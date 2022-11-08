ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
Lohud | The Journal News

Girls soccer: Albertus Magnus dethrones defending champ New Hartford to win state title

CORTLAND - Two years ago, Albertus Magnus was left wondering what-could-have-been during an undefeated campaign, after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the postponement of state championship events. Last season, it was what-should-have-been, after the Falcons' promising campaign came to a sudden halt in penalty kicks during Clarkstown North's historic run to the state final four. ...
NEW HARTFORD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy