CBS Sports
Dwight Howard signs deal with Taiwanese team Taoyuan Leopards
Dwight Howard has signed a deal with a Taiwanese professional team, the Taoyuan Leopards, he announced Monday. Howard, who has played 18 NBA seasons and made eight All-Star teams, played last season for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, after a disappointing year in his third stint in purple and gold, he could not find a new home in the NBA for this season. So, as he revealed on social media, he's headed to Taiwan.
Josh Hart hits 3-pointer at buzzer to lift Portland Trail Blazers over Miami Heat, 110-107: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers welcomed Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons back to the lineup Monday night in Miami, but it was Josh Hart who delivered the game-winning basket. Hart hit a three-pointer from the left corner as time expired to give the Blazers a 110-107 victory. The electric shot came...
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Downgraded to questionable
Nurkic (thigh) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Charlotte. Nurkic was initially listed as probable due to right adductor soreness, but he's been downgraded to questionable, putting his status for Wednesday's contest in serious doubt. If the big man is sidelined, Drew Eubanks, Trendon Watford and Greg Brown would all be candidates for increased roles.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Decent performance in return
Lillard totaled 19 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3PT, 8-9 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes Monday against the Heat. Lillard turned in a solid showing despite not having his usual touch from the field, which isn't entirely unexpected following a four-game absence. He was still able to make an impact in the scoring column, however, as he attempted nine shots from the charity stripe. Fantasy managers should expect Lillard to lock himself back in on the offensive end over his next few games.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Deemed probable Wednesday
Nurkic is considered probable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte because of right adductor soreness. Nurkic's designation doesn't seem to be much to worry about, considering four of the five starters hold probable designations for the upcoming contest. Barring a downgrade in his status, expect Nurkic to maintain his starting spot Wednesday.
Lillard scores 26, Blazers hand Hornets 6th straight loss
Damian Lillard overcame a slow start to finish with 26 points on six 3-pointers and the Portland Trail Blazers beat Charlotte 105-95 to hand the Hornets their sixth straight loss
Josh Hart at the heart of Trail Blazers’ early success
Josh Hart finished dressing in the Portland Trail Blazers’ locker room following Wednesday night’s 105-95 win at the Charlotte Hornets and began talking to reporters. Just a few feet away at his locker, Damian Lillard started singing the 1977 hit song, “Brick House,” by the Commodores, but with a slight twist.
Portland Trail Blazers 105, Charlotte Hornets 95: Live updates recap
The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 105-95 Wednesday night at the Spectrum Center. Damian Lillard finished with 26 points, seven assists and six rebounds, Anfernee Simons had 19 points and six assists and rookie Shaedon Sharpe scored 17 points off the bench for the Blazers (8-3), who improved to 3-1 on their six-game trip.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Fuels comeback win
Smith scored two goals -- one short-handed, the other the overtime winner -- and added five hits and four shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs. Smith's offense is starting to sizzle -- he's scored five times in the last three games, including two on the power play and his shortie Tuesday. His overtime tally was also his second game-winner of the campaign. The 31-year-old winger has seven goals, five assists, 48 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-7 rating through 14 contests, and he's thriving on the Golden Knights' second line.
CBS Sports
Detroit Mercy hits 13 3-pointers, beats Rochester 93-65
DETROIT (AP) Antoine Davis scored 28 points and Detroit Mercy rolled to a 93-65 victory over Rochester on Tuesday night in a season opener. Davis was 8 of 20 from the floor. Jordan Phillips added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayden Stone chipped in 15 points and 12 rebounds. Damezi Anderson added 17 points and A.J. Oliver had 12 points. Four of the five starters each made at least two 3-pointers, with Anderson hitting five 3s and Davis 4.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Leads Washington to win
Kuzma amassed 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 108-100 victory over the Hornets. The 27-year-old forward led the Wizards in scoring despite coming into the contest with a minor shoulder issue. It's the first time since Oct. 25 Kuzma has dropped 20 or more points, and on the season, he's averaging 17.2 points, 7.4 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.9 threes through 11 games.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Game-high 26 points
Lillard finished with 26 points (8-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-8 FT), seven assists and six rebounds over 36 minutes during Portland's win over the Hornets. Lillard failed to score any points in the first quarter before racking up 14 in the second quarter on 5-of-7 shooting, including 3-of-4 from three. Down 12 midway through the third quarter, the Portland point guard knocked down back-to-back threes and then added another 30-foot three-pointer shortly after to help the Trail Blazers storm back with an 18-2 run. During the run, Lillard also passed Magic Johnson for 83rd on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
ESPN
Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting
SALT LAKE CITY -- — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. Utah set season highs in points scored, field goals made, and field goal percentage....
NBA
Rival Report: Portland winning again behind Damian Lillard return, Josh Hart boost
To help preview Thursday’s Western Conference matchup between Portland and New Orleans (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM), we caught up with Trail Blazers writer/reporter/podcaster Casey Holdahl, who broke down some of the reasons behind the club’s fast start. Portland-New Orleans features numerous intriguing storylines, including veteran backcourt stars facing each other as NBA opponents for the first time and a gritty former Pelicans guard/forward returning to the Crescent City.
Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Kader Kohou: Logs career-high eight stops in win
Kohou amassed eight tackles during Sunday's 35-32 win over the Bears. With fellow defensive backs Byron Jones (Achilles), Nik Needham (Achilles), Trill Williams (knee) and Brandon Jones (knee) all having missed Sunday's contest in Chicago due to injuries, Kohou took full advantage of his expanded opportunities and reached a career-best eight tackles in Week 9. The 23-year-old figures to continue playing a prominent role in Miami's secondary in what has been a solid rookie campaign thus far.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Puts up monster stat line
Turner racked up 37 points (11-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 129-122 win over the Pelicans. Turner has posted just a pair of double-doubles so far this season. While he's never been an elite presence on the glass, he's shown improvement in that department while looking like his productive self in the scoring and shot-blocking categories. The consistency on a game-to-game basis is still missing, but he's posting career-best numbers early in the season. Through five games played, the big man is averaging 18.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50 percent from the field.
ESPN
Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls
CHICAGO -- — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of...
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Misses 20 shots Wednesday
Doncic compiled 24 points (9-29 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes in Wednesday's 94-87 loss in Orlando. Doncic took 13 shots in the first quarter -- making five -- and scoring 12 points. His shooting only got worse as the game continued as he went 3-for-13 from the field and 0-for-5 from three-point range in the second half. The 23-year-old made at least half of his shots in seven of the season's first nine contests and has converted 49.8 percent of his tries even after Wednesday's off night.
ESPN
Charlotte faces Portland, seeks to halt 5-game skid
Portland Trail Blazers (7-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-8, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to break its five-game skid when the Hornets play Portland. Charlotte finished 43-39 overall with a 22-19 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged...
