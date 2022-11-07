Read full article on original website
NDSU Bison Athletics
No. 5 Kansas Beats Bison Men, 82-59
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The North Dakota State men's basketball team lost to No. 5-ranked Kansas on Thursday evening inside Allen Fieldhouse, 82-59. JuniorGrant Nelson paced NDSU with 11 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks. Boden Skunberg added 10 points and four assists for the Bison. NDSU freshman guard Lance...
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Cross Country Heads to NCAA Midwest Regional at Mizzou Friday
The North Dakota State University men's and women's cross country teams will compete in the NCAA Midwest Regional in Columbia, Mo., on Friday, Nov. 11. The women's six-kilometer race will begin at 11 a.m. at Gans Creek Cross Country Course, with the men's 10k to follow at Noon. The NCAA...
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Women’s Basketball Adds Four on Signing Day
FARGO, N.D. -- North Dakota State women's basketball head coach Jory Collins has announced the addition of four players on signing day. Taryn Hamling, Miriley Simon, Avery Koenen and Abby Krzewinski are set to join the Bison in the fall of 2023. "We couldn't be happier with our 2023 signing...
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Women’s Golf Adds Roberts on Signing Day
FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State women's golf head coach Matt Johnson has announced the addition of Norah Roberts on signing day. Roberts will join the Bison in the fall of 2023 and was a four-year letterwinner at Union Grove High School. She registered a 71.75 18-hole scoring average last season and finished in eighth place at the State Tournament. The Racine, Wis., native was a four-time Southern Lakes Conference First Team selection and three-time Player of the Year. She also helped her team to two Southern Lakes Conference Championships and three State Tournament appearances.
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
