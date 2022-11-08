Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 11
Kirk Herbstreit was in Austin on Saturday night to watch TCU take down Texas 17-10. On Sunday morning, the popular ESPN analyst took to Twitter to rank his top 4 teams, and unsurprisingly, TCU checked in at No. 4 on the list. Georgia maintained the top spot, with Ohio State and Michigan ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Important Visit This Weekend
2023 five-star prospect Arch Manning hasn't finished making all of his visits yet despite committing to play at Texas. So which marquee matchup will the Manning scion be visiting this weekend?. According to On3 Sports, Manning will be in Austin for the Longhorns' big game against the undefeated TCU Horned...
TCU vs. Texas picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of Lone Star State rivals square off in a huge game as TCU travels to Texas in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. Texas has won four of the last five overall with a 7-point loss to Oklahoma State the only loss, and the Longhorns are coming off an important win on the road against ...
TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit explains why Texas Longhorns should let RB Bijan Robinson run wild against No. 4 TCU
Texas running back Bijan Robinson is among the most talented running backs in college football, and TCU saw it firsthand last October when Robinson went for more than 200 rushing yards in a 32-27 Longhorn victory in Fort Worth. Kirk Herbstreit said he would not be surprised if Robinson has another big day against the No. 4 Horned Frogs (9-0) Saturday with the way Robison is executing of late.
TCU vs. Texas preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?
The two top teams in the Big 12 standings square off on the Forty Acres as Texas welcomes TCU in a battle of ranked Lone Star State rivals in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. CFP No. 18 Texas has won four of its last five boasting a 6-3 overall record combined with a 4-2 mark in ...
Sporting News
Why does Gary Patterson coach at Texas? Tracing TCU legend's switch to Longhorns
Gary Patterson is the all-time winningest coach at TCU. He has a statue on campus. He led the program through four conferences in 22 seasons with the Horned Frogs. Now he'll be on the other sideline when No. 4 TCU takes on No. 18 Texas on Saturday. Patterson is on the Longhorns' staff as a special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian. Patterson will be on the sideline for Saturday's game, too.
acuoptimist.com
Wildcats’ upset plans spoiled by Texas A&M Aggies for first loss of the year
ACU cut the Texas A&M Aggies lead to three in the first half before falling 77-58 on Friday night in Reed Arena in College Station. Last year, the Wildcats lost to the Aggies 81-80 in double overtime. This year was a different story. Despite the close 34-29 first half, the...
A&M commit Tyler White talks close relationship with Nik Constantinou, rest of Aggie staff
Texas A&M commit Tyler White remained perfect for his career inside Dragon Stadium as Southlake Carroll rolled to a 52-13 victory over Crowley on Thursday night in the first round of the playoffs. White was converted all six of his extra point opportunities while also kicking a short field late...
Texas high school football playoff scores for Thursday, Nov. 10
Westlake made it 51 consecutive wins with a 58-10 win over Cedar Ridge at Chaparral Stadium and Wimberley rolled up 81 points and shut out SA Young Men's Leadership Academy 81-0.
Comments / 0