Kirk Herbstreit ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 11

Kirk Herbstreit was in Austin on Saturday night to watch TCU take down Texas 17-10. On Sunday morning, the popular ESPN analyst took to Twitter to rank his top 4 teams, and unsurprisingly, TCU checked in at No. 4 on the list. Georgia maintained the top spot, with Ohio State and Michigan ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Important Visit This Weekend

2023 five-star prospect Arch Manning hasn't finished making all of his visits yet despite committing to play at Texas. So which marquee matchup will the Manning scion be visiting this weekend?. According to On3 Sports, Manning will be in Austin for the Longhorns' big game against the undefeated TCU Horned...
TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
Kirk Herbstreit explains why Texas Longhorns should let RB Bijan Robinson run wild against No. 4 TCU

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is among the most talented running backs in college football, and TCU saw it firsthand last October when Robinson went for more than 200 rushing yards in a 32-27 Longhorn victory in Fort Worth. Kirk Herbstreit said he would not be surprised if Robinson has another big day against the No. 4 Horned Frogs (9-0) Saturday with the way Robison is executing of late.
Why does Gary Patterson coach at Texas? Tracing TCU legend's switch to Longhorns

Gary Patterson is the all-time winningest coach at TCU. He has a statue on campus. He led the program through four conferences in 22 seasons with the Horned Frogs. Now he'll be on the other sideline when No. 4 TCU takes on No. 18 Texas on Saturday. Patterson is on the Longhorns' staff as a special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian. Patterson will be on the sideline for Saturday's game, too.
