Related
KCBD
Three-vehicle crash on Marsha Sharp Fwy.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash at the 5600 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway. LPD received the call at 4:20 p.m. The crash occurred on the westbound flyover leading to southbound Loop 289. No injuries have been reported in the crash.
everythinglubbock.com
One injured in early morning crash at 50th Street and University, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas – One person had moderate injuries after a single-vehicle crash initially reported as a rollover, according to the Lubbock Police Department. This occurred on 50th Street and University Avenue just after 2:30 a.m., LPD said. LPD was continuing to investigating the cause of the crash.
Hale County Constable vehicle stolen, DPS says one in custody after multi-county chase
CROSBY COUNTY, Texas — One person was taken into custody after a law enforcement chase with a stolen Hale County Constable vehicle on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. UPDATED STORY LINK: Constable describes how handcuffed suspect stole his law enforcement unit DPS said troopers were called to help find a person evading […]
One seriously injured after crash with motorcycle Wednesday night, LPD said
One person had serious injuries after a crash between a car and a motorcycle near 50th Street and Slide Road on Wednesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Fire Rescue and Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash was reported in Lubbock. Officials could not identify the number of people who were injured due to the accident.
Surveillance video shows moment law enforcement unit was stolen by Hale County suspect
Surveillance footage provided by Hale County Constable for Precinct 3, Terry Timms, showed the theft of a Hale County law enforcement vehicle by a suspect who had just been arrested following a traffic stop.
KCBD
Two vehicle crash at 50th and Indiana, one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 50th Street and Indiana involving two passenger cars. LPD received the call just before 5 p.m. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of Indiana just past the intersection. One person sustained...
Lubbock man hospitalized after assault with hammer, suspect arrested
Lubbock Police released information about an assault with a hammer which happened in the 2100 block of 31st Street.
32-Year-Old Kelcy Tekell Killed In A Fatal Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Monday morning in Lubbock. Officials confirmed that a 32-year-old woman died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near 34th street and the West Loop.
One serious injury in crash Monday morning, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock Police Department, one person was seriously injured and one had minor injuries in a crash around 7:50 a.m. at 34th St. and West Loop 289. The loop going southbound was blocked off and units were redirecting people to the 34th Street exit, LPD said.
Woman struck, killed after stopping to help crash victims in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was killed after a Monday morning crash near 34th Street and West Loop 289, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 7:52 a.m. Two passenger cars were involved in a collision in the southbound lanes of West Loop 289. Both vehicles were on the […]
Serious injuries after accidental shooting near Texas Tech, LPD says no threat to public
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a shots-fired call Monday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. There was no indication that there was a threat to the public, LPD said. According to a statement by LPD, initial reports called it an accidental discharge. Police were called to the area of 19th […]
Woman arrested, accused of abandoning children, LPD report says
Katherine Richardson, 31, was arrested after a police report said she "intentionally abandoned" her children on Sunday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Lubbock man in stolen truck from Shallowater tries to cash fraudulent check, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa earlier this week after he allegedly tried to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. Jacob Paredez, 41, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Forgery of a Financial Instrument, Evading Arrest, and Tampering with a Government Record. According to an affidavit, […]
Constable describes how handcuffed suspect stole his law enforcement unit
The Hale County Constable for Precinct 3, Terry Timms, released new information Wednesday about the theft of his law enforcement unit, which happened Tuesday afternoon.
Man arrested after assaulting Lubbock Police officer, report said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Robert Valles, 34, was arrested after he assaulted a police officer who tried to stop him from hitting his girlfriend with a pickup truck, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. On Saturday, LPD was called to the 1500 block of 24th Street at 5:46 p.m. According to a police […]
Popular Texas Food Truck Involved In 'Devastating' Accident
The food truck recently won the "Best Food Truck in Lubbock" award.
Cold Front Heading To Lubbock Bringing Freezing Temperatures
Well, Fall was fun. Now it's time to break out the heavy coats as a cold front is fast approaching and it's going to make an impact on Lubbock and the South Plains Friday and Saturday morning. While Thursday is expected to be a beautiful day with highs around 72...
fox34.com
KCBD Investigates: Lab results show 4 out of 10 pills seized in Lubbock contain fatal dose of fentanyl
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The KCBD Investigates team has confirmed at least one non-fatal Fentanyl overdose has occurred at a Lubbock area school. The City of Lubbock Health Department said it does not have details on the incident and is working to learn more about overdoses in the community. Trying...
