Fort Worth City Rejects Proposed Police Advisory BoardLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Yardbarker
Coco Gauff catches heavy criticism for behavior at WTA Finals
Coco Gauff is one of the most likeable players on the WTA Tour, but during the 2022 WTA Finals, she didn't notice a young fan that waited for an autograph and she was heavily criticized on social media by the mother of the fan. Due to her lack of success...
Fine, Let’s Talk About Novak Djokovic’s Water Bottle
Also in this week’s mailbag: is the WTA actually returning to China in 2023?
Late doubles win for US over Poland at Billie Jean King Cup
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Coco Gauff and Caty McNally beat the Polish pair of Magda Linette and Alicja Rosolska 6-1, 6-2 to give the United States a 2-1 win at the Billie Jean King Cup team event on Wednesday. Earlier Linette beat Madison Keys 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in singles...
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
golfmagic.com
Report: Schauffele, Cantlay and one other PGA Tour player "join LIV Golf League"
It's not official, but according to an "insider" Xander Schauffele has agreed to join LIV Golf and will be the team captain of Torque GC in 2023. Of course, we have to take everything with a pinch of salt until there has been official confirmation, but @LIVTracking claims to have an "unblemished record" when it comes to announcing players joining the breakaway series.
Golf.com
Tiger Woods caddies for Charlie, and Justin Thomas gets hitched | Rogers Report
Hello, friends, and welcome to the latest and greatest issue of the Rogers Report. This one involves some Tiger updates, which are always a thrill to bring your way. Russell Henley won (arguably?) the coolest trophy in golf on Sunday, Bernhard Langer continued to give Father Time a run for his money and Gemma Dryburgh became the first woman from Scotland to win on the LPGA Tour since 2011.
Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Win On Tuesday
Tiger Woods got a big win on Tuesday. Woods officially won the PGA Player Impact Program (PIP) for the second straight year. Fellow golfer Rory McIlroy finished in second. He won the award even though he only played nine rounds in three majors. He's set to likely play more next year, even though he's not going to be on the PGA Tour full-time again.
Golf-Jessica Korda to miss rest of LPGA season with back injury
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Six-time LPGA winner Jessica Korda said on Tuesday that she will miss the rest of the LPGA season with a back injury but expects to return "healthier and stronger" next year.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022: Alexi Lalas reacts to USMNT roster reveal
The wait to see who makes the final United States men's national team roster for the 2022 World Cup is over. Gregg Berhalter's 26-man roster was revealed on Wednesday afternoon, and there were more than a few surprises. Perhaps most notable was that veteran goalkeeper Zack Steffen did not make the team.
Look: Golf Star Justin Thomas Got Married This Weekend
Last weekend was a big one for PGA Tour star Justin Thomas. The reason why? He got married. Thomas and his now wife Jillian Wisniewski have been together for several years and were engaged in 2021. They tied the knot over the weekend in what was apparently a phone-less ceremony and reception.
A year after runner-up finish, Scottie Scheffler returns to Houston Open in completely different career spot
HOUSTON – Scottie Scheffler acknowledged last season was the first time he had ever really played well in the fall. Even going back to his college days at Texas, he had never been able to find comfort when playing in the early part of the season. “Maybe it was...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf pro explains HATRED for Phil Mickelson over "unforgivable act"
LIV Golf Team Championship co-winner Pat Perez revealed Phil Mickelson crossed a line that is "uncrossable and unforgivable," saying he was hurt by the six-time major champion's actions. Speaking to Claude Harmon on the Son of a Butch podcast, Perez used the term "different hate" when describing his relationship with...
France name final squad for 2022 World Cup
Confirmed France World Cup squad - Didier Deschamps names 25 players for tournament in Qatar.
Tiger Woods to return at his tournament in the Bahamas
Tiger Woods made it official Wednesday by announcing he would return to competition as part of the 20-man field at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Woods is the tournament host of the unofficial event on Dec. 1-4 at Albany Golf Club, where the tournament has been played since 2015.
tennisuptodate.com
"Imagine tweeting 86,000 times" - Opelka engaged in online battle with tennis journalist, Nick Kyrgios tweets approval
Reilly Opelka was involved in a war of words with tennis journalist David Law on social media on Tuesday night, thanks to his controversial opinion on voting. Amidst plenty of tennis players urging their fans to go out and vote in the American midterm elections, Opelka went in the opposite direction, criticizing the mix of tennis and politics.
Fifa 23 predicts winners of 2022 World Cup - after getting last three correct
Argentina will win the World Cup in Qatar - according to Fifa 23.The Albiceleste haven't lifted the trophy since Diego Maradona inspired them to victory back in 1986 for a second title in their history.Lionel Messi's side are one of the tournament favourites this time around after a hugely impressive South American qualifying campaign.And according to a 32-team simulation using EA's flagship title to play out all 64 matches, they do indeed come out on top with skipper Messi scoring in the final against rivals Brazil and taking home the Golden Boot as tournament top scorer.If Argentine fans are...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship format, cut rules and playoff format
The 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour event remaining in May and being played at Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, Ariz. The 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship field is 36 players. The Charles Schwab Cup Championship field is made up the top...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour prospect delivers his verdict on LIV Golf League: "It's GREAT!"
Sahith Theegala says it's "unfortunate" the top players aren't playing together anymore after the emergence of LIV Golf but the American believes the controversial series has truly benefitted PGA Tour players. Theegala is teeing it up at the Cadence Bank Houston Open this week at Memorial Park Golf Course after...
ESPN
Tiger Woods returns to The Match (and more?), PGA Tour and LPGA Tour close out 2022
There are only two official events left on both the PGA Tour and the LPGA Tour in the 2022 calendar year. After playing in the Cadence Bank Houston Open this week, the PGA Tour closes the year at The RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort on Saint Simons Island, Georgia, on Nov. 17-20.
CBS Sports
USMNT World Cup buzz: Zack Steffen not in 26-man squad; Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson, Matt Turner make cut
The United States men's national team roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, set to be announced on Wednesday, is not expected to include goalkeeper Zack Steffen's name on the list, sources tell CBS Sports. While the announcement is set to come on Wednesday evening at an event in New York, CBS Sports understands that Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Matt Turner (Arsenal) and Sean Johnson (NYCFC) are set to be on the roster with Steffen, shockingly, excluded.
