Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kearney Hub
Complaint alleges child labor violations by sanitation company at Grand Island meatpacking plant
The U.S. Department of Labor has filed a complaint in federal court against a sanitation company for reportedly employing minors as young as 13 to clean hazardous equipment on the kill floor at a Grand Island meatpacking plant. The court issued a temporary restraining order Thursday after receiving the complaint.
Kearney Hub
UNK faces Washburn in MIAA volleyball final
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Fifth-seeded Washburn and second-seeded University of Nebraska at Kearney will meet for the MIAA Tournament championship today after both scored semifinal victories Friday night. The Lopers rebounded from a first-set loss to Pittsburg State to win their semifinal 28-30, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19. Washburn upset top-seeded...
Kearney Hub
Northwest newspaper returning digitally following controversial cancellation
The Northwest Viking Saga, the student-run high school newspaper halted allegedly in May because of editorial content, is returning spring semester in a different format. Kirsten Gilliland, advisor and teacher for the newspaper program, confirmed to the Independent Friday night the Saga is returning to Northwest High School’s class offerings next semester, but in a digital incarnation.
Kearney Hub
Lopers end regular season with 42-0 win over RiverHawks
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney football team ran for 357 yards, got a pick six from defensive end Baylor Hellmuth and forced seven punts to blank Northeastern State, 42-0, Saturday afternoon in Tahlequah, Okla. This was the regular-season finale for both teams. UNK (8-3) could...
Kearney Hub
Honoring Our Veterans: Oxford Vietnam fighter pilot still missing in action
KEARNEY — While serving in Vietnam, Capt. Ronald Stafford’s F-105 Thunderchief sustained enemy fire on March 26, 1969. His plane crashed in Laos after Stafford safely ejected from the supersonic fighter-bomber. An Air Force helicopter quickly rescued him. Trudy LaFollette said her brother received a few bumps and...
Kearney Hub
NPPD to host second open house for Kearney Power Project
COLUMBUS — Nebraska Public Power District will host a second open house for the Kearney Power Project starting at 2 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Younes Conference Center South. NPPD plans to build an approximately six-to-nine-mile, 115 kV transmission line to provide a necessary path between two local substations.
Kearney Hub
2 arrested after multi-agency pursuit in Dawson County
LEXINGTON — A Grand Island man and Lexington woman are in custody after a multi-agency effort resulting from an ongoing Lexington Police Department investigation. The CODE Task Force assisted in the investigation. On Wednesday morning, the Lexington Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Impala as part...
Kearney Hub
Washburn's edge over Lopers continues as Ichabods win MIAA Tourney title
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Sophomore outside hitter Jalyn Stevenson had 17 kills and 18 digs and redshirt freshman middle hitter Austin Broadie had a match-high 18 kills to help 20th-ranked Washburn beat 12th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney 25-18, 19-25, 25-22, 25-20 in the MIAA Tournament Championship Saturday night in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (35) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Kearney Hub
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Comments / 0