 pm on November 8th. You can also view our livestream for local Amarillo races, as well as the race for governor.
Thursday morning top stories: Motorcyclist seriously injured in Central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Hobbs City Commission approved an ordinance restricting abortion. The move will block clinics from opening in Hobbs, although abortion is legal in New Mexico. Details here: Abortion clinic restrictions in Hobbs. Battle for Congress undecided. Republicans are within 12 seats of a...
House fire reported in Arnett-Benson area
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people are displaced after a house fire in North Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called just after 3 a.m. to an area near Bates and Indiana, in the Arnett-Benson area. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported. This...
Lubbock residents asking what’s next for street bond
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents voted yes on a $200 million street bond on Tuesday, approving a plan that promises to improve roads in every district in Lubbock. Stephanie Hill, a District 2 resident, says progress started at the polls. “It has to start somewhere,” Hill said. “We have to...
Feds said Lubbock man was ‘on his way’ to becoming Anna Delvey
A judge accepted a plea deal on Wednesday for a Lubbock man who admitted to defrauding several victims for a "lavish lifestyle," according to the United States Department of Justice.
Signing Spotlight: Makenna Mitchell… The Texas Tech-Bound Infielder Has a Wonderful Signing Day (Even Though It Wasn’t ALL Smiles!)
This is what it’s all about. A young softball player from small town Texas plays the game she loves, succeeds through hard work and effort, gets noticed and lives the dream of taking her talents to the collegiate level. In this case, it’s Makenna Mitchell, a senior infielder from...
The Lubbock ‘Weird’ Businesses We Wish We Could Resurrect From the Grave
Businesses fail or end for many reasons. Perhaps its a lack or sales, poor management, or simply because the owner wishes to seek new opportunities or retire. A business can be a fantastic idea, but for whatever reason, it ultimately evaporates. Lubbock has seen several really amazing and loved business...
Election Results for Lubbock and Lubbock County, November 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are election results from Lubbock and Lubbock County. CLICK HERE if the page does not redirect automatically.
The 10 Safest Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
We already know Lubbock is considered one of the least safe cities in Texas, so many people are interested in moving to the parts of the city that are deemed the safest. Whether you are looking to start a family, or you just want to feel secure where you're living, it is important to consider the crime rate in the area you're in. Overall, Lubbock is only safer than 3% of cities in the U.S. with a total crime rate of 54 per 1,000 residents. The majority of these crimes being property related at 43 per 1,000 residents.
Friday morning top stories: 4 displaced after overnight house fire in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. South Plains residents are being urged to winterize their homes ahead of tonight’s freeze. That includes dripping your faucets, leaving cabinets open beneath your sinks and sealing holes in exterior walls. Find more tips here: City urges Lubbock residents to winterize homes...
