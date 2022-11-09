It wasn't a lie to me and 75 million others, that seen an old man that couldn't draw a crowd mumble and bumble and stay lock down in his basement.
Perhaps Dan has been partying with the Rino’s too much. Dan, do not presume to speak for me or any other Constitutional Conservative. You are beginning to sound like Liz Cheney. Not a good political move, man! Your actions have lost me and my vote.
Your right and glad to see you can admit republicans lied. Trump lied. Still no evidence - all those law suits tossed because of no merit. Trump continues to lie. Would like him to talk under oath. Rally’s he can say anything and get away with it but not under oath.
Related
Full Cheney: ‘If Donald Trump is the nominee of the Republican Party, the party will shatter’
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham Makes Surprise Admission About Midterms
A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.
Kevin Costner Opens Up On Supporting Liz Cheney: “She Wasn’t Going To Win… But I Appreciated Her Brave, Clear-Headed Stance”
I’m an LGBTQ Republican. I have a message for the GOP about the Respect for Marriage Act.
Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again
'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results
Cheney: McConnell was 'wrong' in thinking Republicans could ignore Trump
'Partisan hack': Trump snaps back at judge who suggested he lied in court
Former GOP governor says Democrats, Republicans running away from Biden and Trump
‘We got cheated’: Pro-Trump online communities in disbelief over lack of a ‘red tsunami’
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene So Confident of Reelection That She Spent November 3 Campaigning With Trump in Iowa
Trump Is Calling Republicans to Ask ‘How Many’ Times They’ll Impeach Biden
Republican Ron Johnson, Who Said Jan. 6 Was Not An Armed Insurrection, Has Been Reelected Senator Of Wisconsin
Lindsey Graham called out as he laughs while Herschel Walker denies latest abortion allegations
LAURA INGRAHAM: Last night was 'embarrassing' for the president
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee
Ted Kennedy’s Private Diary Recorded Samuel Alito Telling the Senator He Had ‘Matured a Lot’ Since Writing Anti-Roe v. Wade Memo in the ’80s
Reason.com
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 55