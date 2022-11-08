Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Golden Knights beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT, win 8th straight
TORONTO — (AP) — Reilly Smith scored his second goal of the game 23 seconds into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Tuesday night for their eighth straight win. Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy also scored for Vegas, which has won 12...
FOX Sports
Rangers bring losing streak into game against the Red Wings
New York Rangers (6-5-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers are looking to break their three-game skid with a win against the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit has a 7-3-2 record overall and a 5-1-2 record...
NHL
Kane leaves Oilers game against Lightning with cut wrist
TAMPA -- Evander Kane had to leave the ice after the Edmonton Oilers forward sustained a deep cut on his left wrist in the second period of a 3-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. The Oilers announced that Kane is stable and has been...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'TIMES ARE TOUGH RIGHT NOW'
What was talked about following a 3-2 loss in New Jersey. "He couldn't get his foot in his skate this morning, so he was deemed not available." "We had a lot of chances. Right through our lineup, I think those two kids (Adam Ruzicka and Dennis Gilbert) gave us a good bump and we had a lot of good chances. (But) they scored the goal to win it.
NHL
Blues make series of roster moves
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forwards Nikita Alexandrov and Josh Leivo from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues assigned forward Jake Neighbours to Springfield and placed forward Logan Brown on...
Yardbarker
5 Takeaways From Islanders 4-3 Win vs Flames – 11/7/22
The New York Islanders needed a win like their recent one. After losing 3-0 to the Detroit Red Wings to snap their win streak and poor play through two periods, they came back against the Calgary Flames, scoring three unanswered goals to win 4-3 in overtime. This isn’t the first...
FOX Sports
Central Division opponents meet when Colorado hosts Nashville
Nashville Predators (5-6-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (6-4-1, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche play the Nashville Predators in a matchup of Central Division squads. Colorado has a 6-4-1 record overall and a 2-0-1 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have...
NHL
Eberle scores twice, Kraken defeat Predators for fifth straight win
SEATTLE -- Jordan Eberle scored twice during a four-goal first period for the Seattle Kraken in their fifth straight win, 5-1 against the Nashville Predators at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Andre Burakovsky had a goal and two assists, and Martin Jones made 24 saves for the Kraken (8-4-2), who...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Predators (5-6-1) at Kraken (7-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Before traveling across three time zones to sweep a three-game road trip last week, veteran forward and alternate captain Jordan Eberle was talking to the media about the Kraken's 1-3-1 record going into Saturday's impressive and fun-night-for-the-crowd win over Pittsburgh. "For us, it's about trying win tonight [against the Penguins]...
NHL
Robertson, Stapleton excited for Jets' Filipino Heritage Night
Stars forward proud to be Filipino role model for young hockey fans. The Winnipeg Jets host their first Filipino Heritage Night on Tuesday, honoring a robust community in the hockey-mad province of Manitoba. "There's a very few amount of Filipinos, not only in the NHL, but in hockey," Dallas Stars...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ BRUINS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie in Boston. The Flames close out a three-game road trip tonight when they visit the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Sportsnet 360 will carry the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 The FAN will handle the radio duties. Fans can also find in-game highlights on CalgaryFlames.com and follow the Flames on social media for exclusive content and real-time updates: @NHLFlames on Twitter, Calgary Flames on Facebook, and @NHLFlames on Instagram.
FOX Sports
Calgary takes losing streak into game against Boston
Calgary Flames (5-4-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (11-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames, on a six-game losing streak, play the Boston Bruins. Boston has a 7-0-0 record at home and an 11-2-0 record overall. The Bruins have committed 57 total penalties...
Zamboni stalls, Sabres skid to 3rd straight loss
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres lost 4-1 against the Coyotes at KeyBank Center on Tuesday night in a game that was delayed during the second intermission when an ice resurfacing machine malfunctioned. Watch the broken down Zamboni get towed away by another Zamboni here. Opening a four-game homestand with their third loss in a […]
FOX Sports
Penguins lose 2 D-men, beat Caps to end 7-game losing streak
WASHINGTON (AP) — Already down two defensemen to injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in desperation mode when Jeff Petry skated off in pain and left them with just three healthy players at the position. Veteran forward Jeff Carter to the rescue. Carter skated a shift on defense in his...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Bringing the Noise - and Goals
Kraken race to a four-goal cushion in first period back home Tuesday. It proves enough and Seattle skate past Nashville, 5-1, for franchise record fifth-straight win. The roar inside Climate Pledge Arena started with the Kraken taking the ice at game time. Goalie Martin Jones prompted the loudest cheers when the Seattle starting lineup was announced. There was way more hockey acoustics where that came from as the Kraken returned from a three-game, six-standings point sweep during last week's road trip.
NHL
Rangers fan nails center-ice shot, wins new car in contest
Crowd goes wild as puck goes through tiny cardboard cutout. One New York Rangers fan had the thrill of a lifetime on Tuesday. The fan nailed a center ice shot through a tiny cardboard cutout to win a new car during a contest in between periods of the Rangers game against the New York Islanders.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Look to Carry Momentum into Buffalo on Tuesday
Nov. 8, 2022 | 5:00 pm MST | Keybank Center, Buffalo, NY. The Arizona Coyotes started their road trip on a high note, scoring three unanswered goals in the third period on Saturday to beat the Washington Capitals. Now the goal is to keep that momentum going against the Sabres...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Golden Knights
To watch tonight's game at home, you'll need a subscription to ESPN+ or Hulu. Don Granato says the Sabres' attention is squarely on getting back to their game tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights at KeyBank Center. The Sabres are looking to end a three-game winless stretch. The Golden Knights...
NHL
Senators to retire Chris Neil's number 25
"Chris Neil was and is everything that you would want an Ottawa Senator to be," said Ottawa Senators president of business operations Anthony LeBlanc. "While his success on the ice made him one of this franchise's most valued players - his work in the community, both as a player and following his career, have created a unique legacy. His impact on this city is a model for players across the National Hockey League."
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Blues, Golden Knights, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins may be making some changes to their scouting and management team after the fiasco that was all of the Mitchell Miller signing and then parting ways with the player. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues are a team that might need to make a change. Are they ready to blow things up?
Comments / 0