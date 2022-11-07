ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DAILY DIRT: Pass the ketchup-filled hard-boiled eggs, please

By Steve Eighinger, Muddy River News Minister of Culture, Doctor of Love
muddyrivernews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
12tomatoes.com

Slow Cooker Mississippi Beef Noodles

Mississippi Pot Roast is maybe the best pot roast out there. I can’t say for sure because I haven’t had all of the pot roasts in existence, but suffice it to say it’s really really good. So good, in fact, that we’ve also turned it into Mississippi Chicken and Mississippi Chicken Pot Pie. So I thought, let’s give it one more twist — let’s take that oh-so-flavorful pepperoncini-kissed pot roast and make a full meal out of it… with noodles! So here you have it — Mississippi Beef Noodles — a full and hearty comfort food meal made in the magic of your crockpot.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy