Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KAKE TV
Wichita State falls to Alcorn, 66-57
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita State men's basketball team lost to Alcorn State, a SWAC opponent from Mississippi today in a game that, in all honesty, should have been an easy win. WSU's coaching staff tried to warn players about the dangers of taking opponents lightly, but the team...
KAKE TV
Valley Center's Shank brings home national title in beach volleyball
HUNTSVILLE, AL. (KAKE) - Wichita native and LSU junior Ellie Shank is changing the narrative of beach volleyball at the highest collegiate level. Last weekend, the Valley Center graduate and Kylie Deberg, an Iowa native, paired up to take home the inaugural Fall AVCA Pairs National Championship. The pair represented...
KAKE TV
Kansas Highway Patrol continues to investigate fatal Thursday night crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a fatal crash in Wichita Thursday that killed two people. A KHP trooper said investigators are looking for evidence on the involved vehicles. 26-year-old Travis Mock was arrested Friday for causing the crash on eight charges including DUI and involuntary manslaughter.
A close vote: This is the Wichita restaurant you missed the most
We started with a list of 32 restaurants and asked readers which long-closed restaurant they wished was still around.
Live updates: Here are the latest results from the 2022 election in Wichita and Kansas
Get unofficial voting results for election races in Sedgwick County and Kansas; the Wichita school board issue is also on the ballot.
KAKE TV
How likely is Kansas to pass medical marijuana after Missouri votes to legalize recreational use?
Teressa Hammond opened The Health Connection, CBD store, in Wichita in 2018 after her husband started using the product to help is COPD. Today, she says they see all sorts of illness. “We see people every day that are suffering with high blood pressure, anxiety, Crohn's, cancer.”. Hammond says...
Old Magic Wok space about to get a new restaurant tenant that’s familiar to Wichita
The restaurant’s owner has been on the hunt for a new space since spring and now that she’s found one is adding a weekday lunch buffet.
KWCH.com
Overnight snow but history by Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest storm system to track across the Plains isn’t quite finished yet, as a batch of rain and snow will change to a few hours of all snow. Accumulations will be limited to grassy areas (due to ground temperatures remaining above freezing), but a T-2″ looks likely before the snow pushes away to the east.
Man’s body found in Kansas canal
A man's body was found in a south Wichita canal Sunday morning.
KAKE TV
City of Wichita launching community feedback survey
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The city of Wichita say they are looking to source community feedback through a survey. The survey is asking residents their opinions about local government services as well as resident priorities. The city says they plan to begin distributing community surveys on a more frequent basis,...
Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
KAKE TV
City of Wichita, KDOT ready to treat roads this winter after snow and ice
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Preparations for severe winter weather are underway at the city of Wichita and Kansas Department of Transportation, or KDOT. Snow plows and salt and sand mix are available in anticipation of snow and ice. However, this winter, it may take longer to clear certain roads than usual.
Four years after buying land near 53rd North and Meridian, new restaurant is opening
An Oklahoma restaurant and grocery chain purchased land near 53rd North and Meridian four years ago and is opening there this week.
KAKE TV
Driver arrested after pickup kills 2 people changing flat tire on Wichita highway interchange
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 26-year-old man struck and killed two people who were changing a flat tire on a north Wichita highway interchange. According to Sedgwick County Jail records, Travis Mock was booked early Friday morning for two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence, DUI, no proof of insurance, a traffic violation, and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and paraphernalia.
KAKE TV
‘Gingerbread Village’ returns to Exploration Place this weekend
For the first time in three years, Exploration Place and the Assistance League of Wichita are hosting Gingerbread Village this weekend. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Exploration Place Saturday and Sunday. Some of the money made from tickets goes back to the Assistance League. “In...
KAKE TV
Police: Two killed in north Wichita crash, one in custody accused of DUI
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people have been killed in a north Wichita crash and police have one person in custody accused of a DUI. Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 6:45 p.m. an SUV pulled over on the side of the ramp from I-135 to K-96 after getting a flat tire. A man and a woman were then trying to change the tire when a man driving a truck went off the ramp and hit both of them.
Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home
TOPEKA — Sam Neill, a decorated public school teacher from Buhler, was alarmed Saturday to find Rep. Paul Waggoner taking photos of her house. Neill described the ensuing encounter with Waggoner, a Republican who is seeking reelection, and a campaign volunteer in a widely circulated post on her personal Facebook page. Waggoner wouldn’t tell her […] The post Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
First of 2 suspects convicted in beating death of homeless man in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A jury has convicted one of two people charged with the beating death of a homeless man in Wichita's Riverside neighborhood earlier this year. David Chandler, 64, was found guilty Monday of second-degree intentional murder, said Norma Smith, administrative aide to Chief Judge Jeffrey Goering. Sentencing was scheduled for December 19.
KAKE TV
'This is gonna help me get back on my feet': Company raising funds to help homeless women veterans
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Martin Cole comes from a long line of family with military ties. Cole served in the Marines from 1977-1982. "I wanted to do something for my country other than just take up space," Cole said. After leaving the service, he lived a good life until about...
Three dead in Turnpike crash south of Wichita
The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at mile marker 26.4 in Sumner County, north of the Belle Plaine rest area. The Kansas Highway Patrol says three women died in the wreck.
Comments / 0