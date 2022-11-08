WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people have been killed in a north Wichita crash and police have one person in custody accused of a DUI. Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 6:45 p.m. an SUV pulled over on the side of the ramp from I-135 to K-96 after getting a flat tire. A man and a woman were then trying to change the tire when a man driving a truck went off the ramp and hit both of them.

