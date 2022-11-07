Read full article on original website
Extent of Josh Allen’s elbow injury revealed
Josh Allen suffered an elbow injuring during the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but it does not sound like he will be sidelined for very long. Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. This is not the first time he has dealt with a UCL injury. Rapoport notes that it is “not considered to be a major injury” and should be something that Allen can play through, even if he is forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
O.J. Simpson Makes Plea With Bills Amid Josh Allen’s Injury
If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about running the football — especially in a Buffalo Bills uniform — it’s O.J. Simpson. Simpson, who racked up 10,183 career rushing yards in his nine years with the Bills, wants to see the current iteration of the team develop the run game during the back half of the 2022 NFL season. Simpson’s plea comes amid the uncertainty surrounding Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen suffered an elbow injury late in the 20-17 loss to the New York Jets (6-3) in Week 9 Sunday.
thecomeback.com
Aaron Rodgers reacts to Jeff Saturday hiring
While Jeff Saturday spent 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, he finished his career with one season in Green Bay, where he snapped the ball to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Now that Saturday has made the shocking move from ESPN analyst to Colts head coach, Rodgers was asked what he thinks about the news about his former teammate.
Najee Harris’ fantasy football managers won’t like latest Jaylen Warren report from Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ plan to shake things up amid their 2-6 record this 2022 could be bad news for fantasy football managers who have Najee Harris on their rosters. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Harris’ production could take a major hit as the Steelers look to reduce his touches and get Jaylen Warren more involved. It comes after the rookie outgained the sophomore during their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, during which Warren had 50 yards on six carries while Harris made just 32 yards on eight rushing attempts.
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Vikings vs. Bills: First injury report has four names
The Minnesota Vikings are getting ready to face the Buffalo Bills in New York on Sunday afternoon. The game could be marred by injuries as Bills quarterback Josh Allen has his status up in the air. For the Vikings, they had four players on their first injury report with only...
SB Nation
Our expert picks for NFL Week 10
Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 10: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Sportscasting's fantasy football predictions for Week 10. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 10: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Saints Sign a RB Among Tuesday Moves
New Orleans adds some backfield depth in Tuesday signing.
theScore
Report: Raiders placing Waller, Renfrow on IR
The Las Vegas Raiders are placing tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Waller recently aggravated a hamstring injury, Schefter adds. He's been dealing with the ailment for most of the season. Renfrow, meanwhile, is reportedly nursing an oblique injury.
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: 8 players you should trade for right now
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. What are some of the in-season mistakes dynasty managers should avoid? (2:25) What's the biggest dynasty surprise from the first half of the season?...
Titans RB Derrick Henry update should put fantasy owners on notice
The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans have had their fair share of injury woes lately, including an ankle issue that kept starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill out of Week 9’s primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Though it seems Tannehill is trending toward playing on Sunday against the Denver Broncos in Week 10, another key cog in the Titans’ offense is headed in the opposite direction. According to Turron Davenport of ESPN, running back Derrick Henry was not spotted at team practice on Thursday, bringing to question his availability for fantasy managers this week.
Sporting News
Week 10 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Tom Brady, Tony Pollard & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Fantasy football owners have it pretty easy this week despite four more teams (Bengals, Jets, Patriots, Ravens) being on bye. Sure, those teams feature several every-week starters, but we've been dealt much tougher blows during other four-team byes. However, with plenty of potential sleepers and streamers available on waiver wires, start 'em, sit 'em decisions won't be easy. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 10 fantasy lineup decisions.
NFL World Reacts To Pro Bowl Running Back Getting Cut
Although the Indianapolis Colts are hurting at running back, they released a former rising star whose career has gone downhill. On Thursday, the team released Phillip Lindsay and signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad. Lindsay began his career by making the Pro Bowl as an undrafted rookie...
theScore
Cooks 'frustrated' over situation with Texans: 'I want to win'
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks voiced frustration with his situation Thursday after not being dealt at the Nov. 1 trade deadline. "I'm human. I'm frustrated, absolutely," Cooks told reporters, including Shaun Bijani of 610 KILT-AM. "I want to win. That's not the case. That's what's going on. That's the way I express my emotion. I think we all want to win. We're all frustrated in some sense. That's where I stand with that."
