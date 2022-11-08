ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosing permanently banned from UK campus

LEXINGTON – (KT) A University of Kentucky student who faces criminal charges after an online video allegedly showed her using racial slurs and physically attacking a student employee who was working the front desk over the weekend is no longer at UK and won’t be allowed to return.
