Murray St. 90, Lindsey Wilson 53
LINDSEY WILSON (0-1) Jac.Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Mumford 3-9 0-0 6, Jones 2-4 0-0 6, Jordan 0-6 0-0 0, Lewis 4-5 0-2 8, Edmond 3-6 2-2 8, Cundiff 3-6 2-2 10, Harlan 1-4 0-0 3, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Ribeiro 1-3 0-0 2, Malesevic 4-6 0-1 8, Davis 0-2 0-2 0, Tinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 4-9 53.
S. Utah 91, Saint Katherine 48
SAINT KATHERINE (0-1) Durham 2-10 0-2 4, Lloyd-Watson 5-16 0-0 13, Parker 0-5 0-0 0, Gallardo 2-4 3-4 7, Baptiste 3-5 1-2 10, Petrusev 2-6 0-0 4, Romero 3-5 1-2 8, Amador 0-0 0-0 0, Harper 1-3 0-0 2, Vertiz 0-2 0-0 0, Odinigwe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 5-10 48.
Southern Cal 75, Idaho St. 42
SOUTHERN CAL (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.623, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (Littleton 5-9, Perkins 3-6, Adika 2-5, Sissoko 2-2, Bigby 2-4, Williams 0-6, Doumbia 0-1, Otto 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Marshall 2, Sissoko 1, Love 1, Bigby 1) Turnovers: 14 (Marshall 3, Littleton 3, Akunwafo 3, Adika 1, Sissoko...
Oregon St. 38, California 10
California0703—10 Oregon St.147107—38 ORST_Gulbranson 1 run (E.Hayes kick), 5:37. ORST_Griffin 5 run (E.Hayes kick), 2:14. ORST_Gould 55 punt return (E.Hayes kick), 12:01. CAL_Earby 33 fumble return (Longhetto kick), 2:33. Third Quarter. ORST_FG E.Hayes 49, 10:12. ORST_Harrison 8 pass from Gulbranson (E.Hayes kick), 4:03. Fourth Quarter. CAL_FG Luckhurst 36,...
UTAH TECH 69, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 63
Percentages: FG .343, FT .480. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Bostick 3-6, Allen-Eikens 2-4, Afifi 0-1, Slaymaker 0-1, Igbanugo 0-2, Stevens 0-2, Wade 0-2, A.Wright 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Eyisi 2, Allen-Eikens, Igbanugo, Tucker). Turnovers: 12 (Bostick 3, Stevens 3, Allen-Eikens 2, A.Wright, Afifi, Igbanugo,...
TEXAS-ARLINGTON 103, SOUTHWESTERN (TX) 61
SOUTHWESTERN (TEXAS)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .400, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (C.Smith 3-5, Hannah 2-5, Lacy 1-1, Ojonta 1-1, Toussaint 1-4, Jones 0-1, Mur 0-1, Crump 0-2, Hester 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (S.Smith). Turnovers: 29 (Hannah 8, Enakpene 4, Hupp 3, Lacy 3, Jones...
SACRAMENTO STATE 65, UC SAN DIEGO 55
Percentages: FG .404, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 14-25, .560 (Chappell 5-6, A.Patterson 3-4, Wilbon 2-3, Marks 2-4, Hunt 2-6, Hardee 0-1, Mawein 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 10 (Wilbon 5, Hunt 2, McRae 2, Mawein). Steals: 4 (Chappell 2, Marks, Mawein). Technical Fouls: None.
No. 8 UCLA hosts Norfolk State in key tuneup
Eighth-ranked UCLA plays its final home contest before a pair of marquee dates in Las Vegas, welcoming visiting Norfolk State
Tampa Bay 21, Seattle 16
TB_Ju.Jones 31 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 13:49. Drive: 13 plays, 88 yards, 6:32. Key Plays: R.White 10 run; R.White 8 run on 3rd-and-1; Fournette 7 run on 3rd-and-2; Brady 11 pass to Evans. Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 0. TB_Fournette 1 run (Succop kick), 4:31. Drive: 13 plays, 86 yards,...
Los Angeles 4, Detroit 3
Los Angeles220—4 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Grundstrom 4 (Kupari, Edler), 0:09. 2, Detroit, Kubalik 7 (Hronek, Perron), 4:09 (pp). 3, Los Angeles, Fiala 5 (Kempe, Doughty), 13:21 (pp). Penalties_Edler, LA (Tripping), 3:05; Chiarot, DET (Holding), 12:26; Kempe, LA (Roughing), 18:55. Second Period_4, Los Angeles, Durzi 2 (Danault, Kaliyev), 6:23....
With Bowl Eligibility Gone, Cal Turns Attention to the 125th Big Game
Bears will take a six-game losing streak into Saturday's game at Memorial Stadium.
Chicago 3, Anaheim 2
Anaheim200—2 First Period_1, Anaheim, Terry 6 (Zegras), 0:19. 2, Anaheim, Henrique 5 (Benoit, Terry), 11:13. 3, Chicago, Tinordi 1 (Domi, Kane), 13:55. Penalties_Regenda, ANA (Hooking), 19:49; Regenda, ANA (Misconduct), 19:49. Second Period_4, Chicago, Roos 1 (Domi, Kane), 4:04. Penalties_Katchouk, CHI (High Sticking), 14:00. Third Period_5, Chicago, Tinordi 2, 17:18....
St. Louis 3, Vegas 2
Vegas110—2 First Period_1, St. Louis, Saad 2 (Rosen, O'Reilly), 9:47. 2, Vegas, Smith 8 (Stephenson), 10:46 (sh). Penalties_Howden, LV (Cross Checking), 10:13. Second Period_3, Vegas, Kessel 3 (Cotter, Karlsson), 2:43. 4, St. Louis, Barbashev 2 (Schenn), 16:06. 5, St. Louis, O'Reilly 3 (Leivo, Mikkola), 16:46. Penalties_Roy, LV (Tripping), 11:52.
Today in Sports History-Howe becomes goal scoring leader
1943 — Sid Luckman of the Chicago Bears becomes the first pro to pass for more than 400 yards (433) and seven touchdowns in a 56-7 victory over the New York Giants. 1964 — Gus Johnson and Walt Bellamy become the first NBA teammates to score 40 points apiece as the Baltimore Bullets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 127-115. Johnson has 41 points, Bellamy 40.
Where Does Ole Miss Stand Following 30-24 Loss to Alabama
The Rebels still have something to play for despite losing out on SEC Championship hopes.
South Florida hosts Stetson after Brown's 27-point showing
Stetson Hatters (1-0) at South Florida Bulls (0-2) BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on the South Florida Bulls after Luke Brown scored 27 points in Stetson's 83-74 victory against the Florida State Seminoles. South Florida finished 6-10 at home a season ago while going 8-23 overall. The Bulls averaged 57.5 points...
SEC power rankings: Texas A&M wants no part of mighty Vanderbilt, probably
The SEC Championship Game matchup is set between Georgia and LSU, but the SEC power rankings continue to shuffle. Ole Miss dropped to No. 5 after its second loss in three games. Kentucky plummeted after an embarrassing L against lowly Vanderbilt, and Texas A&M would've plummeted too, were it not already at rock bottom. On to the rankings:
