FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
thecutoffnews.com
Mizzou basketball signs three four-star prospects for 2023 class
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates signed his first full recruiting class on Wednesday, inking three four-star high school recruits on the first day of the early singing period. All three had verbally committed to the Tigers over the past several months: Jordan Butler, Trent Pierce and Anthony Robinson II. The class ranks as high as No. 17 nationally by 247Sports.com.
abc17news.com
Mizzou MBB takes lessons from season opener into game two
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou men's basketball coach Dennis Gates said he learned a lot about his team in the group's season-opening win against Southern Indiana. He specifically pointed to how the group overcame adversity in the final minutes of Monday's win. "No one pointed a finger at another. No one...
city-countyobserver.com
USI’s late rallies fall short at Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball exploded for 60 second half points, but it was not enough in falling to the University of Missouri, 97-91, Monday evening in Columbia, Missouri. The Screaming Eagles, who were playing in their very first NCAA Division I game, starts the year 0-1, while Missouri begins 2022-23, 1-0. The Eagles got off to a rocky start by spotting the Tigers a 9-0 lead before sophomore guard Isaiah Swope (Newburgh, Indiana) scored USI’s first NCAA Division I basket on a drive to the bucket with 16:39 on the clock. USI shrank the margin to 9-5 on a three by Swope and again at 11-7 on jumper in the paint by sophomore guard Jeremiah Hernandez (Chicago, Illinois).
wevv.com
Ragland a winner in Evansville coaching debut
Leading for 39 out of the 40 minutes, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team opened the David Ragland era with a 78-74 victory over Miami Ohio on Monday evening inside Millett Hall. “Winning is hard, especially when you are playing against a team that is well-coached and puts...
kjluradio.com
Woman wanted for 2019 Callaway County murder arrested in country of Mexico
A woman wanted in connection with a three-year-old murder in Callaway County is taken into custody in the country of Mexico. Early Tuesday morning, Emily Ricketts, 25, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was located and taken into custody by Mexican authorities. She’s charged with first-degree murder. The charges stem from the...
Did You Win the Historic $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot? Here are the Winning Numbers
Did you wake up this morning ready to be a Billionaire, or at least win your two dollars back, and discovered there were no Powerball numbers? Me too. But, the wait is over, and the winning numbers from the biggest lottery jackpot in history have been announced. Why the Delay?
wamwamfm.com
Squirrel Causes 2,100 Residents to Lose Power in Washington
Over 2,100 residents of Washington were left without power for about an hour yesterday after a squirrel caused a power line to burn out on Oak Street. Line crews were notified immediately, and power was restored after less than an hour.
WATCH: UE tears down first Evansville College dorm from 1958
Big changes are coming to the University of Evansville. Just this week, they started tearing down Hughes Hall, a once-dormitory for student living built in 1958.
Funeral arranged for victim of fatal Gibson County crash
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Mount Vernon resident Zack Allyn was only 25-years-old when he unexpectedly passed away in a fatal car accident earlier this week. Now, he will be laid to rest. His obituary states that Zack had a love for farming and even worked on his family’s farm after graduating college. He was […]
Washington man injured in logging accident
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A Washington man was flown to a Kentucky hospital after getting struck in the head in a logging accident on Friday. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, central dispatch received a call around 10:45 on Friday, requesting for an ambulance at 1587 W 400 S in Washington. When […]
Evansville bar makes the most out of the Powerball frenzy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Although we’re witnessing a record breaking Powerball, some have been avoiding the frenzy because of inflation. Noticing this, one place in Evansville used that to their advantage and offered up something interesting. Tiki on Main, an Evansville Bar and Grill, offered to pool tickets with customers — for free. Customers had […]
kjluradio.com
Columbia man will head to trial next March for shooting man during heated dice game
A Columbia man accused of a fatal shooting two years ago will head to trial next spring. Rickey Murry, 50, of Columbia, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for shooting Corey Jordan, 51, of Columbia in August of 2020. According to court records, the pair were playing dice when they began arguing. Murry allegedly left the area and returned with a gun, shooting Jordan.
KOMU
Group of mothers raise awareness of alleged mistreatment at Columbia daycare
COLUMBIA − Some families are having extreme difficulty finding reliable child care in the city of Columbia due to rising costs and long waiting lists, but some Columbia mothers are warning others of alleged mistreatment of their children at Little ABC Tigers. Caitlin Ploudré is just one of eight...
kjluradio.com
Crews battling natural cover fire in Hartsburg
Residents in southern Boone County may see hazy skies and smell smoke this afternoon. The Ashland Police Department says the Southern Boone County Fire Protection Districts is fighting a large natural cover fire in Hartsburg. The haze and smell of smoke are expected to linger throughout the day.
14news.com
Decision 2022: Sherri Heichelbech wins Spencer Co. Sheriff race
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County has a new sheriff in town. Sherri Heichelbech has beat incumbent Kelli Reinke. The race is the only sheriff race in the Tri-State where both candidates are women. Reinke was the first woman elected as sheriff in Spencer County. Now that she’s won,...
Treasure Hunt asks for help catching a thief
Someone took the local store's name, Treasure Hunt, too literally.
wevv.com
Noah Robinson elected as next sheriff of Vanderburgh County
The results are in for the race for the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson has been elected as the county's next sheriff. After beating out Jason Ashworth in May's primary elections, Robinson was declared the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County upon defeating Republican candidate Jeff Hales in Tuesday's midterm elections.
evansvilleliving.com
The Grass Is Greener
Julie and J.T. McCarty are no strangers to intricate, stunning landscaping. The owners of Colonial Classics have designed gorgeous residential gardens and premier outdoor spaces for decades. But when it comes to their own backyard, the McCartys leave no stone unturned in creating the same peaceful oasis they deliver to customers.
Name released in deadly Gibson County crash
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities have released very little information on a crash that claimed one life over the weekend in Gibson County, but new details have been released by the coroner. The Gibson County Coroner tells us 25-year-old Zachary Noah Allyn passed away in the accident. According to the coroner, the Mt. Vernon […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Michael Evans, 48, of Canaan, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Refusal and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Endangerment. No bond was set. Olmand Joseph, 24, of Washington, was arrested for domestic battery and interfering with reporting a crime. No bond was set.
