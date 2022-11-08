ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Murray St. 90, Lindsey Wilson 53

LINDSEY WILSON (0-1) Jac.Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Mumford 3-9 0-0 6, Jones 2-4 0-0 6, Jordan 0-6 0-0 0, Lewis 4-5 0-2 8, Edmond 3-6 2-2 8, Cundiff 3-6 2-2 10, Harlan 1-4 0-0 3, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Ribeiro 1-3 0-0 2, Malesevic 4-6 0-1 8, Davis 0-2 0-2 0, Tinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 4-9 53.
VISTA, CA
S. Utah 91, Saint Katherine 48

SAINT KATHERINE (0-1) Durham 2-10 0-2 4, Lloyd-Watson 5-16 0-0 13, Parker 0-5 0-0 0, Gallardo 2-4 3-4 7, Baptiste 3-5 1-2 10, Petrusev 2-6 0-0 4, Romero 3-5 1-2 8, Amador 0-0 0-0 0, Harper 1-3 0-0 2, Vertiz 0-2 0-0 0, Odinigwe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 5-10 48.
Southern Cal 75, Idaho St. 42

SOUTHERN CAL (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.623, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (Littleton 5-9, Perkins 3-6, Adika 2-5, Sissoko 2-2, Bigby 2-4, Williams 0-6, Doumbia 0-1, Otto 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Marshall 2, Sissoko 1, Love 1, Bigby 1) Turnovers: 14 (Marshall 3, Littleton 3, Akunwafo 3, Adika 1, Sissoko...
MOSCOW, ID
Oregon St. 38, California 10

California0703—10 Oregon St.147107—38 ORST_Gulbranson 1 run (E.Hayes kick), 5:37. ORST_Griffin 5 run (E.Hayes kick), 2:14. ORST_Gould 55 punt return (E.Hayes kick), 12:01. CAL_Earby 33 fumble return (Longhetto kick), 2:33. Third Quarter. ORST_FG E.Hayes 49, 10:12. ORST_Harrison 8 pass from Gulbranson (E.Hayes kick), 4:03. Fourth Quarter. CAL_FG Luckhurst 36,...
CORVALLIS, OR
UTAH TECH 69, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 63

Percentages: FG .343, FT .480. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Bostick 3-6, Allen-Eikens 2-4, Afifi 0-1, Slaymaker 0-1, Igbanugo 0-2, Stevens 0-2, Wade 0-2, A.Wright 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Eyisi 2, Allen-Eikens, Igbanugo, Tucker). Turnovers: 12 (Bostick 3, Stevens 3, Allen-Eikens 2, A.Wright, Afifi, Igbanugo,...
UTAH STATE
TEXAS-ARLINGTON 103, SOUTHWESTERN (TX) 61

SOUTHWESTERN (TEXAS)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .400, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (C.Smith 3-5, Hannah 2-5, Lacy 1-1, Ojonta 1-1, Toussaint 1-4, Jones 0-1, Mur 0-1, Crump 0-2, Hester 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (S.Smith). Turnovers: 29 (Hannah 8, Enakpene 4, Hupp 3, Lacy 3, Jones...
TEXAS STATE
SACRAMENTO STATE 65, UC SAN DIEGO 55

Percentages: FG .404, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 14-25, .560 (Chappell 5-6, A.Patterson 3-4, Wilbon 2-3, Marks 2-4, Hunt 2-6, Hardee 0-1, Mawein 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 10 (Wilbon 5, Hunt 2, McRae 2, Mawein). Steals: 4 (Chappell 2, Marks, Mawein). Technical Fouls: None.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Tampa Bay 21, Seattle 16

TB_Ju.Jones 31 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 13:49. Drive: 13 plays, 88 yards, 6:32. Key Plays: R.White 10 run; R.White 8 run on 3rd-and-1; Fournette 7 run on 3rd-and-2; Brady 11 pass to Evans. Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 0. TB_Fournette 1 run (Succop kick), 4:31. Drive: 13 plays, 86 yards,...
TAMPA, FL
Los Angeles 4, Detroit 3

Los Angeles220—4 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Grundstrom 4 (Kupari, Edler), 0:09. 2, Detroit, Kubalik 7 (Hronek, Perron), 4:09 (pp). 3, Los Angeles, Fiala 5 (Kempe, Doughty), 13:21 (pp). Penalties_Edler, LA (Tripping), 3:05; Chiarot, DET (Holding), 12:26; Kempe, LA (Roughing), 18:55. Second Period_4, Los Angeles, Durzi 2 (Danault, Kaliyev), 6:23....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Chicago 3, Anaheim 2

Anaheim200—2 First Period_1, Anaheim, Terry 6 (Zegras), 0:19. 2, Anaheim, Henrique 5 (Benoit, Terry), 11:13. 3, Chicago, Tinordi 1 (Domi, Kane), 13:55. Penalties_Regenda, ANA (Hooking), 19:49; Regenda, ANA (Misconduct), 19:49. Second Period_4, Chicago, Roos 1 (Domi, Kane), 4:04. Penalties_Katchouk, CHI (High Sticking), 14:00. Third Period_5, Chicago, Tinordi 2, 17:18....
CHICAGO, IL
St. Louis 3, Vegas 2

Vegas110—2 First Period_1, St. Louis, Saad 2 (Rosen, O'Reilly), 9:47. 2, Vegas, Smith 8 (Stephenson), 10:46 (sh). Penalties_Howden, LV (Cross Checking), 10:13. Second Period_3, Vegas, Kessel 3 (Cotter, Karlsson), 2:43. 4, St. Louis, Barbashev 2 (Schenn), 16:06. 5, St. Louis, O'Reilly 3 (Leivo, Mikkola), 16:46. Penalties_Roy, LV (Tripping), 11:52.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Today in Sports History-Howe becomes goal scoring leader

1943 — Sid Luckman of the Chicago Bears becomes the first pro to pass for more than 400 yards (433) and seven touchdowns in a 56-7 victory over the New York Giants. 1964 — Gus Johnson and Walt Bellamy become the first NBA teammates to score 40 points apiece as the Baltimore Bullets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 127-115. Johnson has 41 points, Bellamy 40.
TENNESSEE STATE
South Florida hosts Stetson after Brown's 27-point showing

Stetson Hatters (1-0) at South Florida Bulls (0-2) BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on the South Florida Bulls after Luke Brown scored 27 points in Stetson's 83-74 victory against the Florida State Seminoles. South Florida finished 6-10 at home a season ago while going 8-23 overall. The Bulls averaged 57.5 points...
TAMPA, FL

