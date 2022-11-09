ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Muriel Bowser wins 3rd term as Washington, DC, mayor

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCsyc_0j2c0lQx00

Mayor Muriel Bowser secured a third term Tuesday after a campaign focused on her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and on her history as one of the faces of Washington’s ongoing quest for statehood.

In June, Bowser, 50, defeated a pair of challengers from the District of Columbia Council in the Democratic primary, a race that is largely held to be the de facto mayoral race in the overwhelmingly Democratic district.

In the general election, Bowser faced a trio of challengers — all considered marginal: Republican Stacia Hall, Statehood Green Party nominee Corren Brown and independent candidate Rodney “Red” Grant.

Bowser has largely presided over a period of prosperity but has faced steady accusations of being too close to developers and business interests as an uncontrolled gentrification wave prices out longtime Black residents.

Grant, a longtime actor and comedian, took aim at that perception, saying in a campaign video that Bowser has “focused on developing buildings in our city but has forgotten to develop our youth and a real comprehensive plan to reduce crime.”

Public safety and crime dominated the primary campaign. Homicides have risen for four years straight, and the 2021 murder count of 227 was the highest since 2003. Both primary challengers, D.C. Council members Robert White and Trayon White, harshly criticized her response to the spiraling violent crime rates.

But despite her vulnerability on public safety and rising public anxiety over crime, Bowser emerged from the Democratic primary with a double-digit victory and was projected by The Associated Press to win the general election by an even larger margin.

Bowser gained national attention in the summer of 2020. Following mass protests over the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, she publicly feuded with then-President Donald Trump after racial justice protesters were forcibly cleared from an area near the White House.

Bowser responded by renaming the protest epicenter Black Lives Matter Plaza and commissioning a mural with “Black Lives Matter” painted on a stretch of 16th Street, one block from the White House, in giant yellow letters. The move was publicly dismissed as “performative” by the local Black Lives Matter affiliate, a regular Bowser critic.

Under pressure from activists calling to defund the police, Bowser largely stood by her police department, fighting public battles with the D.C. Council over the police budget. She quietly replaced an older white police chief with a younger Black successor and has pushed for funding to build Metropolitan Police Department staffing, currently at 3,500, up to 4,000 officers over the next decade.

Tuesday's victory makes Bowser the second D.C. mayor to win three consecutive terms, tying with Marion Barry, who presided over the city continuously from 1979 to 1991.

———

Learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections. And follow the AP’s election coverage of the 2022 elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DCist

For ‘Night Mayor’ Job, Bowser Taps Former D.C. Cop And Ward 1 Candidate

On Thursday, just two days after a landslide victory in the mayoral race with more than 74% of the vote, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced new appointments to a handful of positions in her administration. One of the most eye-catching nominations: Salah Czapary, a former D.C. police officer and unsuccessful candidate for Ward 1’s D.C. Council seat, as acting director of the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Kenyan McDuffie Knocked Elissa Silverman Off The D.C. Council. Here’s How It Happened

In the somewhat insular world of D.C. politics, the result of a single D.C. Council race this week has gotten plenty of people talking. That result, of course, was Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie (D-Ward 5) knocking off Councilmember Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) in the competitive eight-way race for two At-Large seats on the council. (Incumbent Democrat Anita Bonds won the other seat.)
WAMU

McDuffie talks about his At-Large D.C. Council win

Kenyan McDuffie had quite the journey to his Tuesday night victory in the At-Large D.C. Council race. Currently the Ward 5 councilmember, he suspended his campaign for D.C. attorney general over questions of eligibility, and then entered the At-Large race after the primary. But his win means that one incumbent has been ousted: Elissa Silverman. McDuffie joins us to talk about his win and the future council.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Washington Informer

Bonds and McDuffie Clinch Victory in At-large Race

Hundreds of supporters converged onto the third floor of The Park at 14th in Northwest Tuesday to celebrate Kenyan McDuffie’s victory over D.C. Council member Elissa Silverman for an at-large seat on the council. The post <strong>Bonds and McDuffie Clinch Victory in At-large Race</strong> appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
GW Hatchet

Election Night 2022: D.C. election results

Thousands of voters in D.C. turned out to vote in the 2022 midterm elections Tuesday night, re-electing several candidates while also ushering in change for the District’s tipped minimum wage. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser won her third term, at-large Council member Anita Bonds’ won reelection and D.C. voters passed...
Washington City Paper

Silverman Believes the Last-Minute Controversy Over Her Ward 3 Polling Cost Her the At-Large Race

As At-Large Councilmember Elissa Silverman looks back on her loss to Ward 5 Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, she’s faced with a bit of a conundrum. On the one hand, Silverman steadfastly believes that the last-minute controversy over her polling of the Ward 3 Council race cost her the election. “We went from being on offense to defense,” she says in her first interview after conceding the race, and “you never want to be on defense in the end.”
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC voters elect Bonds, McDuffie for Council At-Large seats

WASHINGTON — Incumbent at-large D.C. councilmember Elissa Silverman has conceded her race for reelection to her challenger, Kenyan McDuffie. The second projected at-large winner is incumbent Anita Bonds. It was a tight race that pitted council members against each other. According to the latest data, McDuffie secured 22% of...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Mayor Bowser asks residents to submit ideas for "DC's comeback"

WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is calling on residents to send in proposals to help shape the future of the district after being elected to a third consecutive term on Tuesday night. Bowser celebrated after winning reelection Tuesday night, making her the second D.C. mayor to be reelected to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Baltimore Times

NAACP Annual Awards Banquet Honors Incoming Governor & Attorney General Keynote Speaker, April Ryan, Is Longest Serving Black White House Correspondent

Nov. 4 – Annapolis MD) The Anne Arundel NAACP Branch will hold it’s 47th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet dinner at the Double Tree Hotel in Annapolis, MD on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7PM. Ten individuals will receive awards including incoming Governor of Maryland Wes Moore and Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles. The keynote speaker will be the longest serving black member of the White House press corps, April Ryan. Tickets are available ($100) online at http://bit.ly/3T3eWMm.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
westsidestorynewspaper.com

Brother Moore First African American Governor-Elect of Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD – The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. congratulates Brother Wes Moore on his historic Maryland Gubernatorial Election win yesterday to become the first African American Governor-Elect of the state. Brother Moore, a 2000 Sigma Sigma Chapter initiate at John Hopkins University and a member of Delta Lambda...
MARYLAND STATE
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Democrats Chair Resigns to Run for County Board

With the last ballots of the 2022 elections still coming in, the first formal announcement from a challenger in 2023 Board of Supervisors race has already been made. Loudoun County Democratic Committee Chair Lissa Savaglio announced Nov. 9 that she will step down from chairing the committee to run for the Board of Supervisors in the new Little River District in next year’s election. Her resignation takes effect Dec. 1.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Commanders Respond to DC Attorney General’s Announcement of Press Conference With “Major Announcement” About the Team Scheduled for Noon Thursday

A Commanders spokesperson released the following statement in response to DC Attorney General Karl Racine’s announcement of a press conference that will be held tomorrow at noon where a “major announcement regarding the Washington Commanders” will be made. The statement from a Commanders spokesperson can be seen below, followed by a tweet by Commanders running back Brian Robinson’s agent, Ryan Williams.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

21-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 21-year-old man was shot and killed early last night in Northeast, D.C. The victim was shot inside a residence on the 4500 Block of Quarles Street. Shortly after 6:30 pm, the Washington D.C. Metro Police department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Umar Epps of D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099, or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 21-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Lawsuit against Fairfax County Public Schools moves forward

In a minor setback for Fairfax County Public Schools, U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar filed a brief opposing the school system’s request for the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a discrimination lawsuit against the school division. The case originated from a complaint by a former Oakton High School...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

Teen Shot In Northwest D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A teenager was shot Wednesday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. Shortly before 4:30 pm, police were summoned to the 5700 Block of Colorado Avenue. When they arrived, they discovered a teenage boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Police have not released the name of the victim. The police released photos of possible persons of interest in the shooting. If you have any information about the shooting, please call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post Teen Shot In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
ABC News

ABC News

900K+
Followers
190K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy