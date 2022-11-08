Read full article on original website
Iowa high school state semifinal highlights and scores (11/10/22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- We shift our semifinal focus to Class A, where #3 Woodbury Central makes it return to Cedar Falls for the 3rd time in 4 years. The Wildcats hope to secure their first State title in 42 years. But first, they’ll have to go through the same team who knocked them out […]
CBS Sports
Oregon vs. Washington score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today
No. 6 Oregon is locked in a tight game with No. 25 Washington entering the fourth quarter as the Ducks lead 31-27 in the critical Pac-12 showdown that carries College Football Playoff implications. A loss would not only hamper Oregon's chances in the Pac-12 title race but it would essentially end its CFP hopes under first-year coach Dan Lanning.
ESPN
Drake Bulldogs vs Iowa Hawkeyes November 13 Preview, Game Time, Matchup Statistics
The Drake Bulldogs (1-0) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET at Knapp Center. Watch live women’s college basketball on ESPN+. Drake had a 73.4 points per game average a season ago, 3.2 more than the 70.2 Iowa gave up per contest. The Bulldogs went 18-1 in games when they scored at least 70 points.
CBS Sports
Georgia Southern downs Trinity Baptist 53-32
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) Andrei Savrasov's 16 points helped Georgia Southern defeat Trinity Baptist 53-32 on Saturday night. Savrasov also had 11 rebounds and three steals for the Eagles (1-2). Tyren Moore scored eight points while shooting 2 for 7, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Jalen Finch was 3-of-7 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with seven points.
AP Top 25 Poll: USC Trojans move up to No. 7 in latest college football rankings
After a crazy Saturday in the Pac-12 the USC Trojans find themselves in a great spot. Tied atop the Pac-12 standings with Utah and Oregon, the Trojans are now the highest-ranked team in the Pac-12 in the national polls. USC is ranked No. 7 in the latest AP Poll and No. 6 in the latest Coaches Poll. ...
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Division III powerhouse Mount Union pulls off stunning Hail Mary to win its conference championship
The Mount Union Purple Raiders won their 33rd Ohio Athletic Conference championship in stunning fashion on Saturday, pulling off a Hail Mary on the final play to beat Baldwin Wallace 23-21 and clinch an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III playoffs. The win also ensured Mount Union's 31st undefeated regular season in the program's history.
CBS Sports
Louisville vs. Wright State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Louisville Cardinals will play host again and welcome the Wright State Raiders to KFC Yum! Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. The point spread favored the Cardinals on Wednesday, but luck did not. They were just a bucket short of a win and fell 67-66 to the Bellarmine Knights. U of L's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Mike James, who had 16 points, and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who had nine points along with ten boards.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Texas improves to 2-0, looks strong heading into next week's clash vs. Gonzaga
Texas had no problems Thursday night with Houston Christian. The Longhorns jumped to a 16-0 lead in the first six minutes, shot 51.5% from the field for the game and ultimately won 82-31 while holding Ron Cottrell's Huskies to just 21.7% shooting from the field. "They are so good defensively,"...
CBS Sports
AP Top 25 poll: Oregon, UCLA plummet from top 10 in college football rankings after Week 11 losses
The very top of the latest AP Top 25 poll may have stayed the same following Week 11, but there were plenty of shakeups further down the rankings after three top-11 teams found themselves on the losing end over the weekend. Oregon and UCLA, two frontrunners in the Pac-12 Championship Game hunt, suffered brutal losses to Washington and Arizona, respectively. As a result, the Ducks and Bruins plummeted out of the top 10. Oregon fell six spots from No. 6 to No. 12, while UCLA dropped seven spots from No. 9 to No. 16.
CBS Sports
St. John Bosco vs. Orange Lutheran preview, game tracker, updates: Get high school football scores at MaxPreps
St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) holds three state championships and boasts two national titles, but the Braves have unfinished business after last season. After being unceremoniously bounced from the state playoffs last year, the Braves are the No. 4 team in the MaxPreps national high school football rankings this season, and they play their first game of the 2022 CIF Southern Section Division I Football Playoffs against Orange Lutheran (Orange, Calif.). The Braves defeated the Lancers earlier this season on October 21 by more than 40 points.
CBS Sports
Watch Syracuse vs. Florida State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Syracuse Orange are 1-5 against the Florida State Seminoles since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Orange and FSU will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. 'Cuse has a defense that allows only 18.44 points per game, so FSU's offense will have their work cut out for them.
CBS Sports
Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
Current Records: West Virginia 1-0; Pittsburgh 1-0 The Pittsburgh Panthers are 0-4 against the West Virginia Mountaineers since December of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Pitt will play host again and welcome West Virginia to Petersen Events Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Saint Louis leads off updated Top 25 And 1 following impressive start
Saturdays in November are typically light days in college basketball because football dominates every television window. Thus, most prominent programs simply schedule around it, which is why Saint Louis was the only team in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings to play Saturday. Final score:...
Valley stuns Dowling, SEP runs away
In the class 5A Iowa state football semifinals, West Des Moines Valley rallied to edge rival Dowling Catholic on a gutsy, go-for-broke 2-point conversion, while Southeast Polk returns to the championship it won last year. SEP turned back Johnston, 35-14. Full highlights from both games, and post-game interviews included.
CBS Sports
Georgia vs. Mississippi State: Prediction, pick, spread, football odds, live stream, TV channel, watch online
The latest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings welcomed Georgia to No. 1 this week, and it will put that No. 1 position on the line in a tricky road spot against Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs, sitting at 6-3 overall entering Saturday's game, are looking to play spoiler against an SEC East foe they don't face very often and in doing so start to get more attention from the CFP selection committee as well.
CBS Sports
Coaches Poll top 25: Alabama, Clemson return to top 10 in latest college football rankings
The top 10 of the latest USA Today Coaches Poll looked largely the same following Week 11, but two big names did return to the fold. Alabama and Clemson came in at No. 8 and No. 9, respectively, after bounce-back wins over Ole Miss and Louisville. Though the Crimson Tide were eliminated from SEC Championship Game contention by way of LSU's win over Arkansas, the Tigers secured their spot in the ACC Championship Game next month vs. North Carolina.
CBS Sports
Alabama vs. Ole Miss score, takeaways: No. 9 Tide survive No. 11 Rebels behind Bryce Young's three TDs
No. 9 Alabama rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to top No. 11 Ole Miss 30-24 in a pivotal SEC West matchup Saturday afternoon in Oxford, Mississippi. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart missed Jonathan Mingo in the end zone on fourth-and-16 from the 20-yard line to essentially end the game and hand the Crimson Tide a much-needed win after coach Nick Saban's squad lost two of the previous three.
KCCI.com
5A State Semifinals stun the Dome
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The 5A Championship game is final. No. 14 Valley will play No. 2 Southeast Polk next Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the UNI Dome. Valley pulled off the upset with a late touchdown in the 4th and a 2-point conversion with 8 seconds left on the clock. The Tigers knocked off No. 1 Dowling Catholic 22-21.
