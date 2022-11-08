Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Related
NHL
Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets
Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
NHL
Will Oettinger be back between the pipes against San Jose?
The Stars have some questions heading into a Friday matchup with the San Jose Sharks. Goalie Jake Oettinger returned to practice Thursday after missing four games with a foot injury, and could be available to play. Denis Gurianov missed practice with an upper body injury and is likely out for Friday, opening the door for rookie Matej Blumel to make his NHL debut.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Kraken
The Winnipeg Jets wrap up their third set of back-to-backs tonight as they take on the Seattle Kraken. After last night's game in Calgary, the Jets won't hold a morning skate, so stay tuned for the Three Storylines as well as any line-up information as it comes available. -- Mitchell...
NHL
RECAP: Red Wings' third-period rally comes up short in 4-3 loss to Kings
Dominik Kubalik and captain Dylan Larkin each scored a power-play goal for Detroit, which trailed, 4-2, early in the third period. After pulling goalie Alex Nedeljkovic for an extra skater late in regulation, Filip Hronek's goal brought the Red Wings within one with 2:01 remaining, but they weren't able to record the equalizer before the final horn sounded.
NHL
Wild goalie prospect scores long-distance goal in AHL game
Wallstedt, 2021 first-round pick, fires one 178 feet into dead center of empty net. Clearly 37 saves and an assured victory wasn't enough for Minnesota Wild goalie prospect Jesper Wallstedt, so he decided to score an empty-net goal. With 37 seconds to play in an American Hockey League game against...
NHL
Benn scores in Maple Leafs debut to help defeat Canucks
TORONTO -- Jordie Benn scored the go-ahead goal in his first game with the Toronto Maple Leafs, helping them come from behind to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Benn made it 3-2 at 10:01 of the second period when he scored at right side of...
NHL
1972 Summit Series teammates gather during Hall of Fame weekend
"When's that jacket from, Frank? Nineteen-sixty?" Frank Mahovlich looked down at the crest on the breast pocket of his blue jacket and, feigning hurt feelings, replied, "It just so happens to be 1981." Both men laughed, pecking at each other with the bond of friendship and the camaraderie of teammates.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: How to Watch
Kings look too close out there four-game home stand with a perfect 4-0-0 record. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Detroit Red Wings:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports+. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
NHL
PIT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens host the Penguins at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad is coming off an impressive 5-2 win over the Canucks on Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Kirby Dach put Montreal ahead 3-0 by the time the contest was just 12:23 old, and the Canadiens never looked back. Mike Hoffman lit the lamp in the middle frame, before Dach added his second tally of the night to cap the scoring in the third period. Sam Montembeault made 31 saves to record his third win of the season. St-Louis was deprived of Josh Anderson and Juraj Slafkovsky's services for the game as both were serving suspensions for boarding. Anderson is eligible to return tonight, while Slafkovsky has one contest left to serve.
NHL
Jets' point streak snapped at seven with loss to Flames
"We have to match their intensity no matter what the situation is." Twice the Winnipeg Jets battled back against a desperate Calgary Flames squad on Saturday night, but they couldn't find the magic a third time, as the Jets fell 3-2 at Scotiabank Saddledome. The loss snaps Winnipeg's seven-game point...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Oilers 4, Panthers 2
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Suffering their first regulation loss of the season on home ice, the Florida Panthers put forth a strong effort in a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Winners in three of their last five games, the Panthers now sit at 8-6-1.
NHL
Milano scores first two goals for Capitals in win against Lightning
WASHINGTON -- Sonny Milano scored two goals and had an assist for the Washington Capitals in a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Capital One Arena on Friday. Anthony Mantha had a goal and an assist, and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves for the Capitals (7-7-2), who finished their homestand 2-2-0.
NHL
Coyotes stay hot, shut out Islanders
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Karel Vejmelka made 24 saves for the Arizona Coyotes in a 2-0 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday. It was Vejmelka's first shutout this season and second in the NHL. "It's so special for a goalie," Vejmelka said. "It's my second (shutout),...
NHL
B's Come Alive in the Third, Secure Win Over Sabres
BUFFALO - Keith Kinkaid made 30 saves, Patrice Bergeron scored twice and Jakub Zboril notched his first NHL goal for the game winner to pace the Bruins to a 3-1 victory at KeyBank Center on Saturday night in the opening end of this weekend's back-to-back. Coach Jim Montgomery credited the...
NHL
Parise, Islanders rally to defeat Blue Jackets in OT
Wins it at 39 seconds; Nelson scores twice for New York. Zach Parise netted the overtime winner, Brock Nelson scored two times, helping the Islanders earn a 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets in overtime. 04:59 •. Zach Parise scored 39 seconds into overtime to give the New York Islanders...
NHL
Giroux helps Senators defeat Flyers in return, end seven-game skid
PHILADELPHIA -- Claude Giroux had three assists in his return to Wells Fargo Center, helping the Ottawa Senators defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux played for the Flyers from 2007-2022, including the final 10 seasons as captain. "I didn't want to get emotional," Giroux said. "I wanted to...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Friday's game between the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center. Game 14: Dallas Stars (8-4-1, 17 points) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-3, 9 points) When: Friday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m. CT (19:30) Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas,...
NHL
Lindholm, Ruzicka lift Flames past Jets to end seven-game slide
CALGARY -- Elias Lindholm and Adam Ruzicka each had a goal and an assist, and the Calgary Flames won for the first time in eight games, 3-2 against the Winnipeg Jets at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday. Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves for the Flames (6-6-2), who hadn't won since Oct....
NHL
CBJ activate F Joona Luoto and assign to Cleveland Monsters
The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated Joona Luoto off the Injured/Non-Roster list and assigned the forward to the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Luoto, 25, who signed a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract as a free agent with the...
NHL
Devils Lines Finding Individual Identities | FEATURE
As New Jersey is looking for four productive lines, the Devils are seeing identities forming with each group of three. 'If it's not broken, don't fix it' is a common saying that fits with the Devils right now. Over their nine straight wins, New Jersey has started each of its last eight games with the same lines and pairings. Playing with four productive lines is a goal of every team, and the Devils reaping the benefits of that consistency early this season.
Comments / 0