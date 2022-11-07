Read full article on original website
Fantasy Football Week 10 Player Projections (2022)
In this piece are my personal NFL Week 10 projections for every fantasy- and prop-relevant player (unless I missed one here or there). This week, I will keep the following schedule for my projections. Thursday: Do first pass of player projections in the morning and publish. Saturday & Sunday: Do...
Fantasy Football Air Yards Analysis: Week 10 (2022)
The game of fantasy football has become more complex over the past several years. While the game itself hasn’t changed much, the way to analyze stats and draw conclusions has become much more in-depth with the development of advanced stats. One of those advanced stats is air yards. Why...
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 10 Matchups: Every Player, Every Game!
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Ryan Wormeli (@RyanWarmly), Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB), and Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads.
Who Should I Start: Marcus Mariota, D’Onta Foreman, Kyle Pitts (2022 Fantasy Football)
Start or sit decisions can be excruciating. While it feels great to make the right call and cruise to fantasy glory, it hurts just as much when you have someone erupt while on your bench. You can use our Who Should I Start? tool to gauge advice from fantasy football experts as you make your lineup decisions. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 10 Must-Start or Sit: Lineup Advice, Sleepers & Busts
Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17), Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB), and Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads. Joey P., Andrew, and Derek have scoured through all the matchups and highlighted their top...
14 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (2022 Fantasy Football)
Winning the trade market is at least as important as nailing the draft. Aside from the waiver wire’s massive impact in the season’s first few weeks, trading is the best way to improve your squad quickly. Great buy-low moves can set you up for victory in the short term and down the stretch. Solid sell-high deals can get you big hauls for overachieving players who likely won’t sustain their production.
Who Should I Start: Justin Fields, Joshua Palmer, Pat Freiermuth (2022 Fantasy Football)
Start or sit decisions can be excruciating. While it feels great to make the right call and cruise to fantasy glory, it hurts just as much when you have someone erupt while on your bench. You can use our Who Should I Start? tool to gauge advice from fantasy football experts as you make your lineup decisions. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
Will Ezekiel Elliott Play in Week 10? (2022 Fantasy Football)
Ezekiel Elliott has been dealing with a knee injury and hasn’t played since Week 7. Coming off the bye week, he remained limited in practice leading up to Dallas’s Week 10 matchup against Green Bay. While many in the fantasy football world believe that Tony Pollard is the running back to roster in that backfield, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been quite vocal in his belief that Elliott should be available and the lead back going forward. Will Ezekiel Elliott play in Week 10? And if he does, should fantasy managers deploy him? Here’s what we know.
5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Week 10 (2022)
It’s time for weekly bold predictions. The point here is that if you follow the consensus, you’re probably going to have a good team. But in order to go from good to great, you have to take some chances. You have to do your homework and figure out where you can zig when the rest of your league (or at least your opponent this week) zags. In short, you need to know how and when to be bold.
Kyler Murray (hamstring) does not participate in Wednesday walkthrough
Any hamstring injury to a mobile football player such as Murray warrants monitoring, and Thursday should provide some additional clarity on his status. He seemed to come out of Sunday's loss fine, and it is possible Arizona is granting him some additional rest and Call of Duty gameplay ahead of Week 10's divisional tilt with the Rams. Murray should provide low-end QB1 status if he is cleared for Sunday.
Cameron Brate (neck) questionable for Week 10
Brate has missed the past three games since suffering a scary neck injury against Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, rookie TE Cade Otton has admirably taken over as the starter in Brate's absence, posting an 11-147-1 line over that timeframe. Brate's pending return figures to cut back into Otton's playing time and usage some, though it is possible the rookie has done enough to retain the starting gig.
Erickson’s Week 10 Rankings & Start/Sit Advice (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are my fantasy football rankings for Week 10. You can find our expert consensus fantasy football rankings for the week here. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis. Be sure to check out my...
Nico Collins returns to practice Wednesday
Collins was seen participating in team drills and running routes Wednesday, which is a good sign as the team hopes he returns Sunday against the Giants. The Texans' passing game desperately needs Collins and Brandin Cooks to return. As long as Collins does not suffer any setbacks during practice, he should suit up against the Giants Sunday.
Week 10 NFL DFS Primer: Falcons at Panthers Thursday Night Showdown Slate (2022) PREMIUM
The Falcons and Panthers meet in a rematch of an exciting Week 8 overtime affair. The DFS-friendly players are relatively straightforward for both NFC South clubs. As a result, both tables are tight. Nonetheless, a few intriguing players might slip under the radar and make waves on the Thursday Night Football showdown slate.
Kenny Golladay (knee) projected as limited Thursday
Kenny Golladay was listed as limited Thursday although the Giants did not hold a practice, meaning the limited tag is simply a prediction. (Art Stapleton on Twitter) Golladay has been hampered by injury for a large portion of his time in New York, and he is still trying to work back from a knee injury that has caused him to miss a handful of games this season. Friday's practice report should provide a clearer picture of Golladay's potential status for Sunday's game against the Texans. If Golladay is active, he is still a risky flex play as he may be limited in some manner.
Week 10 Daily Fantasy Digest (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM
There are four teams on a bye in Week 10. And there’s a game in Germany on Sunday morning. As a result, the main slates at DraftKings and FanDuel have 10 games to select players from. The following game-by-game look at this week’s main slate will narrow the player pool to a manageable number of options.
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Players to Sell High (Week 10)
Winning the trade market is at least as important as nailing the draft. Aside from the waiver wire’s huge impact in the season’s first few weeks, trading is the best way to quickly improve your squad. Great buy-low moves can set you up for victory both in the short term and down the stretch. Solid sell-high deals can get you relatively big hauls for overachieving players who likely won’t sustain their production. Let’s take a look at players to sell this week. And be sure to check out our weekly trade value chart with updated values for all players.
Chuba Hubbard active versus Falcons
Hubbard and RB D'Onta Foreman had a strong outing a few weeks back, but Hubbard has been out, allowing Foreman to operate as the RB1. With Hubbard active, he can be expected to eat into Foreman's workload as the Panthers utilize an RB-by-committee approach.
Evan Engram has no injury designation for Week 10
Evan Engram has been removed from the injury report and has no injury designation for a Week 10 matchup with Kansas City. (Adam Caplan on Twitter ) Engram was limited on Wednesday and Thursday due to a back injury. After logging a full practice Friday, Engram will suit up against the Chiefs Sunday. Engram currently ranks as the TE12 in ECR.
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Kyler Murray, Juju Smith-Schuster, Kyle Pitts (2022)
A lot of action on the field this past weekend has changed the calculus when it comes to the trade market. Luckily, FantasyPros has you covered. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can get instant trade feedback but every week in this space, we’ll dig even deeper into players that should be moved. There will be the classic one-for-one deals but also deals where multiple pieces would equate to one piece which will be indicated with a ‘-plus’ next to the players’ name.
