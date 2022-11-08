For the second week in a row, the Auburn Tigers remain at No. 49 in the latest ESPN Football Power Index rankings despite suffering a loss. The Tigers make no movement in the latest ESPN FPI ranking and remain No. 11 in SEC rankings following the loss to Mississippi State. The win over Auburn has dropped Mississippi State two spots to No. 19 overall and is sixth-best in the SEC.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO