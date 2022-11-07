A private memorial services for Jacobo Garcia, Jr., 69, of Brownfield, formerly of Levelland and Lometa, will be held for family and friends. Internment will be held at a later date in the Terry County Cemetery in Brownfield, under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland. He passed away November 5, 2022, in Brownfield. Jacobo was born September 9, 1953, to Jacobo Sr. and Leonila Garcia, in Brownsville. He attended High school in Lometa and worked as a contract carpenter and chemical Technician for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Juanna Garcia and Anna Maria Garcia Limon; and a grandson, Chayden Garcia. He is survived by his sisters, Lupe Lucero and Eva Garcia, both of Lubbock and Carmen (John) of Kingsland; brothers: Roberto Garcia, Raul (Amanda) Garcia, and Ruben Garcia, all of Brownfield and Adam Garcia of Kingsland.

