SPOKE INTO EXISTENCE
Despite earning Offensive MVP honors for a Cedar Park team that made it to the Class 5A Division I state championship game two years ago, wide receiver Josh Cameron was largely overlooked before coming to Baylor as a preferred walk-on. "I had some smaller offers, but I'd say the area...
ULTIMATE ANCHOR
(This is the eighth part in a series profiling this year's inductees for the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame and Wall of Honor, which will be posted every week at baylorbears.com.) Baylor Bear Insider. Baylor's "Quarter-Miler U" label was definitely earned, with Olympic gold medalists in Michael Johnson, Jeremy Wariner,...
VB’s Carlson Earns Fourth Rookie of the Week
IRVING, Texas – Averi Carlson of the No. 10-ranked Baylor volleyball team has earned her fourth Rookie of the Week honor from the Big 12, the conference announced Tuesday. Carlson, a freshman setter, earned the award after leading the league in assists for the week with 84 overall. She was second in the Big 12 for assists per set with 12.00, only behind graduate student and former Bear Callie Williams at TCU, who earned the Offensive award for the week.
WGOLF’s Hasegawa Named Big 12 Golfer of the Month
WACO, Texas – Baylor sophomore Sera Hasegawa has been named the Big 12 Women's Golfer of the Month for October, as announced Wednesday by the conference office. Hasegawa is the 12th-different BU player to win Big 12 Golfer of the Month honors, and the first since Gurleen Kaur won in October of 2021. This marks the third-straight October Golfer of the Month award won by a Baylor player. Prior to the 2020-21 season, Baylor had not had a golfer of the month since 2016-17.
We Will Treat One Another with Dignity and Respect
Whether she is tutoring student-athletes, training academic mentors or chairing the External Engagement Committee, Molly Ann Walke clothes herself "with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience." Recognized for treating others with dignity and respect, Walke "embodies this with our students every single day," said Lauren Kirby, Assistant AD for Learning...
