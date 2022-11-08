Read full article on original website
247Sports
Youth Movement: New look for Auburn women's basketball team
AUBURN, Alabama–As Johnnie Harris starts her second season as head coach of the Auburn women’s basketball team with a home game on Tuesday night, her Tigers will be relying heavily on newcomers. Unless there is a last minute change, the starting lineup will feature three true freshmen. “That...
Ole Miss braces for stern test from FAU
Mississippi didn’t have an easy time winning its season opener, and it could face another stiff test in its next
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get another win over SEC rival that they’ve already beaten once this season
The Tennessee Vols beat the Kentucky Wildcats on the field in late October and it appears they beat them off the field in early November. On Monday, 2023 three-star running back Khalifa Keith decommitted from Kentucky. Keith, 6-foot-/217 lbs from Birmingham, AL, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the...
Georgia basketball earns season opening win over Western Carolina
The new era of Georgia Bulldogs basketball is here. Georgia defeated Western Carolina 68-55 in head coach Mike White’s debut. Guard Kario Oquendo, last season’s leading scorer, lead the Bulldogs with 18 points. Georgia used a strong defensive start to build a 37-22 halftime lead the Dawgs never trailed.
atozsports.com
What Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said about facing the Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Missouri Tigers on Saturday in Neyland Stadium at 12:00 PM ET. Tennessee is no longer undefeated after a 27-13 loss to Georgia in Athens last weekend, but the Vols can still reach the College Football Playoff if they finish the regular season with an 11-1 record.
Missouri vs. Tennessee Prediction: Volunteers Look to Bounce Back at Home Against the Tigers
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Missouri Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers SEC game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
atozsports.com
One big thing Tennessee Vols fans don’t need to worry about against Missouri
The Tennessee Vols likely won’t be heading to Atlanta in December to play for the SEC Championship — unless Georgia loses their final two SEC games of the season (Mississippi State and Kentucky). But fortunately for the Vols, they still have a chance to reach the College Football...
Newcomers shine in debuts, lift LSU over Kansas City
Adam Miller scored 18 points and KJ Williams had a double-double as LSU defeated Kansas City 74-63 in its season
Predicting the Pac-12: Week Eleven
It’s another full week of games in the conference of champions. Not only is it ‘Hate Week’ for Oregon fans but there are some other games that could impact the Ducks’ chances for a playoff spot. It’s certainly going to be ‘heavy’ Pac-12 after dark this...
Alabama vs. Ole Miss; Georgia vs. Mississippi State; here are some of the top SEC matchups this week
Tenth-ranked Alabama looks to regroup from losing two of three when it visits border rival and No. 11 Mississippi. The Tide have won the last six against the Rebels, who are coming off a bye after beating Texas A&M. Alabama is third in the SEC West and aims to avoid...
SCRC championship: Vols set for top 10 matchup versus South Carolina
No. 2 Tennessee will play No. 10 South Carolina Saturday for the SCRC championship. Rankings reflect National Collegiate Rugby. Kickoff between the Vols and Gamecocks is slated for 2 p.m. EST at National Athletic Village Field at the Pier in Seneca, South Carolina. The Vols defeated South Carolina, 27-12, Oct....
Here's how Auburn's loss to Mississippi State affects their ESPN FPI ranking
For the second week in a row, the Auburn Tigers remain at No. 49 in the latest ESPN Football Power Index rankings despite suffering a loss. The Tigers make no movement in the latest ESPN FPI ranking and remain No. 11 in SEC rankings following the loss to Mississippi State. The win over Auburn has dropped Mississippi State two spots to No. 19 overall and is sixth-best in the SEC.
