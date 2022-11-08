Seen and heard from McKale Center: Cats' lineup spans the globe, while Kerr Kriisa goes with new look

Read full article on original website
3 instant takeaways from WSU's 28-18 win over ASU
WSU needed its defense because after a 28-point first half, the Cougar offense went into the kind of prolonged lull it has.
Yardbarker
Washington State Cougars: Game 10 vs. ASU – TV, Weather, More
Pac-12 play continues as the Washington State Cougars host Arizona State this week. Pacific Northwest Sports has all you need to know. PNWS presents what you need to know as the Washington State Cougars continue their Pac-12 Conference schedule when they host Arizona State on Saturday. PNWS has Washington State football fans covered.
No. 1 Seed UCLA Faces Northern Arizona in NCAA First Round
No. 1 UCLA (17-2) vs Northern Arizona (10-5-4) Friday, Nov. 11 -- 6:00pm PT. UCLA BEGINS NCAA TOURNAMENT PLAY FRIDAY VS. NORTHERN ARIZONA. No. 1 seed UCLA (17-2) will begin postseason play on Friday, Nov. 11 at 6pm PT with a NCAA first round game against Big Sky champion Northern Arizona (10-5-4). The match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The winner of the UCLA-NAU match will advance to the second round to face the winner of No. 8 seed NC State (7-7-5) vs. UCF (9-2-5). In the other half of the quadrant are No. 4 seed Northwestern (14-4-2), No. 5 seed Clemson (8-4-5), SIUE (8-5-4) and Vanderbilt (11-4-4).
Game Day Central: UCLA vs. Arizona
Here's a one-stop listing for UCLA/Arizona game week, with all the practice reports, interviews, analyses, previews, podcasts, depth charts and more. 11/11- Sam Marrazzo Talks Number Switch, Desire to Catch a Ball, Musical Interests, and More. 11/11 -- Excerpt: Chip Kelly on Arizona's Offense, Defensive Scheme. 11/10 -- Kain Medrano...
Video: Sun Devil Source Postgame Show on ASU 84-68 win over NAU
TEMPE — Arizona State went on a combined 37-9 run between the end of the first half and the start of the second half. Even after a late surge by Northern Arizona, the Sun Devils were able to hold on for a comfortable 84-68 home win, making them 2-0 on the season.
SEC Unfiltered: Think the SEC's playoff chances are good? Wait till CFP expands
Welcome to SEC Unfiltered, the USA TODAY NETWORK's newsletter on SEC sports. Look for this newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Today, Knoxville News Sentinel columnist John Adams takes over: The SEC has won the last three football national championships. Even more noteworthy, it has won 12 of the last 16 national titles. ...
KTBS
Panthers ground dominance earns Carolina hard-fought 25-15 win over Atlanta Falcons in rainy TNF showdown
The Carolina Panthers' dominance in their running game proved enough to hold off a late Atlanta Falcons comeback attempt on a rainy Thursday Night Football. Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman ran for 130 yards on 31 carries and a touchdown while Laviska Shenault Jr. added a 41-yard touchdown as the team ran for a season-high 232 yards as a whole, in the 25-15 win at Bank of America Stadium.
Stanford suffers another blowout loss: 42-7 at No. 13 Utah
Coming off a 52-14 home loss to Washington State, the Stanford Cardinal actually held a lead at No. 13 Utah after the first quarter of play. But Stanford allowed 42 unanswered points in the final 45 minutes of action for a 42-7 loss. The Cardinal got on the board first...
FOX Sports
Idaho State visits Utah after Madsen's 25-point game
Idaho State Bengals (1-1) at Utah Utes (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Gabe Madsen scored 25 points in Utah's 72-44 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners. Utah finished 11-20 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Utes averaged 10.5 points...
247Sports
GAME THREAD: Stanford Cardinal vs No. 13 Utah Utes
The 13th ranked, 7-2 Utah Utes are back in action tonight! Kyle Whittingham and his football team welcome David Shaw and the Stanford Cardinal to Rice Eccles Stadium for a 8:00pm MT kickoff. It will be broadcast on the ESPN with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, and Tom Luginbill. The game will also be broadcast on the Home of the Utes, ESPN700 with Bill Riley, Scott Mitchell and Stevenson Sylvester.
Former Auburn Tiger Devan Cambridge has a big game for Arizona State
Devan Cambridge lit up the scoreboard for ASU.
INSTANT RECAP: ASU scoring barrage lead to 5-2 win over Seawolves
TEMPE — After a 1-3 start to the season, Arizona State head coach Greg Powers got the breakout he sought with wins in four of the team’s next five games, including a “benchmark” victory of then-No. 6 North Dakota in Las Vegas. Sporting an above-.500 record...
