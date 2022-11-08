Read full article on original website
KRMS Radio
Aldi’s Soft Open Starts Off With Large Lines Due To Scam
Excitement in Lake Ozark as a new supermarket option opens its doors. Although its official grand opening is scheduled for November 17th, what’s described as a “soft opening” Friday morning had lines of people lined up around the store and into the parking lot beside Osage Beach Parkway.
Jingle on the Quad, Giving Tuesday, Join Array of Activities for UCM
A campus known for its outstanding traditions, the University of Central Missouri will launch Jingle on the Quad, a holiday lighting ceremony, along with other events highlighting the season Nov. 29–Dec 1. Giving Tuesday opens these festivities, followed by the Holiday Market, two evenings dedicated to the First Lady’s...
Veteran’s Day 2022: The Deals, Discounts, and Free Food
Veteran's Day is this Friday! I know we'll all be celebrating, and there's a really great way to say thanks. So basically I've gone around The Internet to find all the goodies out there for the Veterans this Friday. Now, this is just chain stuff and things that are posted online. I found most of these at The Military Wallet. But you know you don't wanna go through all that stuff, you just want the list right here! So, here goes. We'll start with the free or discounted food out there. Keep in mind, again, these are national chain deals, but I'm sure a lot of local places are also offering specials. In fact, you might check the comments on this post to see some more local deals.
162 Catalina Bay Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079
Not your typical house. Wood siding, shingled roof, outdoor stone accents, 2X6 exterior walls, & spray foam insulation. 4,800 sq ft of quality construction with 1,800 sq ft of beautifully finished living space & 3,000 sq ft of amazing shop space. Shop has concrete floors, is finished with spray foam insulation/drywall, has a furnace, its own washer/dryer, cabinets, workbench and plenty of lighting. 3 huge garage doors with the largest being 14X14 and tall ceilings throughout. The home itself is top quality. Wonderful kitchen with comfort height cabinets, nice appliances, double oven, pantry, heated floors, and everything is spacious and open. Home has a large master br with spectacular master shower as well as 2 other large bedrooms and an office. Knotty alder trim and doors, vaulted ceilings and an open living room that opens right up to a back patio with hot tub. All of this sitting on 3.9 acres with wonderful privacy & only minutes away from everything, what a location!
The “Need To Knows” of Sedalia’s Veteran’s Day 2022
It's today! It's finally Veteran's Day. I'm sure there are a few things you'll want to know - things about the parade, what's open and closed, and I'll be happy to give you quick heads up right here. First of all, the actual celebrations. The big Veteran's Day Ceremony will...
Carson First at UCM to Receive NIJ Grant
The principal investigator of a research project designed to develop data sources that could potentially inform law enforcement policy and counterterrorism efforts, Jennifer Carson, Ph.D., professor of criminology and criminal justice at the University of Central Missouri, has been awarded a $506,497 grant from the National Institute of Justice (NIJ).
Firefighter dies in crash on rural Missouri highway
A man died after crashing into several trees near MO-23 Highway, south of Concordia, Missouri, Thursday night.
Parson Makes Stop at Nucor to Sign Bills
Republican Governor Mike Parson, who was on a statewide political tour last week, stopped by Nucor Steel in Sedalia on Wednesday morning to conduct ceremonial signings of Senate Bills 3 and 5, and House Bill 3. The ceremony took place in Nucor's administration building and was attended by several Nucor...
K9s on the Front Line: A new leash on life for Missouri military veterans and rescue dogs (LISTEN)
Bringing military veterans and rescue dogs together – to rescue each other. That’s the mission of an organization called K9s on the Front Line Missouri. Jason Howe said his Jefferson City organization has helped about 150 veterans from all over the state since 2018. The veterans are paired with dogs who can help them with their combat-related disability, such as post-traumatic stress disorder or panic attacks.
Sedalia Police Reports For November 9, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the night of November 7th, Officers responded to the Motel 6, 3402 West Broadway Boulevard, for a theft report. When Officers arrived, contact was made with Jasmine Eagle. Information was collected, and a suspect is known at the time of the report.
Warsaw Man Arrested for DWI After Crashing in Henry County
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Kia Sorento, driven by Billy R. Stevens of Warsaw, was on Missouri 7 at Route C around 8:30 p.m, when Stevens failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a sign.
Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is asking for help in identifying a "suspected prowler" targeting women in Columbia. CPD said in a press release that it believe several incidents since August are related: Aug. 9: Burglary report at the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane. The suspect entered an apartment of a woman while The post Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Republican Sawyer Fends Off Democratic Challenger Kempton
In the only contested race in Pettis County, incumbent Republican Phillip Sawyer held off Democratic challenger Sam Kempton for Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney on Tuesday. According to figures provided by Pettis County Election Authority Nick La Strada, Sawer garnered 65.67 percent, or 8519 votes, while Kempton secured 34.33 percent, or 4,454 votes.
Columbia Man Arrested for Cocaine Possession
On Sunday morning, Sedalia Police observed a vehicle run a red light in the area of South Missouri Avenue and West Main Street. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of West Pettis Street near South Moniteau Avenue. During the course of the investigation, it was...
WINDSOR WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Windsor woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 54-year-old Stacey Temple traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Temple was...
Concordia Man Killed in Johnson County Crash
A Concordia man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2022 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by 31-year-old Adam C. Williams of Concordia, was on Route E, just west of Missouri 23 (halfway between Concordia and Knob Noster) around 6:15 p.m., when the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For November 8, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the night of November 5th, Pettis County Deputies responded to the 1300 block of East Boonville Road in reference to a warrant service. Contact was made with Dale Lee Anson Jr., 31, of Sedalia. Anson had two active Pettis County warrants for his arrest. The warrants were Failure to Appear warrants on original charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and felony Assault in the 3rd Degree. Anson was placed under arrest and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked pending a total bond of $12,500 cash or surety.
Traffic Stop Yields Drug Paraphernalia, Firearms
On Friday at 2:09 a.m., Sedalia Police conducted a vehicle stop for a traffic violation at 12th and Marvin. Investigation revealed that the driver, 45-year-old Douglas Ward Hampton, Jr., of northeast Pettis County, was in possession of items associated with illegal drug activity on his person. And following a probable...
