Seen and heard from McKale Center: Cats' lineup spans the globe, while Kerr Kriisa goes with new look

No. 1 UCLA (17-2) vs Northern Arizona (10-5-4) Friday, Nov. 11 -- 6:00pm PT. UCLA BEGINS NCAA TOURNAMENT PLAY FRIDAY VS. NORTHERN ARIZONA. No. 1 seed UCLA (17-2) will begin postseason play on Friday, Nov. 11 at 6pm PT with a NCAA first round game against Big Sky champion Northern Arizona (10-5-4). The match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The winner of the UCLA-NAU match will advance to the second round to face the winner of No. 8 seed NC State (7-7-5) vs. UCF (9-2-5). In the other half of the quadrant are No. 4 seed Northwestern (14-4-2), No. 5 seed Clemson (8-4-5), SIUE (8-5-4) and Vanderbilt (11-4-4).

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO