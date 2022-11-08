ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Elitist on attack: Murkowski’s top legal ally bullies working-class man waving campaign signs for Begich

By Suzanne Downing
 5 days ago
Scott Kendall, the lawyer and architect of the ranked choice voting method (Ballot Measure 2) Alaska now uses in its elections, is a well known supporter of Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Rep. Mary Peltola, and Kendall’s former boss, Bill Walker, the failed governor who left office in disgrace in 2018. Kendall represents all-things-Democratic Party. He supports all the Democrats on the ballot and actively works for their elections.

But Kendall didn’t do any of his candidates a favor by bullying a working-class Anchorage man who was simply participating in democracy and waving signs as a volunteer after work for the man’s preferred candidate, Nick Begich for Congress.

A member of the Young Republicans Club, the young man is 22 years old and works four jobs to help his family out, especially since his mother’s house burned down. He went straight from work with his warm “security” jacket on and waved signs for Begich at the corner of Northern Lights Blvd. and New Seward Highway with about a dozen other citizens.

The working man who was picked on by Scott Kendall for having a job.

Kendall commented on Twitter, “Good thing @NBegich has a security detail for his sign waving! Shades of Joe Miller…?” referring to former Senate candidate Joe Miller and his famous entourage of Drop Zone security personnel.

Ryan McKee, president of the Young Republicans, noted that the young man took it in stride, and after finding that he was attacked by Kendall, decided to go make get-out-the-vote phone calls all evening for Gov. Mike Dunleavy. The working man with four jobs said that with “the little time I have, I do what I want.”

“But Bill Walker it would be great if you kept your staff under control and refrain from these petty attacks on really great people,” McKee commented on social media.

In Alaska, Kendall represents the “elitist cabal” that former Democrat U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was referring to when she quit the Democrat party last month. Disdainful of working people who hold jobs and try to support themselves and their families, Kendall typifies the divide between the snarky, Twitter-obsessed lawyer class and the workers of America.

Kendall is behind a group that has been harassing the campaign of Gov. Mike Dunleavy with “law fare” legal complaints to try to tie up Dunleavy’s campaign in court and prevent them from being effective against Kendall’s favorite candidate, Walker.

Anchorage, AK
