Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Unexpected Treasure Is Under the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Drain CoverColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Four Unique and Possibly Quirky Places of Interest in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
8-year-old boy becomes the youngest person to reach the top of El CapitanMargaret MinnicksColorado Springs, CO
How Rate Hikes are Impacting Colorado Springs Real EstateJoe BoylanColorado Springs, CO
UPDATE: State issues health warning for marijuana sold in Colorado SpringsMatt WhittakerColorado Springs, CO
Related
Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?
Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
CHALLENGE: How many salmon are caught in this net in Colorado?
Yesterday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife challenged the public to guess how many Kokanee Salmon were held in a massive net, with potential answers ranging from 100 to over 1,000. According to the department, the reason the salmon were collected is for this year's spawning efforts at Wolford Reservoir in Grand County.
Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
Ski country counties massively favor legalization of 'magic mushrooms' in Colorado
While the verdict is still out on Colorado's Proposition 122, which would legalize 'magic mushrooms,' early signs show that Colorado's ski country is heavily in favor of the move to decriminalize the fungi. A county-by-county breakdown shows that most mountain towns seem to be in support of the measure. At...
The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears
I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
Colorado home to 'most popular' ski resort town in country, data shows
Vacation rental website HomeToGo recently released search data that relates to the upcoming ski season and, according to them, the most popular resort in the country is found in Colorado. By looking at data related to ski towns across the United States and Canada, the company determined that Breckenridge was...
Sharpshooting volunteers needed to help cull elk
MONTE VISTA, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is looking for qualified volunteers to help with an elk dispersal project in southern Colorado. For a second year, CPW said it is working with National Park Service (NPS) and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to disperse elk in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuges in the San Luis Valley.
What Are These Weird New Ships By Colorado Mountain Passes?
Aliens aren't invading Colorado, but there is some new technology making appearances near some Colorado mountain passes. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, some egg-shaped devices lined up around Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass are actually avalanche mitigation devices. Gazex Avalanche Control Systems...
Two Colorado towns listed among 'most romantic winter getaways' in United States
Looking for a romantic escape into the Colorado mountains? Two towns were recently listed among America's best 'romantic winter getaways' by popular travel blog Trips to Discover. The first town featured on the unranked list of 17 places around the country was Estes Park. Found on the eastern side of...
Veterans Day closures around Southern Colorado
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — While many will be celebrating the nation’s former service members this Veterans Day, some places in Colorado will be closed in observance. Read below for a list of what will be closed on Veterans Day by county in Southern Colorado: El Paso County closures: El Paso County administrative and elected administrative offices […]
Paint Recycling Day Is Coming To Colorado On November 18th
Do you have a bunch of old paint cans? Some may be half empty, mostly full or almost empty but you just don't know the proper way to dispose of them? I know I do, in fact we've had them stored under the stairwell in our basement for almost two years but now, here's a way to get rid of them properly and safely.
Thursday night will be the coldest night of the season so far
Thursday will feel more like January instead of November with high temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows dipping into the teens in the metro area.The coldest night of the season so far in Denver was on November 4 when the thermometer dropped to 22 degrees. Thursday night should be at least a few degrees cooler that it was day. In fact, most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will fall into the teens for the first time since last April.In addition, many mountain areas in Colorado will drop into the single digits above and below zero. For example,...
All 64 Colorado Counties Ranked By Size Smallest to Largest
When we say Mesa County is the 4th largest county in Colorado, it is to say that Mesa county is the 4th largest based on land area. How many square miles are within Mesa County? 3,328 to be exact according to USA.com. Using land area as our ranker we can...
KRDO
Community asked to help HSPPR take care of 60+ rescued kittens and cats in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is asking for the community's help in taking care of dozens of cats and kittens that were rescued in Colorado Springs. The HSPPR said Wednesday, the Animal Law Enforcement team was alerted to 64 cats living...
FOX21News.com
Future of psychedelic mushrooms in Colorado
In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. T-rex Valerie.
Spaceship-looking devices have important mission in Colorado's mountains
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The egg-shaped devices lined in a row in the parking lot at the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels loom like spaceships getting ready for liftoff. "Looks a little like the CDOT space force this side of the road," said Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) winter operations manager Jamie Yont.
A 2000 Pound Boulder Plows Through Colorado Home
The good thing about living in or very near the mountains is the scenery that you get to experience everyday and having outdoor recreation literally right outside your front door, the drawback of being so close to natural beauty, a case like this when a part of that natural beauty comes crashing down the mountain and into your home.
Four More Whataburger Locations Coming to Colorado
The only time I have ever been to Texas is when I had a layover at the Dallas airport. Just because I've never been to the Lone Star state doesn't mean I don't know about one of the greatest burger chains ever created. Whataburger. There are many of us in...
KRDO
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s ‘Electric Safari’ nominated for best zoo lights
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Electric Safari is back for another year at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZ). The holiday event offers Christmas lights, giant inflatable animals, and some animal enclosures are open. The Electric Safari is nominated for USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice. Last year the CMZ says...
This Hidden Colorado Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
If you love to try new places around Colorado for breakfast, you have to put this place on the list. This locally owned and run restaurant might be one of the best in the state. Local Colorado Breakfast Restaurant May Be Best In The State. If you're a breakfast lover,...
Comments / 0