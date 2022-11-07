ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosby County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

Three-vehicle crash on Marsha Sharp Fwy.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash at the 5600 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway. LPD received the call at 4:20 p.m. The crash occurred on the westbound flyover leading to southbound Loop 289. No injuries have been reported in the crash.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One injured in early morning crash at 50th Street and University, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas – One person had moderate injuries after a single-vehicle crash initially reported as a rollover, according to the Lubbock Police Department. This occurred on 50th Street and University Avenue just after 2:30 a.m., LPD said. LPD was continuing to investigating the cause of the crash.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Hale County Constable vehicle stolen, DPS says one in custody after multi-county chase

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas — One person was taken into custody after a law enforcement chase with a stolen Hale County Constable vehicle on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. UPDATED STORY LINK: Constable describes how handcuffed suspect stole his law enforcement unit DPS said troopers were called to help find a person evading […]
HALE COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Two vehicle crash at 50th and Indiana, one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 50th Street and Indiana involving two passenger cars. LPD received the call just before 5 p.m. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of Indiana just past the intersection. One person sustained...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy