The UO hosts a community workshop, “Youth Accidental Overdose Prevention,” on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 5:45 to 7:30 p.m. in Straub Hall or via remote. Designed for caregivers and youth, the free event provides education and resources to help parents and youth feel confident preventing an accidental overdose. Topics include training in the use of naloxone, a medicine that can rapidly reverse an overdose from opioids including heroin, fentanyl and prescription medications; Good Samaritan laws; medication safety, storage and disposal; and parent-youth communication strategies.

EUGENE, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO