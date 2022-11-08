ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Youth Movement: New look for Auburn women's basketball team

AUBURN, Alabama–As Johnnie Harris starts her second season as head coach of the Auburn women’s basketball team with a home game on Tuesday night, her Tigers will be relying heavily on newcomers. Unless there is a last minute change, the starting lineup will feature three true freshmen. “That...
On3.com

Predicting the Pac-12: Week Eleven

It’s another full week of games in the conference of champions. Not only is it ‘Hate Week’ for Oregon fans but there are some other games that could impact the Ducks’ chances for a playoff spot. It’s certainly going to be ‘heavy’ Pac-12 after dark this...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's how Auburn's loss to Mississippi State affects their ESPN FPI ranking

For the second week in a row, the Auburn Tigers remain at No. 49 in the latest ESPN Football Power Index rankings despite suffering a loss. The Tigers make no movement in the latest ESPN FPI ranking and remain No. 11 in SEC rankings following the loss to Mississippi State. The win over Auburn has dropped Mississippi State two spots to No. 19 overall and is sixth-best in the SEC.
