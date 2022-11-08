The very top of the latest AP Top 25 poll may have stayed the same following Week 11, but there were plenty of shakeups further down the rankings after three top-11 teams found themselves on the losing end over the weekend. Oregon and UCLA, two frontrunners in the Pac-12 Championship Game hunt, suffered brutal losses to Washington and Arizona, respectively. As a result, the Ducks and Bruins plummeted out of the top 10. Oregon fell six spots from No. 6 to No. 12, while UCLA dropped seven spots from No. 9 to No. 16.

