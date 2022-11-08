CORTLAND - Two years ago, Albertus Magnus was left wondering what-could-have-been during an undefeated campaign, after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the postponement of state championship events. Last season, it was what-should-have-been, after the Falcons' promising campaign came to a sudden halt in penalty kicks during Clarkstown North's historic run to the state final four. ...

NEW HARTFORD, NY ・ 37 MINUTES AGO