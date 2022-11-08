ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Seen and heard from McKale Center: Cats' lineup spans the globe, while Kerr Kriisa goes with new look

By Justin Spears Arizona Daily Star
KTBS
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Washington State Cougars: Game 10 vs. ASU – TV, Weather, More

Pac-12 play continues as the Washington State Cougars host Arizona State this week. Pacific Northwest Sports has all you need to know. PNWS presents what you need to know as the Washington State Cougars continue their Pac-12 Conference schedule when they host Arizona State on Saturday. PNWS has Washington State football fans covered.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

No. 1 Seed UCLA Faces Northern Arizona in NCAA First Round

No. 1 UCLA (17-2) vs Northern Arizona (10-5-4) Friday, Nov. 11 -- 6:00pm PT. UCLA BEGINS NCAA TOURNAMENT PLAY FRIDAY VS. NORTHERN ARIZONA. No. 1 seed UCLA (17-2) will begin postseason play on Friday, Nov. 11 at 6pm PT with a NCAA first round game against Big Sky champion Northern Arizona (10-5-4). The match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The winner of the UCLA-NAU match will advance to the second round to face the winner of No. 8 seed NC State (7-7-5) vs. UCF (9-2-5). In the other half of the quadrant are No. 4 seed Northwestern (14-4-2), No. 5 seed Clemson (8-4-5), SIUE (8-5-4) and Vanderbilt (11-4-4).
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Game Day Central: UCLA vs. Arizona

Here's a one-stop listing for UCLA/Arizona game week, with all the practice reports, interviews, analyses, previews, podcasts, depth charts and more. 11/11- Sam Marrazzo Talks Number Switch, Desire to Catch a Ball, Musical Interests, and More. 11/11 -- Excerpt: Chip Kelly on Arizona's Offense, Defensive Scheme. 11/10 -- Kain Medrano...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTBS

Panthers ground dominance earns Carolina hard-fought 25-15 win over Atlanta Falcons in rainy TNF showdown

The Carolina Panthers' dominance in their running game proved enough to hold off a late Atlanta Falcons comeback attempt on a rainy Thursday Night Football. Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman ran for 130 yards on 31 carries and a touchdown while Laviska Shenault Jr. added a 41-yard touchdown as the team ran for a season-high 232 yards as a whole, in the 25-15 win at Bank of America Stadium.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Idaho State visits Utah after Madsen's 25-point game

Idaho State Bengals (1-1) at Utah Utes (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Gabe Madsen scored 25 points in Utah's 72-44 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners. Utah finished 11-20 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Utes averaged 10.5 points...
POCATELLO, ID
247Sports

GAME THREAD: Stanford Cardinal vs No. 13 Utah Utes

The 13th ranked, 7-2 Utah Utes are back in action tonight! Kyle Whittingham and his football team welcome David Shaw and the Stanford Cardinal to Rice Eccles Stadium for a 8:00pm MT kickoff. It will be broadcast on the ESPN with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, and Tom Luginbill. The game will also be broadcast on the Home of the Utes, ESPN700 with Bill Riley, Scott Mitchell and Stevenson Sylvester.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy