UO center hosts accidental overdose prevention program

The UO hosts a community workshop, “Youth Accidental Overdose Prevention,” on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 5:45 to 7:30 p.m. in Straub Hall or via remote. Designed for caregivers and youth, the free event provides education and resources to help parents and youth feel confident preventing an accidental overdose. Topics include training in the use of naloxone, a medicine that can rapidly reverse an overdose from opioids including heroin, fentanyl and prescription medications; Good Samaritan laws; medication safety, storage and disposal; and parent-youth communication strategies.
UO board secretary will take on part-time role for new governor

Tim Inman, the university secretary and adviser to the president, will spend the next few months in a part-time position serving the state of Oregon, leading the transition team for Gov.-elect Tina Kotek. Interim President Patrick Phillips informed university leaders about the temporary change in Inman’s responsibilities. Inman will continue...
