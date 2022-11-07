Read full article on original website
Related
Are You Ready For Snow? Here’s the 2022-23 Winter Forecast for Texas
Winter is revving up and getting ready to hit the state of Texas. But what do we have to look forward to?. The National Weather Service has put out its three-month outlook for the state of Texas, and it looks like La Niña still has a hold on our winter.
Invasive tree-killing beetle spreading devastatingly quick through East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle, has been spreading across East Texas rapidly, already killing millions of trees. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the beetle has been confirmed to be killing trees in 11 counties in Texas, with five of those being added to the list just […]
Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America
Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
Lufkin, Texas Man Wins a Once In A Lifetime Premium Buck Hunt
Back in August, I posted a story on our KICKS 105 website and app about time running out to purchase an entry into the 25th annual Big Time Texas Hunts, presented by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. These once-in-a-lifetime hunts cover everything from whitetail, gator, duck, and many others.
Texas home insurance prices could soon become the highest in the country
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A group of research analysts say Texas is on pace to become the nation's leader on a list that could prove painful for homeowners.The price of home insurance is going up fast, and experts say it could have some serious effects."The average cost to ensure a home in Texas has gone up 6% in the last year, making the state the second-most expensive for home insurance in the entire nation," says Nick VinZant.VinZant is a senior research analyst with Quote Wizard. A study they conducted shows Texas is only behind Oklahoma when it comes to home insurance...
Texas Ranch With Bar, Dance Floor, 2 Custom Homes Heads To Auction
The ranch has beautiful river views.
CBS Austin
Recent rain makes insignificant impact on South-Central Texas drought
Despite recent rainfall, drought conditions aren’t expected to improve any time soon in South-Central Texas. Tuesday the Austin Integrated Water Resource Planning Community Task Force met for a regular update on current water supply. “We did see that October was dryer and warmer than average and we anticipate those...
Five Good Reasons to Make the Relocation to Texas
Are you making arrangements for a relocation to the Lone Star State? It's not a bad idea. Texas is the second-most populated state in the United States, and it's not hard to see why. The year-round pleasant climate, cultural diversity, and cosmopolitan atmosphere draw many visitors. Population projections from the United States Census Bureau for December 2021 suggest that Texas's population increased by 1.1% between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. The population increased by 310,288 over that time, bringing the total to 29,527,941.
Thursday Football Fever: Scores for the first round of playoff games
EAST TEXAS (KETK) — The regular season is over and we’ve moved on to playoff football in Texas and we’ve got all the scores for Thursday night’s matchups. See how your team did below: Chapel Hill 45 vs. Livingston 36 – FINAL Palestine 29 vs. Lumberton 54 – FINAL Van 13 vs. Pleasant Grove 48 […]
East Texas schools finish in top 5 at UIL State Marching Band Championships
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – UIL held its annual Marching Band State Championship on Nov. 7-9 where two East Texas high schools placed in the top five. The Canton High School Marching Band competed in the 4A division and earned the bronze medal behind Band Director, Mike Bartley. In the schools first appearance at the […]
The 11 Deadliest Roads In These East Texas Counties
As we approach the holiday season, there will be more people on the road and the chances of getting into an accident increases. One of the factors that contribute to this rise is drunk driving and with holiday parties on the way, that number will surely increase. A study done...
Texans Love These 20 Things Almost as Much as They Love Their Mom
What's the best thing about living in Texas? Well, the short answer is "everything". I might be a little biased because, well, I am born and raised in Texas. The truth is, you don't even have to be from Texas to appreciate and enjoy the awesome things that the Lonestar state offers. But, if you are from Texas, you know these are some of the greatest things on the planet to enjoy.
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
You never know if you're going to get tired during a road trip. It's safe to say that most people don't realize how big Texas is. From Lubbock to Austin is over six hours. Amarillo to Houston is over nine hours. Dalhart to Corpus Christi is around eleven hours. When you're putting in miles/hours like that, you may need a little breather.
Gardening 101: Fruit trees to grow in Texas
(CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Arbor Day is the first Friday in November (National Arbor Day is in Spring). The reason Texas has its own Arbor Day is due to our brutally hot summers. Planting your tree in the Fall gives the tree all winter and spring to grow out its root structure (because our ground doesn't freeze over winter, roots grow all year). Deep roots that find water during dry spells is the best way for a young tree to survive a Texas summer. Not only can you plant a tree to grow some shade for your yard, but you can...
worldatlas.com
5 Most Charming River Towns in Texas
Texas’s geographic layout has several rivers running through the area, giving it a natural beauty and making it an ideal place to visit. The state is home to six major river systems that provide the perfect backdrop for small towns to grow and thrive. The area’s geography also lends itself to recreational activities such as boating, fishing, hunting, and camping.
How Expensive Is This Unique Texas Flint? More Than You’d Think.
Not far from Amarillo is a very unique piece of history. The Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument is home to flint that people came in search of for thousands of years. It was so sought after, that it has turned up all over the place. So how much would you...
Free gas offered to veterans & active-duty military in North Texas this week, here’s when & where
Helpful Honda members will be visiting multiple gas stations in the North Texas area to pump free gas for veterans, active and retired military members, and Honda drivers.
Most Popular Dog Breed in Texas is the Official State Dog Breed of Texas
I’ve said it hundreds of times and I will always believe that dogs make life better. Growing up I didn’t have many dogs as pets but as an adult I was able to experience the fun and unconditional love a dog can bring into your life, and I am so happy that my two dogs decided to rescue me. Although, I had no idea that the state of Texas has their own official state dog breed which is the Blue Lacy.
California-based winery to build $5M Fredericksburg facility
The winery is expected to be completed in 2024.
KWTX
Texas DPS Central Texas Region honors Trooper Chad Walker
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has dedicated a DPS Aircraft and Highway Memorial sign in honor of Trooper Chad Walker. Walker’s family, DPS Director Steven McCraw, fellow Troopers, area law enforcement and state and local officials were in attendance at the ceremony held Nov. 8 at the Groesbeck Civic Center.
Comments / 0