Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
New Zealand 34-31 England: Hosts win Rugby World Cup with dramatic victory over Red Roses in Auckland
England played more than an hour with a player down after Lydia Thompson was sent off for a reckless tackle, although an Amy Cokayne hat-trick and further scores from Marlie Packer and Ellie Kildunne had kept the Red Roses ahead going into the closing minutes. The Black Ferns trailed for...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Five moments that secured England's triumph
England’s five-wicket victory over Pakistan at the MCG enables them to lay claim to the title of undisputed kings in international white-ball cricket. Already holders of the 50-over World Cup trophy that Eoin Morgan's men clinched at Lord's in such dramatic fashion three years ago, England have now added the championship of the shorter format.
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Are 2022 Pakistan the new 'cornered tigers' ahead of England final at MCG?
For Pakistan, it feels like 1992 all over again. Similar World Cups, thirty years apart. Back then, they scraped through the group stage of the 50-over World Cup after bouncing back from a series of early defeats. They did the same this year in the 20-over version. Back then, they...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup
Rugby League World Cup: Australia into final with 16-14 win over New Zealand thanks to Cameron Murray's second-half try. Cameron Murray's converted try broke New Zealand's hearts and sent Australia back into the Rugby League World Cup final with a 16-14 win in Friday's semi-final. Converted tries from half-back pair...
SkySports
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: England hammer Wales 125-22 as France beat Australia 84-40 in other semi-final
England ran riot as they beat Wales by a huge margin in the semi-final of the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup in Sheffield on Sunday. England are set to meet great rivals France in the World Cup final after the French side's victory over Australia in the other semi-final. England...
The Guardian view on Qatar’s World Cup: sportwashing stains football’s image
If sportswashing was once a novel concept, it now appears standard for major international events. But the World Cup, which kicks off next Sunday, so far seems to have done more to stain the image of football than improve Qatar’s. Diehard fans as well as human rights campaigners have complained that this looks more like a grubby hymn to money and power than a joyous celebration of the game – even if the drama and tension of the tournament will end up overwhelming many people’s qualms.
SkySports
Women's Rugby League World Cup: Amy Hardcastle ready to show England have power to beat New Zealand
The St Helens and England centre has had an international career spanning nearly 15 years and has one of the biggest moments coming up on Monday as England take on New Zealand in the semi-finals of the Rugby League World Cup. Many have New Zealand and Australia as the two...
SkySports
Rugby World Cup: Will Greenwood backs England's Red Roses to bounce back from final heartbreak
Will Greenwood says the Red Roses have provided a huge boost to women's rugby and has backed them to bounce back from their heartbreaking World Cup final defeat to New Zealand. England's Test-record 30-match winning run ended with a narrow 34-31 loss against the Black Ferns in front of a...
Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup
GLASGOW, Scotland — (AP) — Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time after Belinda Bencic completed a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets Sunday in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gives Switzerland an unassailable 2-0...
SkySports
England captain Jos Buttler has 'had a few dreams' about lifting T20 World Cup ahead of Sunday's final vs Pakistan
England captain Jos Buttler says he has "certainly had a few dreams" about lifting the T20 World Cup ahead of Sunday's final against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Buttler is hoping to become just the third man to lead England to a World Cup title, after Eoin Morgan did so in the 50-over version in 2019 and Paul Collingwood skippered his country to the T20 trophy in 2010.
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton credits world champion Max Verstappen for 'amazing' performance during 2022 season
Verstappen claimed his maiden world championship last year after controversially edging out Mercedes' Hamilton in the final race of the season after a titanic battle between the pair, but the Red Bull driver has had things all his own way in 2022, sealing the title with four races to spare.
SkySports
Rain could impact England's T20 World Cup final vs Pakistan with rules altered and trophy share possible
The T20 World Cup could be shared for the first time in its history with rain threatening to wreak havoc with this weekend's final between England and Pakistan in Melbourne. England are looking to win the tournament for the first time since 2010 having decimated India by 10 wickets in Thursday's semi-final in Adelaide, while Pakistan are looking to repeat their 2009 triumph after overcoming New Zealand by seven wickets in their last-four clash in Sydney a day earlier.
SkySports
Wales Women 1-1 Finland Women: Carrie Jones' opener cancelled out in Spain
Wales shared the spoils with Finland as the sides played out a 1-1 draw in their international friendly in Spain. Carrie Jones fired Wales ahead in the first half but Eveliina Summanen levelled from a controversial penalty in the 68th minute. Gemma Grainger's team had narrowly missed out on World...
SkySports
New Zealand vs England, Rugby World Cup final: Red Roses stronger than Black Ferns and hero-status awaits
England's starting XV excites me. I didn't predict Holly Aitchison coming in at 12 as she hasn't played many minutes in the tournament so far, but she's an amazing distributor and provides the team with that second fly-half role that Helena Rowland played previously. England make three changes for Rugby...
SkySports
Autumn Nations Series: Finn Russell one of three changes made by Scotland for New Zealand clash
He marks one of three changes to the side that defeated Fiji having originally been omitted from the squad and not feature for Scotland since the Six Nations. The Racing 92 playmaker was recalled this week following injury to Adam Hastings and comes in to start at number 10 ahead of Blair Kinghorn.
SkySports
England vs Pakistan: The best batting line-up against the best bowling attack in T20 World Cup final
"It is the best bowling attack in the tournament against the best batting line-up." Those the words of Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain as Pakistan and England prepare for Sunday's T20 World Cup final in Melbourne (8am UK time weather permitting). Pakistan's ultra-talented and varied bowling unit, with includes slick...
SkySports
Great Britain hearts broken by Australia in Billie Jean King Cup semi-final after losing deciding doubles rubber
Australia have beaten Great Britain 2-1 to reach the Billie Jean King Cup final after winning the decisive doubles rubber. Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls began their season at a small event in Grenoble and on Saturday found themselves trying to send Britain through to a first Billie Jean King Cup final for 41 years.
SkySports
Antonio Conte: World Cup break presents opportunity to assess transfers and performance
Antonio Conte says the World Cup break will allow Tottenham to conduct a mid-season evaluation which could influence the club's January transfer policy. At least 11 of Conte's players are due to set off for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after Saturday's Premier League game against Leeds United, Spurs' last fixture until Boxing Day.
SkySports
Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho's timekeeping was an issue for England backroom staff - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... Jadon Sancho's timekeeping was an issue for England backroom staff before losing his place in Gareth Southgate's squad and eventually missing out on the World Cup this week. Erik ten Hag has warned Donny van de Beek that he must...
SkySports
Frazer Clarke: 'If I'm walking round in Buckingham Palace, believe you can do anything you want'
"If Frazer Clarke's walking round in Buckingham Palace, kids, believe you can do anything you want. Because that wasn’t supposed to happen." Heavyweight Frazer Clarke's path through boxing has taken him from his beloved hometown of Burton across the world as an amateur, through hard bouts everywhere from Uzbekistan and Russia to his excellent bronze medal victory at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Comments / 0