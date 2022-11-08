ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golfmagic.com

Report: Schauffele, Cantlay and one other PGA Tour player "join LIV Golf League"

It's not official, but according to an "insider" Xander Schauffele has agreed to join LIV Golf and will be the team captain of Torque GC in 2023. Of course, we have to take everything with a pinch of salt until there has been official confirmation, but @LIVTracking claims to have an "unblemished record" when it comes to announcing players joining the breakaway series.
Golf.com

Tiger Woods caddies for Charlie, and Justin Thomas gets hitched | Rogers Report

Hello, friends, and welcome to the latest and greatest issue of the Rogers Report. This one involves some Tiger updates, which are always a thrill to bring your way. Russell Henley won (arguably?) the coolest trophy in golf on Sunday, Bernhard Langer continued to give Father Time a run for his money and Gemma Dryburgh became the first woman from Scotland to win on the LPGA Tour since 2011.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Win On Tuesday

Tiger Woods got a big win on Tuesday. Woods officially won the PGA Player Impact Program (PIP) for the second straight year. Fellow golfer Rory McIlroy finished in second. He won the award even though he only played nine rounds in three majors. He's set to likely play more next year, even though he's not going to be on the PGA Tour full-time again.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022: Alexi Lalas reacts to USMNT roster reveal

The wait to see who makes the final United States men's national team roster for the 2022 World Cup is over. Gregg Berhalter's 26-man roster was revealed on Wednesday afternoon, and there were more than a few surprises. Perhaps most notable was that veteran goalkeeper Zack Steffen did not make the team.
The Spun

Look: Golf Star Justin Thomas Got Married This Weekend

Last weekend was a big one for PGA Tour star Justin Thomas. The reason why? He got married. Thomas and his now wife Jillian Wisniewski have been together for several years and were engaged in 2021. They tied the knot over the weekend in what was apparently a phone-less ceremony and reception.
FRANKLIN, TN
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf pro explains HATRED for Phil Mickelson over "unforgivable act"

LIV Golf Team Championship co-winner Pat Perez revealed Phil Mickelson crossed a line that is "uncrossable and unforgivable," saying he was hurt by the six-time major champion's actions. Speaking to Claude Harmon on the Son of a Butch podcast, Perez used the term "different hate" when describing his relationship with...
tennisuptodate.com

"Imagine tweeting 86,000 times" - Opelka engaged in online battle with tennis journalist, Nick Kyrgios tweets approval

Reilly Opelka was involved in a war of words with tennis journalist David Law on social media on Tuesday night, thanks to his controversial opinion on voting. Amidst plenty of tennis players urging their fans to go out and vote in the American midterm elections, Opelka went in the opposite direction, criticizing the mix of tennis and politics.
The Independent

Fifa 23 predicts winners of 2022 World Cup - after getting last three correct

Argentina will win the World Cup in Qatar - according to Fifa 23.The Albiceleste haven't lifted the trophy since Diego Maradona inspired them to victory back in 1986 for a second title in their history.Lionel Messi's side are one of the tournament favourites this time around after a hugely impressive South American qualifying campaign.And according to a 32-team simulation using EA's flagship title to play out all 64 matches, they do indeed come out on top with skipper Messi scoring in the final against rivals Brazil and taking home the Golden Boot as tournament top scorer.If Argentine fans are...
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour event remaining in May and being played at Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, Ariz. The 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship field is 36 players. The Charles Schwab Cup Championship field is made up the top...
PHOENIX, AZ
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour prospect delivers his verdict on LIV Golf League: "It's GREAT!"

Sahith Theegala says it's "unfortunate" the top players aren't playing together anymore after the emergence of LIV Golf but the American believes the controversial series has truly benefitted PGA Tour players. Theegala is teeing it up at the Cadence Bank Houston Open this week at Memorial Park Golf Course after...
CBS Sports

USMNT World Cup buzz: Zack Steffen not in 26-man squad; Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson, Matt Turner make cut

The United States men's national team roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, set to be announced on Wednesday, is not expected to include goalkeeper Zack Steffen's name on the list, sources tell CBS Sports. While the announcement is set to come on Wednesday evening at an event in New York, CBS Sports understands that Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Matt Turner (Arsenal) and Sean Johnson (NYCFC) are set to be on the roster with Steffen, shockingly, excluded.

Comments / 0

Community Policy