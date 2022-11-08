ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

How to Watch Texas Tech versus Kansas

Who: Texas Tech (4-5, 2-4) vs. Kansas (6-3, 3-3) When: Saturday, November 12, 6:00 p.m. (CT) Media: ESPN+ Big 12 Now (TV), Texas Tech Sports Network (radio) Returning Starters: Texas Tech (11), Kansas (16) 2021 Records: Texas Tech (7-6, 3-6), Kansas (2-10, 1-8) Series History: Texas Tech leads 21-2 Last...
LUBBOCK, TX
College basketball scores, rankings, highlights: Duke's Jon Scheyer wins in debut, TCU survives upset scare

There were no marquee matchups between top 25 teams on college basketball's opening day, but there were plenty of major storylines and some drama to follow as a new season tipped on Monday. One of the night's most-fascinating matchups came at Cameron Indoor Stadium, where No. 7 Duke faced -- and handled -- some adversity in in its first game since the retirement of legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski.
DURHAM, NC

