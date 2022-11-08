ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

CBS Sports

Georgia Southern downs Trinity Baptist 53-32

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) Andrei Savrasov's 16 points helped Georgia Southern defeat Trinity Baptist 53-32 on Saturday night. Savrasov also had 11 rebounds and three steals for the Eagles (1-2). Tyren Moore scored eight points while shooting 2 for 7, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Jalen Finch was 3-of-7 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with seven points.
STATESBORO, GA
CBS Sports

Louisville vs. Wright State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Louisville Cardinals will play host again and welcome the Wright State Raiders to KFC Yum! Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. The point spread favored the Cardinals on Wednesday, but luck did not. They were just a bucket short of a win and fell 67-66 to the Bellarmine Knights. U of L's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Mike James, who had 16 points, and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who had nine points along with ten boards.
FAIRBORN, OH
CBS Sports

AP Top 25 poll: Oregon, UCLA plummet from top 10 in college football rankings after Week 11 losses

The very top of the latest AP Top 25 poll may have stayed the same following Week 11, but there were plenty of shakeups further down the rankings after three top-11 teams found themselves on the losing end over the weekend. Oregon and UCLA, two frontrunners in the Pac-12 Championship Game hunt, suffered brutal losses to Washington and Arizona, respectively. As a result, the Ducks and Bruins plummeted out of the top 10. Oregon fell six spots from No. 6 to No. 12, while UCLA dropped seven spots from No. 9 to No. 16.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

St. John Bosco vs. Orange Lutheran preview, game tracker, updates: Get high school football scores at MaxPreps

St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) holds three state championships and boasts two national titles, but the Braves have unfinished business after last season. After being unceremoniously bounced from the state playoffs last year, the Braves are the No. 4 team in the MaxPreps national high school football rankings this season, and they play their first game of the 2022 CIF Southern Section Division I Football Playoffs against Orange Lutheran (Orange, Calif.). The Braves defeated the Lancers earlier this season on October 21 by more than 40 points.
BELLFLOWER, CA
CBS Sports

Watch Syracuse vs. Florida State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

The Syracuse Orange are 1-5 against the Florida State Seminoles since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Orange and FSU will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. 'Cuse has a defense that allows only 18.44 points per game, so FSU's offense will have their work cut out for them.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHO 13

Valley stuns Dowling, SEP runs away

In the class 5A Iowa state football semifinals, West Des Moines Valley rallied to edge rival Dowling Catholic on a gutsy, go-for-broke 2-point conversion, while Southeast Polk returns to the championship it won last year. SEP turned back Johnston, 35-14. Full highlights from both games, and post-game interviews included.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
CBS Sports

Georgia vs. Mississippi State: Prediction, pick, spread, football odds, live stream, TV channel, watch online

The latest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings welcomed Georgia to No. 1 this week, and it will put that No. 1 position on the line in a tricky road spot against Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs, sitting at 6-3 overall entering Saturday's game, are looking to play spoiler against an SEC East foe they don't face very often and in doing so start to get more attention from the CFP selection committee as well.
STARKVILLE, MS
CBS Sports

Coaches Poll top 25: Alabama, Clemson return to top 10 in latest college football rankings

The top 10 of the latest USA Today Coaches Poll looked largely the same following Week 11, but two big names did return to the fold. Alabama and Clemson came in at No. 8 and No. 9, respectively, after bounce-back wins over Ole Miss and Louisville. Though the Crimson Tide were eliminated from SEC Championship Game contention by way of LSU's win over Arkansas, the Tigers secured their spot in the ACC Championship Game next month vs. North Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

Alabama vs. Ole Miss score, takeaways: No. 9 Tide survive No. 11 Rebels behind Bryce Young's three TDs

No. 9 Alabama rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to top No. 11 Ole Miss 30-24 in a pivotal SEC West matchup Saturday afternoon in Oxford, Mississippi. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart missed Jonathan Mingo in the end zone on fourth-and-16 from the 20-yard line to essentially end the game and hand the Crimson Tide a much-needed win after coach Nick Saban's squad lost two of the previous three.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KCCI.com

5A State Semifinals stun the Dome

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The 5A Championship game is final. No. 14 Valley will play No. 2 Southeast Polk next Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the UNI Dome. Valley pulled off the upset with a late touchdown in the 4th and a 2-point conversion with 8 seconds left on the clock. The Tigers knocked off No. 1 Dowling Catholic 22-21.
PLEASANT HILL, IA

