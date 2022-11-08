ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Wichita State falls to Alcorn, 66-57

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita State men's basketball team lost to Alcorn State, a SWAC opponent from Mississippi today in a game that, in all honesty, should have been an easy win. WSU's coaching staff tried to warn players about the dangers of taking opponents lightly, but the team...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Valley Center's Shank brings home national title in beach volleyball

HUNTSVILLE, AL. (KAKE) - Wichita native and LSU junior Ellie Shank is changing the narrative of beach volleyball at the highest collegiate level. Last weekend, the Valley Center graduate and Kylie Deberg, an Iowa native, paired up to take home the inaugural Fall AVCA Pairs National Championship. The pair represented...
VALLEY CENTER, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas Highway Patrol continues to investigate fatal Thursday night crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a fatal crash in Wichita Thursday that killed two people. A KHP trooper said investigators are looking for evidence on the involved vehicles. 26-year-old Travis Mock was arrested Friday for causing the crash on eight charges including DUI and involuntary manslaughter.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Overnight snow but history by Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest storm system to track across the Plains isn’t quite finished yet, as a batch of rain and snow will change to a few hours of all snow. Accumulations will be limited to grassy areas (due to ground temperatures remaining above freezing), but a T-2″ looks likely before the snow pushes away to the east.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

City of Wichita launching community feedback survey

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The city of Wichita say they are looking to source community feedback through a survey. The survey is asking residents their opinions about local government services as well as resident priorities. The city says they plan to begin distributing community surveys on a more frequent basis,...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died

RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

City of Wichita, KDOT ready to treat roads this winter after snow and ice

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Preparations for severe winter weather are underway at the city of Wichita and Kansas Department of Transportation, or KDOT. Snow plows and salt and sand mix are available in anticipation of snow and ice. However, this winter, it may take longer to clear certain roads than usual.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Driver arrested after pickup kills 2 people changing flat tire on Wichita highway interchange

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 26-year-old man struck and killed two people who were changing a flat tire on a north Wichita highway interchange. According to Sedgwick County Jail records, Travis Mock was booked early Friday morning for two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence, DUI, no proof of insurance, a traffic violation, and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and paraphernalia.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

‘Gingerbread Village’ returns to Exploration Place this weekend

For the first time in three years, Exploration Place and the Assistance League of Wichita are hosting Gingerbread Village this weekend. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Exploration Place Saturday and Sunday. Some of the money made from tickets goes back to the Assistance League. “In...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Police: Two killed in north Wichita crash, one in custody accused of DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people have been killed in a north Wichita crash and police have one person in custody accused of a DUI. Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 6:45 p.m. an SUV pulled over on the side of the ramp from I-135 to K-96 after getting a flat tire. A man and a woman were then trying to change the tire when a man driving a truck went off the ramp and hit both of them.
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home

TOPEKA — Sam Neill, a decorated public school teacher from Buhler, was alarmed Saturday to find Rep. Paul Waggoner taking photos of her house. Neill described the ensuing encounter with Waggoner, a Republican who is seeking reelection, and a campaign volunteer in a widely circulated post on her personal Facebook page. Waggoner wouldn’t tell her […] The post Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

First of 2 suspects convicted in beating death of homeless man in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A jury has convicted one of two people charged with the beating death of a homeless man in Wichita's Riverside neighborhood earlier this year. David Chandler, 64, was found guilty Monday of second-degree intentional murder, said Norma Smith, administrative aide to Chief Judge Jeffrey Goering. Sentencing was scheduled for December 19.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy