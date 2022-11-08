ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

T20 World Cup: Five moments that secured England's triumph

England’s five-wicket victory over Pakistan at the MCG enables them to lay claim to the title of undisputed kings in international white-ball cricket. Already holders of the 50-over World Cup trophy that Eoin Morgan's men clinched at Lord's in such dramatic fashion three years ago, England have now added the championship of the shorter format.
SkySports

Rugby League World Cup

Rugby League World Cup: Australia into final with 16-14 win over New Zealand thanks to Cameron Murray's second-half try. Cameron Murray's converted try broke New Zealand's hearts and sent Australia back into the Rugby League World Cup final with a 16-14 win in Friday's semi-final. Converted tries from half-back pair...
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Qatar’s World Cup: sportwashing stains football’s image

If sportswashing was once a novel concept, it now appears standard for major international events. But the World Cup, which kicks off next Sunday, so far seems to have done more to stain the image of football than improve Qatar’s. Diehard fans as well as human rights campaigners have complained that this looks more like a grubby hymn to money and power than a joyous celebration of the game – even if the drama and tension of the tournament will end up overwhelming many people’s qualms.
Action News Jax

Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

GLASGOW, Scotland — (AP) — Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time after Belinda Bencic completed a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets Sunday in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gives Switzerland an unassailable 2-0...
SkySports

England captain Jos Buttler has 'had a few dreams' about lifting T20 World Cup ahead of Sunday's final vs Pakistan

England captain Jos Buttler says he has "certainly had a few dreams" about lifting the T20 World Cup ahead of Sunday's final against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Buttler is hoping to become just the third man to lead England to a World Cup title, after Eoin Morgan did so in the 50-over version in 2019 and Paul Collingwood skippered his country to the T20 trophy in 2010.
SkySports

Rain could impact England's T20 World Cup final vs Pakistan with rules altered and trophy share possible

The T20 World Cup could be shared for the first time in its history with rain threatening to wreak havoc with this weekend's final between England and Pakistan in Melbourne. England are looking to win the tournament for the first time since 2010 having decimated India by 10 wickets in Thursday's semi-final in Adelaide, while Pakistan are looking to repeat their 2009 triumph after overcoming New Zealand by seven wickets in their last-four clash in Sydney a day earlier.
SkySports

Wales Women 1-1 Finland Women: Carrie Jones' opener cancelled out in Spain

Wales shared the spoils with Finland as the sides played out a 1-1 draw in their international friendly in Spain. Carrie Jones fired Wales ahead in the first half but Eveliina Summanen levelled from a controversial penalty in the 68th minute. Gemma Grainger's team had narrowly missed out on World...
SkySports

Antonio Conte: World Cup break presents opportunity to assess transfers and performance

Antonio Conte says the World Cup break will allow Tottenham to conduct a mid-season evaluation which could influence the club's January transfer policy. At least 11 of Conte's players are due to set off for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after Saturday's Premier League game against Leeds United, Spurs' last fixture until Boxing Day.
SkySports

Frazer Clarke: 'If I'm walking round in Buckingham Palace, believe you can do anything you want'

"If Frazer Clarke's walking round in Buckingham Palace, kids, believe you can do anything you want. Because that wasn’t supposed to happen." Heavyweight Frazer Clarke's path through boxing has taken him from his beloved hometown of Burton across the world as an amateur, through hard bouts everywhere from Uzbekistan and Russia to his excellent bronze medal victory at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

