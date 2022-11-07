Read full article on original website
Memorial services pending for Jerry Anderson, 72
Memorial services for Jerry Anderson are pending, under the direction of Krestridge Funeral Home in Levelland. He passed away November. 3, 2022. Jerry was born November 21, 1950, to Bud and Berniece Anderson in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He moved to Levelland in. 2010. Jerry was preceded in death by his...
Johnnie Reba Hittson
Aug. 30, 1930 - Nov. 5, 2022. 1930, in Merkle, Texas. Reba spent her youth as a tomboy and farmer’s daughter, growing up in the rural areas of Merkle and O’Donnell. She married Jesse Robert Hittson and settled in Levelland. Reba worked in Levelland in the hospital administration...
Wuensche family brings Texas Tech into Guinness World Records
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Wuensche family with deep ties to Lubbock made the Guinness World Records and brought Texas Tech University in too for “most family members to graduate from the same university.” The family posted about it Thursday on social media. GWR wrote, “The most family members to graduate from the same university is […]
One injured in early morning crash at 50th Street and University, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas – One person had moderate injuries after a single-vehicle crash initially reported as a rollover, according to the Lubbock Police Department. This occurred on 50th Street and University Avenue just after 2:30 a.m., LPD said. LPD was continuing to investigating the cause of the crash.
Thursday morning top stories: Motorcyclist seriously injured in Central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Hobbs City Commission approved an ordinance restricting abortion. The move will block clinics from opening in Hobbs, although abortion is legal in New Mexico. Details here: Abortion clinic restrictions in Hobbs. Battle for Congress undecided. Republicans are within 12 seats of a...
Three-vehicle crash on Marsha Sharp Fwy.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash at the 5600 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway. LPD received the call at 4:20 p.m. The crash occurred on the westbound flyover leading to southbound Loop 289. No injuries have been reported in the crash.
A Lubbock man Arrested in Odessa was Found With a Stolen Truck
A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa after leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle. Odessa Police Officer's responded to a call from a Kwik Kash on Saturday, November 5, after a store clerk said a man was trying to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. KAMC news reported that when police arrived at the Kwik Kash and tried to speak to the man he immediately drove off in a silver Ford truck engaging police in a vehicle pursuit.
Private services scheduled for J. Garcia, Jr.
A private memorial services for Jacobo Garcia, Jr., 69, of Brownfield, formerly of Levelland and Lometa, will be held for family and friends. Internment will be held at a later date in the Terry County Cemetery in Brownfield, under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland. He passed away November 5, 2022, in Brownfield. Jacobo was born September 9, 1953, to Jacobo Sr. and Leonila Garcia, in Brownsville. He attended High school in Lometa and worked as a contract carpenter and chemical Technician for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Juanna Garcia and Anna Maria Garcia Limon; and a grandson, Chayden Garcia. He is survived by his sisters, Lupe Lucero and Eva Garcia, both of Lubbock and Carmen (John) of Kingsland; brothers: Roberto Garcia, Raul (Amanda) Garcia, and Ruben Garcia, all of Brownfield and Adam Garcia of Kingsland.
The Most Horrible Things to Run Over in Lubbock With Your Car
Like many people I commute everyday to work in Lubbock while living outside of the city limits but there seems to be one thing that always stands out to me and that's how many things are covering the roads. From hay bales to watermelons to road kill there are just things all over Lubbock County roads that seem to make driving frustrating.
New Christmas Experience Opens in Lubbock Soon
The holidays are here and there will be a new Christmas event to enjoy in Lubbock. Eberley Brooks Events is putting on its first-ever Experience Christmas event. You will be able to do things like Santa, live concerts, shopping, snow globe, photo opportunities, s’mores, hot cocoa, and so much more.
DPS responded to rollover that injured one person near Shallowater
LUBBOCK, Texas — A one-vehicle rollover near Shallowater caused a driver to suffer moderate injuries, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said the call came in at 7:05 a.m. The driver was traveling on FM 179 and CR 5400 when her vehicle lost control and rolled before coming to a final rest.
Popular Texas Food Truck Involved In 'Devastating' Accident
The food truck recently won the "Best Food Truck in Lubbock" award.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 43 People Arrested October 31-November 1
The first Monday in November is here and it feels a bit strange due to the time change. I am one of those people that can not be bothered enough to change the time on his car radio and I will wait until next time change. With the time change...
The Lubbock ‘Weird’ Businesses We Wish We Could Resurrect From the Grave
Businesses fail or end for many reasons. Perhaps its a lack or sales, poor management, or simply because the owner wishes to seek new opportunities or retire. A business can be a fantastic idea, but for whatever reason, it ultimately evaporates. Lubbock has seen several really amazing and loved business...
Signing Spotlight: Makenna Mitchell… The Texas Tech-Bound Infielder Has a Wonderful Signing Day (Even Though It Wasn’t ALL Smiles!)
This is what it’s all about. A young softball player from small town Texas plays the game she loves, succeeds through hard work and effort, gets noticed and lives the dream of taking her talents to the collegiate level. In this case, it’s Makenna Mitchell, a senior infielder from...
Andrews, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Two vehicle crash at 50th and Indiana, one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 50th Street and Indiana involving two passenger cars. LPD received the call just before 5 p.m. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of Indiana just past the intersection. One person sustained...
Election Results for Lubbock and Lubbock County, November 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are election results from Lubbock and Lubbock County. CLICK HERE if the page does not redirect automatically.
Lubbock residents asking what’s next for street bond
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents voted yes on a $200 million street bond on Tuesday, approving a plan that promises to improve roads in every district in Lubbock. Stephanie Hill, a District 2 resident, says progress started at the polls. “It has to start somewhere,” Hill said. “We have to...
