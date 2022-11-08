Read full article on original website
Midterm Election: Did Ohio break voter turnout records?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Election night has come and gone but a big question that remains is how many people voted in the midterm election. Although early voter turnout in the Nov. 8 election exceeded 2018, setting a record for Ohio, suggesting an enthused election cycle, but overall turnout tells a different tale. “I think […]
13abc.com
Ohio Democratic Party responds to election results
Ohio Republicans are charting their next steps after big Election Day wins while Democrats are trying to figure out what went wrong. Safety tips for cleaning gutters and hanging holiday lights. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Safety tips for cleaning gutters and hanging holiday lights. Assessing Ohio's changing political landscape.
wcbe.org
After a night of GOP wins, Ohio Democrats ask themselves 'what went wrong?'
Republicans won big in Ohio, as they have in midterm elections going back to 1994 — with the exception of a Democratic wave year in 2006 — and Ohio Democrats got crushed in statewide races, from the top of the ticket on down. While redistricting helped candidates for...
WSYX ABC6
Outspent, shut out of state races, what's next for Ohio Democrats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Outspent, out-messaged, and once again shut out of statewide office, Democrats in Ohio are licking their wounds, trying to figure out what happened -- and gearing up for an important Senate race in two years. After her party was swept in the statewide races and...
Full list: 2022 Ohio election results
After months of campaigning, the 2022 Ohio Midterm Election is here.
columbusunderground.com
2022 Midterm Ohio Election Results
All results reported in this story will be updated as finalized numbers continue to come in. Incumbent Governor Mike DeWine cruised to an easy victory by keeping his head down, skipping out on debates, and allowing some of his most ardent detractors during the pandemic lockdown to cool off and tow the party line in a 63% victory over challenger Nan Whaley’s 37% showing of support.
How red is Ohio after Republican wins on Election Day?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Once fondly referred to as a “bellwether” and often a swing state in major elections, Ohioans by-and-large elected candidates who were squarely and staunchly red in 2020 — and they followed a similar trend Tuesday night. The Ohio GOP was projected by the Associated Press to win most of its statewide […]
Longtime Republican lawmaker Chabot upset in Ohio
Ohio Rep. Steve Chabot (R), who was first elected to the state’s 1st Congressional District in 1994, has conceded his race to Democrat Greg Landsman. WLWT in Cincinnati reported that Chabot said he conceded, declaring the Democrat “won fair and square.”. Chabot lost a bid in 2008, but...
Ohio Issues 1 and 2 results for the November 08, 2022 general election
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial election results for the ballot measures on Ohio’s November 08, 2022 general election. Find more race results ion the Ohio Secretary of State website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results. Scroll through the results below.
thepostathens.com
League of Women Voters of Athens County defends, advocates for democracy
Despite contentious discussions of politicians and hot-button issues during this year’s election season, the members of the LWV of Athens County remained focused on ensuring eligible voters were educated before the 2022 Midterm Elections. In preparation for the November election, the LWV of Athens County updated and increased the...
wfxrtv.com
Assessing the aftermath of the West Virginia midterm elections
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 election in West Virginia is now settled, but there are concerns about the potential fallout after Republicans gained even bigger majorities in the Legislature. Going into Election Day, Republicans already had supermajorities in the House of Delegates and State Senate. But on election...
thepostathens.com
From the Editor's Desk: Election night brings with it formative experiences for young journalists
As Skittle-colored leaves begin to cover Athens in a blanket that signifies fall is coming to an end, voters must start thinking about the decisions they will make at the polls. For many, November is a time of year hallmarked by Thanksgiving and the coming of the Holiday season. For...
WFMJ.com
Nan Whaley issues statement on DeWine's reelection
Ohio's Democratic candidate for Governor, Nan Whaley has issued a statement on the reelection of Republican Governor, Mike DeWine. According to the statement, Whaley says while the results weren't what she was hoping for, she still has hope for Ohio, but says Ohioans deserve better than what they are getting.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Election Coverage: Issue 2 has passed in Ohio
OHIO —– Issue 2 has passed. The state constitutional amendment prohibits local governments from allowing non-electors to vote. This would require that “only a citizen of the United States, who is at least 18 years of age and who has been a legal resident and registered voter for at least 30 days, can vote at any state or local election held in this state, and prohibit local governments from allowing a person to vote in local elections if they are not legally qualified to vote in state elections.”
Ohio Republicans sweep reelections of attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer
Republican incumbents won the day in races for Ohio’s attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer, according to unofficial general election results. Attorney General Dave Yost fought back attacks for his role in the abortion ban now indefinitely blocked in Ohio, and reports of a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled out of state for […] The post Ohio Republicans sweep reelections of attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Democrats pick up one U.S. Congressional seat in midterm election
Ohio Democrats increased the number of U.S. House district seats they hold by one in the state’s midterm election Tuesday, though Republicans still hold 10 out of the 15 seats.
WOUB
Jay Edwards wins fourth and final term for 94th House District
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Republican incumbent Jay Edwards cruised to reelection Tuesday night as the state representative for the 94th House District. Edwards defeated his Democratic opponent, Tanya Conrath, with 59 percent of the vote. This will be Edwards fourth and final term because term limits will prevent him from running again for the seat.
marijuanamoment.net
Ohio Voters Approve Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Measures In Five Cities
Ohio voters in five cities approved local marijuana decriminalization ballot initiatives on Tuesday. Activists in the state have been working to enact local cannabis reform over recent election cycles, with most efforts proving successful. While decriminalization didn’t qualify for every municipal ballot that advocates targeted for 2022, a half dozen got the chance to make a policy change.
Live Results: Democratic Ohio State Rep. Emilia Sykes defeats former Donald Trump campaign staffer Madison Gesiotto Gilbert for Ohio's 13th Congressional District
Polls closed in the state at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Ohio Governor, Attorney General, Supreme Court and other statewide results for November 08, 2022 general election
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial statewide election results for Ohio’s November 08, 2022 general election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Ohio Secretary of State website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results. Scroll through the results below.
