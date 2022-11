The Wisconsin Women’s Basketball team finished with an 8-21 record in head coach Marisa Moseley’s first year. Despite the lackluster record, the Badgers wrapped up their 2021-22 campaign on a high note — winning three of their last seven games, including a Big Ten record and a 22-point comeback win against the Purdue Boilermakers.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO